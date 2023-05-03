Pedroza Withdraws from State Senate Race

Supervisor Cites Family Reasons for Decision to Withdraw

Special to the Vanguard

NAPA, CA—Napa County Supervisor and Metropolitan Transportation Commission Chair Alfredo Pedroza today released the following statement announcing his decision to leave the race for State Senate to replace Senator Bill Dodd at the end of 2024 when term limits will bar Sen. Dodd from seeking an additional term.

“Public service is a core value for Brenda and me, and over the past 11 years I have been fortunate to have served locally, the place I was born and raising our family,” Supervisor Pedroza said. “As a county supervisor, we’ve managed the balance between campaigns, serving in office and growing our family.

“A month of running for Senate in a district with six counties and over 1 million residents has shown us that the toll on our young family would be too great to continue. Running for Senate and governing require a commitment that I wasn’t able to make while also prioritizing my family.

“Brenda and I want to express our deep gratitude to everyone who has encouraged and supported us in this campaign and during our work to make the community stronger. We will continue to lead in Napa County and the region and look forward to working with you in the years ahead.”

Longtime Pedroza ally and friend Senator Bill Dodd said, “I support Alfredo’s decision. You can never go wrong putting your family first. The timing wasn’t right for him and his family now, so we’ll continue working together in our various current leadership roles instead.”