Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Council Pushes Housing Decisions To June 20

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
(3) Comments
114 Views
Share:
Donna Neville sworn in as Councilmember by her husband

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On a night when a fifth Councilmember, Donna Neville was sworn in, and the meeting went past 2 am, the council ultimately spent 40 minutes deciding not to do anything on Tuesday (or even Wednesday morning).

It was a long agenda to begin with – the swearing in of Donna Neville, the I-80 Caltrans Expansion Project, the Rotating Winter Shelter and ultimately long range housing discussions.

The subcommittee of Mayor Will Arnold and Councilmember Bapu Vaitla presented their colleagues with their LEED ND framework for evaluating projects.  Four of the five applicants spoke before council as well as a number of community members and community groups.

But as the time ticked to 1 am and the budget discussion still looming, Mayor Arnold suggested continuing the discussion.  It ultimately was pushed to June 20, but it took about 40 minutes to get there.

“Point of order, the clock striking 1:11 am and a time sensitive item that we have coming up next, that we need to tackle tonight,” Mayor Arnold said.  “I’m putting to my colleagues a point of order where we can discuss how to proceed to tonight.”

He said, “I’ll put a suggestion out there that we continue this item to a future council meeting.”

Councilmember Donna Neville said, “I think the only concern I have, and I certainly understand given the hour and our need to take up the budget, why we would not want to continue this now. But, I also know that time is really of the essence here in terms of making a decision about which of the projects do or do not go ahead with their EIRs.”

Councilmember Gloria Partida said, “I think that, that we’ve already had a conversation that we weren’t gonna try to push to be on the 2024 ballot.”

Students presented housing options

But Mayor Arnold noted, that even delaying for two weeks, “does limit our options.”

In terms of time sensitivity, City Manager Mike Webb noted, “If the council is inclined towards leaving any semblance of opportunity for November 2024 on the table, , then we need to have definitive clear direction no later than June 20th to be able to have any chance of accomplishing that.”

For 2025, he offered there is “more breathing room than that.”

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla said, “the only thing with that we were brought back here to develop some evaluation criteria for the various proposals, and the staff recommendation is that the applicants, if they so choose, would get us back that information by the 12th so we can make a decision by the 20th.”

Councilmember Neville offered, “One possibility is that we do request that the project applicants respond to it as is, and that in doing so, it, it gives us some additional feedback about the criteria themselves”

Vice Mayor Josh Chapman responded, “We voted on this or had this conversation that we were very clear, and I understand things change, that we wanted to wait and not have something on the 2024 ballot. So that’s my assumption.  The June 20th date that’s in here is driven by the continued pressure or desire to possibly put something on that ballot. I’m not in that camp.  I am 100% okay and fine with us not putting something on the ballot in 2024.”

George Phillips representing Shriner’s presented the idea of more than one EIR going forward

Councilmember Partida explained that she is also in that camp.

She said, “This is a great rubric, and I appreciate the work that was put into it, and I think it puts us on the solid ground for having an objective way to judge projects that will be coming forward  until we get our general plan, which I think is going to be very important for us to do.”

However, she suggested and ultimately made the motion to put forward two projects as EIRs started while the rubric goes through commissions for evaluation.  The two projects were Village Farms and the Shriner’s Project.  Michael Faust from Pioneer Homes felt their application was not ready yet while Matt Keasling, representing Palomino felt they were in a different boat altogether.

Councilmember Vaitla opposed the motion from the outset.

“I’m very very strongly opposed to that motion,” Vaitla said.  “The point of creating a rubric and starting on that process was to understand the design elements that would go into deciding whether to approve starting an EIR.”

Partida noted, “There’s stuff we can get started that still leaves time for whatever comes back from the commissions to apply to inform the EIR.”

The city staff explained that the initial weeks would be finding an EIR consultant and lining up the scope of the work.  In that time, commissions would have time to evaluate the rubric and refine it.

Partida said, “And what I’m thinking is that by that time, the rubric will have gone through commissions hopefully, or have been very close to being, to have gone through those steps.”

Neville expressed concern about delaying the EIR.

“These are the two big developments that are offering housing,” he said referring to Village and Shriner’s.  “I don’t feel that right now, it’s 1:40 am, I don’t want to be making decisions to advance an EIR when that’s not even what I expected this agenda item to be about.”

In the end, only Partida supported the motion and it failed 4-1.

The council then agreed to continue this to a future council meeting.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

3 thoughts on “Council Pushes Housing Decisions To June 20”

  1. Francesca Wright

    There are many substantial issues with high public interest facing council. Last night also had budget review!  We need less packed agendas and more frequent council meetings. We have four “on call” meetings this summer.  We know our residents are engaged.   Let’s embrace a meaningful deliberative process instead of cramping it.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      It’s a good point Francesca. At the start of the meeting last night, I remarked to Mike Webb, we should have broken this up into two meetings and his response is we did and we still ended up with this. I can tell you when I started the Vanguard in 2006, the council met three or four times every month and it was a rare Tuesday to have off. They’ve now gone to two meetings a month. Then again, 2 am meetings were a regular occurrence in 2006 but rare now. Still, I’m feeling it.

  2. Alex Achimore

    I think the Council did the right thing in the end by continuing to the next meeting their discussion over the LEED ND “rubic” and whether to put any EIR’s for peripheral development in motion, but we are still on a slippery slope. Simply inviting “self-evaluations” of their LEED score by the developers implies that we will continue the process of reacting to proposals rather than actually planning our future. Admittedly, it’s our own high standards of process that have put our fingerprints on the housing crisis as clearly as the recalcitrant cities, but we can’t be picking favorites over who is most ready to roll or even who is best located.
    So back to that elusive General Plan? It’s certainly a great excuse to put off any peripheral development forever and works especially for those who believe we can accomplish our housing goals entirely within our borders (I do not share that view).
    But perhaps if we could focus on just two key and oft-mentioned criteria—density and affordability, which actually intersect at several points—we could cut to the chase and get out in front of the developers’ proposals.
    I’ll state my own preference: limited city expansion with a minimum density of 12 units per acre. That would allow attached housing such as duplexes, triplexes and townhouses, and anything denser, but not single-family detached. I think we have more than enough already, much of it under-occupied by empty nester seniors like myself, and such low density development is a prime contributor to climate change through increased car trips and loss of farmland. Plus, it’s virtually impossible to build a detached single family house that is affordable to families who make more than the “affordable” caps but less than 160% of median income.
    But attached houses inherently are less valuable than detached, so while they wouldn’t exactly be cheap in Davis, they could compete with new housing in West Sacramento and Woodland and perhaps even draw back some of the younger families with children that we are losing to those cities. Just thirty to forty acres could easily accommodate all 299 of the “Above Moderate Income” units allotted to Davis under our Housing Element and at prices notably below the median of $900,000 (per Redfin and Zillow).
    Achieving some level of legitimacy to any point of view on minimum density and affordability will be arduous at best, but taking baby steps rather than waiting for an entire new General Plan could get us back in the driver’s seat. I suggest tabling the LEED ND approach until we are clear that at least some proposals are heading in our preferred direction. Two of the five actually aren’t far off what I’ve described; perhaps the others would get closer if they only knew what we want.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for