Update: Police Analyzing Biological Evidence

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The Davis Police Department provided an update, indicating that detectives “are continuing their investigation and reviewing numerous tips and leads.”

They announced, “Biological evidence has been collected from each of the crime scenes and early returns are being analyzed to determine potential sources” but “no conclusions regarding source have been made at this time.”

In addition, “A certified law enforcement sketch artist worked with a witness of the Karim Abou Najm homicide and drafted a sketch of a possible suspect; however, it was determined that it is not viable for use after the witness had low confidence it accurately depicted the suspect.”

The police reported, “There were witnesses to the 3rd incident that occurred on L Street. Although witnesses were able to offer a general description of the suspect, they were unable to provide the finer details to allow for an accurate depiction of the suspect to be produced.”

They warned, “A sketch that illustrates a misleading representation of a suspect could lead to the false apprehension of an innocent person.”

Last night, Chief Darren Pytel noted, “The two homicides were particularly brutal in nature. Both victims had been stabbed numerous times, and it was clear that these were more than maybe just a crime of opportunity or assault based, where you generally have far fewer attacks.”

In terms of whether the crimes are related, “It seems certainly more probable than not that they are (related).”

The Davis Police Department is aware that a great deal of inaccurate information and false suspect images have been shared through different social media platforms.

The department said, “We would like to remind the community that the best sources for getting accurate information regarding the investigation are from official sources such as the Davis Police Department, City Facebook pages, or reliable news sources.”

The Davis Police Department said it “is committed to providing timely, accurate information.”

Volunteer Yolo County Search and Rescue crews continue to be deployed throughout the City to canvas for any possible evidence.

Community members are encouraged continue reporting in-progress, suspicious activity to the Police Department.