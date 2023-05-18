Woodland Mayors Endorse Christopher Cabaldon’s Bid for SD 3

Cabaldon campaign continues to secure key endorsements

Special to the Vanguard

West Sacramento, CA — Christopher Cabaldon’s campaign for State Senate announced a series of significant endorsements from Woodland Mayor Vicky Fernandez and six former Woodland mayors. These endorsements continue to underscore Cabaldon’s deep roots and broad support in the region.

“Christopher Cabaldon is an innovative leader who understands how to transform communities through smart, sustainable, and equitable economic development,” said Woodland Mayor Vicky Fernandez. “As a lifelong educator who has championed the Woodland College Promise, which was modeled after Christopher’s success in West Sacramento, I have no doubt that he is the best choice for Senate District 3.”

Prior to entering elected office, Fernandez spent 40 years serving the Woodland community as a teacher.

In addition to Mayor Fernandez’s endorsement, the Cabaldon campaign also announced the endorsements of six former mayors: Xochitl Rodriguez Murillo, Angel Barajas, Skip Davies, Enrique Fernandez, Matt Rexroad, and Gary Sandy. These endorsements further emphasize Cabaldon’s broad base of support across generations of leadership in the region. Collectively, the Mayors have served on the Woodland City Council for over 37 years, where they focused on creating a strong and vibrant economy providing opportunities for all residents.

Cabaldon expressed his gratitude for the endorsements, saying, “I am incredibly honored to have the support of these respected community leaders in Woodland. Their endorsements are a testament to our shared vision for the future of our district and state. In the Senate, I will work toward solutions that grow our economy and ensure no one gets left behind.”

Woodland’s Mayors rallying behind Cabaldon’s campaign comes fresh on the heels of a super majority of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors endorsing Cabaldon last week. In the coming weeks, Cabaldon’s campaign will continue to announce diverse endorsements from community leaders throughout the Senate District 3, which includes the entire Counties of Napa, Solano, Yolo, and portions of Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Sonoma Counties.

Cabaldon’s extensive background in public service includes two decades as mayor of West Sacramento, during which he oversaw the city’s transformation from a forgotten industrial town into an entrepreneurial city recognized as “America’s Most Livable City.” Cabaldon’s commitment to innovation and progress is evident in his groundbreaking initiatives, including establishing universal preschool, career pathways, college savings accounts, as well as flood protection, sustainable land use, urban farms, and next-gen transit.