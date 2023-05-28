VANGUARD INCARCERATED PRESS: What’s Fair Is Fair



By Ronnie Shelton

The world we wander upon,

This planet of varied inequalities.

Always rearing its ugly head,

The impact showing no mercies,

Prejudice, poverty and judgment, never dead.

That one strong voice can bring about choice,

Igniting the movement into an unstoppable thrust.

Supporters cover an eclectic range,

Otherwise, hope starts to rust.

Optimism becomes ancient dust,

Any strategic plans start to bust.

We are all the same under the blazing sun.

At least in creation, but not in equality distribution.

This needs to be made right,

So the sight can be made more bright.

Give the people greater might.

Expande the insight.

The presence is each other’s essence,

Allow humanity to breathe in sequence.

Being gravitationally grounded on earth,

Awaiting a new and fairer birth.

For now, cherish the space and moment,

To pave what is rightfully ours.

Unification protects the innocence of our dreams.

Ronnie Shelton is incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison