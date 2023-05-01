Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

President Biden Commutes Sentences of 31 Non-Violent Drug Offenders During ‘Second Chance Month’

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
6 Views
Share:
Joe Biden. Photo by Marc Nozell via Flickr

By Jonathan Lewis

WASHINGTON, DC – The White House Briefing Room released a statement last Friday addressing dozens of executive actions the Biden-Harris administration took during “Second Chance Month” to help people in the criminal justice system lead successful lives after incarceration.

The center of Biden’s Alternatives, Rehabilitation and Reentry Strategic Plan is his commutation of 31 sentences of Americans convicted of non-violent drug offenses, said the White House.

According to the WH, “These individuals, who have been successfully serving sentences on home confinement, have demonstrated a commitment to rehabilitation, including by securing employment and advancing their education. Many would have received a lower sentence if they were charged with the same offense today, due to changes in the law, including the bipartisan First Step Act.”

Many of the 31 commuted individuals were originally sentenced to 10 years in prison to life, and they will finish the rest of their prison terms through home confinement with some subject to supervised release, said the WH.

The WH statement, citing studies showing that “increased access to economic support is associated with reduced recidivism for people returning home from jail and prison,” also explains how the Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services is helping incarcerated Americans get access to SNAP nutrition benefits.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is required quarterly as of 2023 to reach out to incarcerated veterans to make them aware of their benefits, including a newly launched Legal Services for Veterans Grant Program, which helps fund Veteran’s civil and criminal legal services.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is taking action to give formerly incarcerated persons an equal opportunity to obtain housing, noted the WH, adding HUD is working to “ensure that applicants with criminal history records are fairly screened at admission, using holistic individualized assessments, to avoid unnecessary denials, and to enhance public safety for all.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Jonathan is a second year student at UC Davis majoring in Managerial Economics and minoring in Political Science and History.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for