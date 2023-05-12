Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Neville Declares Victory in City Council Election

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections
(2) Comments
105 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Over a week after the special election for District 3, Donna Neville is declaring victory.

In an email to supporters on Thursday, she wrote, “After the latest returns from Tuesday morning, my team and I are proud to announce the voters in District 3 have elected me to be their next councilwoman! While the results have not been certified, I have gained vote margin in every new release of results.”

The initial returns showed Neville with a 61-39 lead over her opponent Francesca Wright.  However, despite the healthy lead, the relatively small number of votes caste kept the lead to around 450 after Election Day – that plus the string of tragic stabbings put a damper on normal celebrations and announcements.

In her message, Neville acknowledged the moment in Davis.

“I would like to take a moment to extend my deepest condolences to the families and friends of David Henry Breaux and Karim Abou Najm. I also send words of support to Kimberlee Guillory who was able to survive her attack but will have a long recovery,” she said.  “These events left our community shaken and full of questions. But our response as a community reminded me once again of what makes Davis so wonderful.”

She offered praise to her opponent, Francesca Wright, for running “a great campaign” and staying “true to her commitment to make this race about the issues.”

Neville said, “I hope that anyone who observed the District 3 City Council race recognized that there were two candidates who are dedicated to our community and determined to make a positive difference.”

Neville added, “Once the results are certified, I look forward to joining my colleagues on the Davis City Council on June 6. I hope you can join me at the swearing in ceremony that evening.”

She concluded, “The important issues remain the same – making housing more available and more affordable; getting to work updating our General Plan; reinvigorating our downtown; attracting and retaining innovative businesses that want to locate in Davis; addressing climate change and making Davis more climate resilient; and, of course, working to promote fiscal stability. We have a lot of important work to do, and I look forward to getting started!”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

2 thoughts on “Neville Declares Victory in City Council Election”

  1. Matt Williams

    Congratulations to Donna.  I sent her a congratulatory e-mail this morning that included the following suggestion:

    I also strongly hope you will put into discussions with your fellow council members a plan for going back to at large elections.  Our brief history with District elections hasa clearly shown that they actually make it harder for communities of interest to be represented due to the homogeneity of our demographic dispersal in Davis coupled with the requirement that a candidate can only come in first in order to be elected, while in at large elections they can come in first, second, and even third and still earn a seat at the table.

  2. Richard_McCann

    That we had to choose between two of the best Council candidates that we’ve had in recent memory demonstrates the failure of district elections. Let’s hope the state Supreme Court confirms Santa Monica’s victory so we can move on.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for