My View: City Could Run Revenue Measures Simultaneous to Measure J Vote

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – I don’t know where the notion came from that the city of Davis could not run a revenue measure alongside a Measure J vote.

The city actually did this to a good amount of success in June 2018.

The city actually ran two tax measures concurrently along with the second version of Nishi.

The Park Tax was a straight renewal and won at nearly a three to one margin with 73.6 percent of the vote. The Street Parcel Tax “failed” in the sense that it fell short of the two-thirds needed for passage. But it still garnered 57% yes votes.

And finally, the first ever successful Measure J project was on the ballot with Nishi receiving more than 60 percent of the vote.

I know the city is really touchy about getting the revenue measures passed, but I think the lesson from 2018 is pretty clear—there is nothing that should prevent the city from running a revenue measure alongside a Measure J vote.

Even the “failed” Measure I still got a majority of voters to approve it. And 57 percent is a strong majority under most conditions.

The city should absolutely avoid a special tax that would require a two-thirds vote. Had they done that, the street tax would have easily passed.

I would also argue that I did not believe that the city ran a sufficient campaign on Measure I. They really needed to hire a campaign consultant and run it along the lines of how the school district runs a parcel tax.

The city needed to engage the public better on the issue of roads and the overall fiscal health of the city, which poll after poll shows the public believes is far better than it actually is.

However, if the city council puts a general tax on the ballot in November 202—which they are able to do since it’s a council election—they will only need 50 percent, which is a much lower threshold.

The Council Should Not Put Simultaneous Measure J Votes on the Ballot

One thing the council should avoid is two Measure J votes simultaneously. I have had this question come up several times in the past week.

The answer is no: don’t do it, if you want a project to pass.

There are several reasons for this.

The main one is that you end up splitting the vote of those who want one but not two.

Basically all of the internal polling I have seen shows that there is still a 35 to 40 percent of the vote that is an almost automatic no—they are going to always oppose housing projects.

This starting point is also why it’s so imperative to run housing projects in high turnout elections. This is actually the opposite of how the school district should run their parcel taxes.

We have three pools of voters—the 35 to 40 percent always no, a much smaller number of always yeses, and then a middle ground of voters who favor one project, but not both.

We don’t have exact data on how many that is. But let’s assume it is somewhat sizable. Best case scenario, that puts your margin for error at almost zero. You have to maximize your vote while at the same time getting just enough of that middle tier to push you over the top.

But there’s a good chance that, by splitting that middle vote, you end up with neither project passing.

Opponents of the projects can attack both and simultaneously argue that the city is growing too fast and developing too much. It hands a lot of ammunition to an opposition that really doesn’t need a lot—as we have seen—to defeat a project.

I do believe in the end that we need all of the housing projects that have currently been proposed. It is pretty clear that the city is not going to be able to meet its housing obligations without having the approval of at least two, probably three projects by 2028.

And if that’s the case, the city needs to maximize their chances of getting approvals by putting them on the ballot sequentially rather than concurrently.

So, at the end of the day, the city should be able to put both a Measure J vote and a revenue Measure on the ballot in November 2024. That would maximize the chance of getting a project passed, and the experience of 2018 shows that they can do that without jeopardizing the revenue Measure.

The city council should not attempt to do more than one Measure J project on the ballot at once and again should stick to elections that are likely to have a fair amount of turnout. With council elections shifting to November, that means the two targets should be November 2024 and November 2026.

In order for the project to count in the RHNA calculations, a Measure J vote is going to have to be passed prior to 2028.