California Awards Nearly $200 Million to Move 7,300 People Out of Encampments and Into Housing

Special to the Vanguard

Long Beach, CA – The governor announced on Wednesday that California has awarded an additional $199 million to assist 7,300 individuals in encampments move off the streets and into housing. The grants will go to 23 projects in 22 communities statewide with more than half of the projects resolving encampments along state rights-of-way.

“We’re doubling down on our investment to ensure that thousands of individuals in communities up and down the state move out of encampments and into housing where they can get the services and help they need,” Governor Newsom said in a statement.

He added, “It’s not enough to simply clean up encampments, my Administration will continue to work with local leaders and community members as they serve their unhoused neighbors and remove dangerous and unsightly encampments throughout California.”

On Wednesday, the governor visited MacArthur Park, a former encampment site in Long Beach that his administration believes “has proven state funding is leading to successful outcomes for residents.”

The Encampment Resolution Fund (ERF), administered by the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency (BCSH) and the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (Cal ICH) was designed by Governor Newsom and the Legislature to provide communities of all sizes with the funding to move people living in encampments into housing.

In total, the Administration has proposed providing $750 million to support 10,000 individuals living in dangerous conditions on our streets without shelter.

The announcement of $199 million is the third, and largest, ERF round of grants to be distributed. Previously, 26 communities were awarded $96 million from the fund over two rounds.

“The solution to ending homelessness is housing,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “The state congratulates and proudly supports these 22 communities for pulling together strong local partnerships that will lead people living in encampments into stable housing with support.”

Below is the complete list of awardees being funded: