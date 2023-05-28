Sunday Commentary: Why Davis Can’t Rely on Dense Infill to Solve Its Housing Needs

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – I was reading an insightful piece from UC Davis Law Professor Chris Elmendorf in City Journal. He notes that the California legislature has “refurbished an old state law that requires local governments to plan for development of the city’s ‘fair share’ of housing needed in a region.”

Here, “Fair-share housing plans are being transformed into ambitious, enforceable contracts between cities and the state.” And these laws carry a stick: “Cities without a compliant fair-share plan are subject to a ‘builder’s remedy’ that allows developers to bypass local zoning—and some developers have been emboldened to use it.”

Thus those cities that fail to meet these “targets” will “forfeit authority to apply discretionary local standards to qualifying projects.”

While some have argued that the state will simply not be able to compel cities to comply with these rules, Elmendorf sees a much more problematic aspect to this push.

“Though these reforms march under the banner of housing affordability, word and deed haven’t quite matched up,” he argues.

Elmendorf points out, “Whereas the ‘red states’ of the South achieved widespread affordability by allowing unlimited numbers of cheap houses to be built in sprawling suburbs, California favors building up, not out. Such ‘infill’ housing has long been costlier to develop than cookie-cutter tract houses.”

He continues, “Given that fact, one would expect California’s leaders to have done everything in their power to reduce the cost of infill. The reality, however, is the opposite.”

A problem that he sees is: “Almost all the California housing laws that purport to liberalize infill development come with new restrictions that raise the price tag for bringing units online. These include mandates to use union labor or pay ‘prevailing wages’ (a term of art for union-negotiated wages); to set aside a portion of new units as money-losing affordable housing; and to offer any tenant displaced by a development project the right to rent one of the new units at a price that he can afford.”

As he points out, “The state gives with one hand, as it takes with the other.”

This has consequences: “In unconstrained housing markets, the equilibrium price of a house—the point where supply and demand meet—is only a little higher than the construction cost. If California continues to remove zoning restrictions while adding new rules that raise the expense of building, then housing prices and rents will stabilize—but at very high levels.”

This puts additional meat on my concern about how Davis has been approaching housing. Davis has put the additional restriction on peripheral housing—it has required any housing project to gain a majority vote of the people.

And in this community that means all but two housing projects proposed on the city edge over the last 23 years have been approved—neither of them built, and only one of those will have anything in the way of single-family housing, and that one is a senior housing project.

You want to wonder why schools are feeling the pressure locally? We have approved just 700 units of single-family housing over the last 15 years.

At its best it seems questionable that the city of Davis can meet its housing needs—which I maintain are far below the mandated number by RHNA—with its current strategy.

Dense infill may sound like the path of least resistance, and it’s true that it would not need a Measure J vote, but that doesn’t mean it will be cost effective or likely to produce the type of housing we actually need—even if we did have the locations to build it.

That’s going to be the first and perhaps most important problem—where are you going to build it? Already the city has counted 1000 units in the downtown toward its current RHNA—which means the downtown is out.

So where are you going to get what is likely to be similar to the 2000 overall units and 1000 low-income units in the next cycle?

Some have pushed back and say, worry about that when the RHNA comes out, but that’s just the rub. If the city is going to rely on peripheral rather than dense infill to meet its housing needs, as the city manager and mayor have indicated they will have no choice but to do, then it has to be rezoned for urban uses which requires a Measure J vote—which requires that the voters actually approve it which we know is dicey at best.

Why not dense infill?

Some of our commenters have argued that other cities are going to have to meet their needs through dense infill—so why not us?

The why not us part is what we should focus on. Aside from the lack of properties or vacant parcels that have not already been rezoned and counted, there are several practical reasons that relate to the points that Elmendorf made in his piece.

We know already that it is difficult to get such infill projects to pencil out. We did the proforma’s when we did the downtown plan. We know that the cost of construction and land prices are prohibitive. We are not going to be able to build 10- to 15-story high rise dense apartments and condo buildings in Davis.

We might be able to streamline some of the expensive and time-consuming process, as we have attempted to do with the form-based code approach, but even then, producing the type of affordable housing (small a this time) along with the big “a” Affordable Housing and to meet the needs of families and kids—we just aren’t going to be able to do with dense infill.

To put it another way, why is a family going to purchase an expensive and relatively small condo in downtown Davis, when they can get a single-family home in Woodland or Natomas or Elk Grove for far less?

I’m not opposed to building dense-infill urban style housing in the downtown. I think there is a market for it. But it’s not going to meet a lot of our needs: affordable housing for starters, family housing as well.

The solution some seem to have in mind is that the housing regulations are unrealistic and that the state is not going to be able to enforce those laws, therefore we should not attempt to rezone the land and build the housing we need.

That approach makes no sense because, even without the state mandates, we need more housing or this community is going to vastly change in ways that are detrimental to our current character.

And contrary to the professed fears of some, even building the housing projects that have been proposed are not going to turn Davis into Elk Grove or some other sprawling community. It’s a limited number of housing units over a long time horizon.

But if we don’t act, Davis is not going to be the community that many of us have loved and enjoyed over the years. It will be a small, stale, but very expensive community.