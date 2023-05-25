Report Finds Yolo County Lacks Affordable Housing, Beds for the Homeless

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – On Wednesday, The California Housing Partnership released the 2023 housing needs reports for all six Sacramento region counties, including Yolo County, and found, “conditions for low income residents continue to be strained.”

Among the key findings: 55,711 low-income renter households in Sacramento County do not have access to an affordable home. Renters in Placer County need to earn $36.92 per hour—2.4 times the state minimum wage—to afford the average monthly asking rent of $1,920.

Seventy percent of extremely low-income households in El Dorado County are paying more than half of their income on housing costs compared to 3% of moderate-income households.

In Yolo County, they found that, in 2022, “there were only 692 beds available in the interim and permanent housing supply for persons experiencing homelessness.”

The report found, “Renters in Yolo County need to earn $34.11 per hour—2.2 times the state minimum wage—to afford the average monthly asking rent of $1,774.”

Moreover, “9,030 low-income renter households in Yolo County do not have access to an affordable home.”

State and federal funding for housing production and preservation in Yolo County is $75 million, a 339% increase from the year prior.

But, “77% of extremely low-income households in Yolo County are paying more than half of their income on housing costs compared to 2% of moderate-income households.”

The Sacramento Housing Alliance issued recommendations for several of the counties – Sacramento, Yolo, El Dorado and Placer counties.

Sacramento Housing Alliance Aﬀordable Housing Policy Recommendations for Yolo County Jurisdictions: