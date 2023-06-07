Council Pushes Housing Decisions To June 20

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On a night when a fifth Councilmember, Donna Neville was sworn in, and the meeting went past 2 am, the council ultimately spent 40 minutes deciding not to do anything on Tuesday (or even Wednesday morning).

It was a long agenda to begin with – the swearing in of Donna Neville, the I-80 Caltrans Expansion Project, the Rotating Winter Shelter and ultimately long range housing discussions.

The subcommittee of Mayor Will Arnold and Councilmember Bapu Vaitla presented their colleagues with their LEED ND framework for evaluating projects. Four of the five applicants spoke before council as well as a number of community members and community groups.

But as the time ticked to 1 am and the budget discussion still looming, Mayor Arnold suggested continuing the discussion. It ultimately was pushed to June 20, but it took about 40 minutes to get there.

“Point of order, the clock striking 1:11 am and a time sensitive item that we have coming up next, that we need to tackle tonight,” Mayor Arnold said. “I’m putting to my colleagues a point of order where we can discuss how to proceed to tonight.”

He said, “I’ll put a suggestion out there that we continue this item to a future council meeting.”

Councilmember Donna Neville said, “I think the only concern I have, and I certainly understand given the hour and our need to take up the budget, why we would not want to continue this now. But, I also know that time is really of the essence here in terms of making a decision about which of the projects do or do not go ahead with their EIRs.”

Councilmember Gloria Partida said, “I think that, that we’ve already had a conversation that we weren’t gonna try to push to be on the 2024 ballot.”

But Mayor Arnold noted, that even delaying for two weeks, “does limit our options.”

In terms of time sensitivity, City Manager Mike Webb noted, “If the council is inclined towards leaving any semblance of opportunity for November 2024 on the table, , then we need to have definitive clear direction no later than June 20th to be able to have any chance of accomplishing that.”

For 2025, he offered there is “more breathing room than that.”

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla said, “the only thing with that we were brought back here to develop some evaluation criteria for the various proposals, and the staff recommendation is that the applicants, if they so choose, would get us back that information by the 12th so we can make a decision by the 20th.”

Councilmember Neville offered, “One possibility is that we do request that the project applicants respond to it as is, and that in doing so, it, it gives us some additional feedback about the criteria themselves”

Vice Mayor Josh Chapman responded, “We voted on this or had this conversation that we were very clear, and I understand things change, that we wanted to wait and not have something on the 2024 ballot. So that’s my assumption. The June 20th date that’s in here is driven by the continued pressure or desire to possibly put something on that ballot. I’m not in that camp. I am 100% okay and fine with us not putting something on the ballot in 2024.”

Councilmember Partida explained that she is also in that camp.

She said, “This is a great rubric, and I appreciate the work that was put into it, and I think it puts us on the solid ground for having an objective way to judge projects that will be coming forward until we get our general plan, which I think is going to be very important for us to do.”

However, she suggested and ultimately made the motion to put forward two projects as EIRs started while the rubric goes through commissions for evaluation. The two projects were Village Farms and the Shriner’s Project. Michael Faust from Pioneer Homes felt their application was not ready yet while Matt Keasling, representing Palomino felt they were in a different boat altogether.

Councilmember Vaitla opposed the motion from the outset.

“I’m very very strongly opposed to that motion,” Vaitla said. “The point of creating a rubric and starting on that process was to understand the design elements that would go into deciding whether to approve starting an EIR.”

Partida noted, “There’s stuff we can get started that still leaves time for whatever comes back from the commissions to apply to inform the EIR.”

The city staff explained that the initial weeks would be finding an EIR consultant and lining up the scope of the work. In that time, commissions would have time to evaluate the rubric and refine it.

Partida said, “And what I’m thinking is that by that time, the rubric will have gone through commissions hopefully, or have been very close to being, to have gone through those steps.”

Neville expressed concern about delaying the EIR.

“These are the two big developments that are offering housing,” he said referring to Village and Shriner’s. “I don’t feel that right now, it’s 1:40 am, I don’t want to be making decisions to advance an EIR when that’s not even what I expected this agenda item to be about.”

In the end, only Partida supported the motion and it failed 4-1.

The council then agreed to continue this to a future council meeting.