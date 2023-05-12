Neville Declares Victory in City Council Election

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Over a week after the special election for District 3, Donna Neville is declaring victory.

In an email to supporters on Thursday, she wrote, “After the latest returns from Tuesday morning, my team and I are proud to announce the voters in District 3 have elected me to be their next councilwoman! While the results have not been certified, I have gained vote margin in every new release of results.”

The initial returns showed Neville with a 61-39 lead over her opponent Francesca Wright. However, despite the healthy lead, the relatively small number of votes caste kept the lead to around 450 after Election Day – that plus the string of tragic stabbings put a damper on normal celebrations and announcements.

In her message, Neville acknowledged the moment in Davis.

“I would like to take a moment to extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of David Henry Breaux and Karim Abou Najm. I also send words of support to Kimberlee Guillory who was able to survive her attack but will have a long recovery,” she said. “These events left our community shaken and full of questions. But our response as a community reminded me once again of what makes Davis so wonderful.”

She offered praise to her opponent, Francesca Wright, for running “a great campaign” and staying “true to her commitment to make this race about the issues.”

Neville said, “I hope that anyone who observed the District 3 City Council race recognized that there were two candidates who are dedicated to our community and determined to make a positive difference.”

Neville added, “Once the results are certified, I look forward to joining my colleagues on the Davis City Council on June 6. I hope you can join me at the swearing in ceremony that evening.”

She concluded, “The important issues remain the same – making housing more available and more affordable; getting to work updating our General Plan; reinvigorating our downtown; attracting and retaining innovative businesses that want to locate in Davis; addressing climate change and making Davis more climate resilient; and, of course, working to promote fiscal stability. We have a lot of important work to do, and I look forward to getting started!”