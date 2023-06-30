Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Commentary: We Need More Affordable Housing, but Can’t Do It at the Expense of Not Getting Any Housing

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(5) Comments
129 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – It was an interesting experience watching the city council discussion on the inclusionary housing ordinance.  To me there were almost three independent discussions going on simultaneously.

One was by members of the community who were pushing for as much affordable housing as possible.  It was striking to me, however, that many of the people who were speaking about the need for more affordable housing are the same people pushing against housing more often than not.

I heard push back against, for instance, the Cascadia report—which in my mind simply replicated what we already knew from previous affordable housing/inclusionary housing studies.

On the other end, I heard from a lot of the applicants and potential applicants who know just how hard it is going to be to build anything in this economy, and then you add on affordable housing requirements on top of them, and you quickly see that we could end up exacerbating the overall housing crisis as we attempt to build more affordable units.

This is the point that City Attorney Inder Khalsa made.

She noted, “A few years ago I would’ve said that HCD was warmly supportive of inclusionary ordinance, but that has changed over the last few years, and they’re now looking at them more critically in the context that some of these inclusionary requirements are so onerous that they’re preventing the development of any housing, market rate or otherwise, and therefore contributing to the overall housing crisis.”

In the middle of the conversation was the council.  On one level, they seemed to understand the tricky dynamics.

Bapu Vaitla said, “I think in the past we’ve been hamstrung a bit by the fact that some developments can afford to provide a lot more affordable units and some can’t.”

Gloria Partida acknowledged, “To be clear, this inclusionary ordinance is not going to be the end of how we solve our affordable housing requirements.”  She noted, “We have a certain number of units that we have to build, and through the inclusionary housing ordinance, it’s not how we’re going to get all of these units.”

Partida’s point in my view needs to be underscored.  Let’s say we have a 120-unit vertical mixed-use project.  A 5 percent affordable would be 6 units.  A 15 percent would be 18 units.

By the logic of the public, we should push for the 15 percent because obviously 18 is better than 6.  But consider two counter points here.  One is 6 is better than zero.  In other words, if we make the requirements too onerous, the project just doesn’t get built.

This isn’t hypothetical, I was literally texting with someone in plans to submit a proposal to the city, but if their vertical mixed-use project has to go to 15 percent, they aren’t going to bother.  That means we don’t get any affordable units.

But the second point that gets lost is whether it’s 6 or 18, neither of them makes a dent into the 900 or so units we have to plan for this RHNA cycle.  In other words, as Partida noted, we aren’t going to solve our affordable housing requirements on 120-unit infill sites anyway.  So let’s get what we can built and focus on the projects that are going to move the needle in this respect.

As such, the council spent way too much time on whether the minimum should be 20 units or 7.  At seven units you are looking at one affordable unit.  Again, are we losing sight of the end goal here?  Providing sufficient affordable housing for our community.

There is a lot of distrust here.  It came out in the community comments but also the council proposals.

Some of that discussion focused around a notion of transparency or “show your work,” a potential requirement that a prospective developer demonstrate in writing why the project cannot include inclusionary housing.

Gloria Partida noted, “You hear often that either we’re not holding developers accountable or that there’s not enough transparency in the process.”  She said, I think that this is an important piece to start a conversation if someone comes forward and says we can’t meet 15 percent.”

Vaitla added, “I think the show your work requirement for discretionary projects is a reasonable request to say that there needs to be some evidence more than just your word. That certain requirement is not feasible.”

He also suggested that the city hire consultants or analysts to check that claim.

I do agree with council here to a point.  We often hear from developers that they can’t make certain things pencil out.  Sometimes I have gotten them to walk me through their calculations on the back of the envelope.  Often I have begged to be able to put them on the record and they aren’t comfortable with it.

But it’s a problem.  The public and council need to have a realistic understanding of what the economics are here.

We all can lose when this doesn’t happen.  For instance, University Commons.  The council, negotiating on the dais, got an agreement to lower the building height in order to forge a compromise with neighbors concerned about impacts.

But as it turned out that compromise made it such that the applicant could not find a builder willing to do the project.  The result was they dropped the housing component.

Think about it, we lost about 264 units across the street from the university at an underutilized but prime location.

Had we slowed down the process, had the council paused the discussion and been able to understand the economics of what they were proposing, maybe that problem could have been averted.

Finally, what we are seeing is that too high an affordable requirement can end up not producing any housing.

San Francisco provides us with a perfect example.  Data last week showed that San Francisco only approved about eight permits PER MONTH of new housing in February, March and April.

Assemblymember Matt Haney this week reacted on Twitter, “It’s a shameful, embarrassingly slow start to a binding commitment by the city to build 82,000 units of new housing over the next 8 years in a city with some of the highest rents in the country.”

The Chronicle reported that the problem stems from “high interest rates and excessive construction costs” not to mention the ailing economy downtown.

The city has higher than state average affordable requirements with 22 percent of rental units and 24 percent of condos required to be priced below market rate.

Mayor London Breen and Supervisor Aaron Peskin are suggesting the city reduce those percentages to about 12 percent for those that have been approved but not moving forward.

For those arguing we need more not less affordable housing in this community—I completely agree.  But we aren’t going to get that by extracting 18 units at a time from 120-unit apartment complexes.  We are going to need either the city to have the funds to entitle entire sites as affordable or, more likely, large peripheral projects with land dedication sites.

I think on land dedication sites, the city can easily move the needle from 15 to 25 percent and perhaps higher if we can throw in additional inducements such as waiving Measure J requirements altogether.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

5 thoughts on “Commentary: We Need More Affordable Housing, but Can’t Do It at the Expense of Not Getting Any Housing”

  1. Ron Glick

    “I think on land dedication sites, the city can easily move the needle from 15 to 25 percent and perhaps higher if we can throw in additional inducements such as waiving Measure J requirements altogether.”

    There you go again. As the old song goes:

    Dream a little dream, dream, dream, dream

  2. Ron Oertel

    Rather than challenge the usual repetitive nonsense on here, let’s focus on this one claim:

    But as it turned out that compromise made it such that the applicant could not find a builder willing to do the project.  The result was they dropped the housing component.

    There is no evidence that this was the reason for the withdrawal of the housing component.  The city is the entity that pushed them toward housing in the first place, and they initially responded with a rent-by-the-room (or bed?) proposal.

    The latter of which was pointed out on this blog by a planning commissioner who is highly supportive of housing development.

    The city ultimately approved the subsequent housing proposal over the objections of the neighbors. Brett Lee was the unexpected deciding vote in support.

    Some time later, the developer withdrew the housing component, and returned to their original plans.

    Reality is not reflected in the Vanguard’s version of the sequence of events.

    1. Eileen Samitz

      Ron is completely correct on this U-Mall issue. No matter how many times the Vanguard laments about the “loss” of the residential units that were explored for U-Mall, the reality is that the Brixmor developers originally applied to redevelop and improve the U-Mall retail mall as retail only, not mixed-use. It was the City Staff who talked them into exploring the possibility of mixed-use. Well they did just that and it cost Brixmor a fortune to do the analysis and they realized the site was too small for a huge multi-story project, plus it would not have had enough parking to support the mall retail businesses  as well as provide some parking for the housing, and it simply did not pencil out.

      So, no matter how many times anyone may try to re-invent what happened here, it simply made no fiscal sense to make U-Mall mixed use.  So it is time to stop trying to re-invent history on U-Mall. Thank heavens we are getting new and much needed retail there. Retail relies on conveniently parking to survive and the City desperately needs more retail for shopping locally and the sales tax revenue. Beating this subject to death to try to reinvent the facts is really not helpful.

  3. Matt Williams

    Something that rarely gets mentioned is the percentage of low income housing that RHNA itself has put forward.  The two tables below, the first one from a past Vanguard article showing several regional cities, and the second one from the City of Davis Housing Element, show a low percentage of 33.8% (Woodland in the Vanguard graphic) and a high percent (the Davis Housing Element graphic number) of 44.8%.  If those are the RHNA targets, why aren’t they our targets?  Is RHNA unreasonable in setting the targets that high?

    https://www.davisvanguard.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/IMG_0489.jpeg

    https://www.davisvanguard.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/IMG_0490.jpeg

    1. Ron Oertel

      Something that rarely gets mentioned is the percentage of low income housing that RHNA itself has put forward.

      That’s for sure.

      If those are the RHNA targets, why aren’t they our targets?

      Good question.

      Is RHNA unreasonable in setting the targets that high?

      Yes – absolutely.  And not just in Davis.

      The state is headed for a massive failure.  The only question is, whether or not they’ll actually admit it at some point. (Not likely, as they’d probably just “soft-peddle” it when it becomes increasingly obvious.

      Unless those like Rob Bonta, Gavin Newsom, and Scott Wiener (and thousands of YIMBYs and the interests behind them) suddenly pick up a hammer and join something like Habitat for Humanity. Which doesn’t seem likely, as they all seem far more comfortable behind a desk in an air-conditioned office, threatening their own constituents.

      The latter of which will never result in more affordable housing, regardless of how much saber-rattling they engage in.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for