Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Yolo County Accused Murderer Declared Incompetent; Judge Sets Competency Jury Trial for July 24

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
23 Views
Share:

By Julie McCaffrey

WOODLAND, CA – In a competency hearing Tuesday in Yolo County Superior Court, Judge Sam McAdam read the competency report written by a doctor, who concluded the man charged with two Yolo County stabbing murders and an attempted murder, is not competent.

Judge McAdam set the jury trial to determine competency for July 24.

After he was declared not competent, the accused spoke in open court, stating he “would like to apologize,” and then said, “I’m guilty.”

Judge McAdam reminded Carlos Dominguez of his right to remain silent, and as the criminal matters against him are suspended, nothing he says can be used against him.

Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson took aside his client to speak to him privately, then they both returned to their seats. Dominguez remained silent for the rest of the hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Matt De Moura requested the jury trial to determine competency to be set on July 24. Hutchinson objected, and clarified that “the defense is not requesting a jury trial.”

He added, “it is extremely unusual to request jury trials in 1368 proceedings,” referring to Section 1368 of the California Penal Code, which discusses protocol regarding the accused’s competency.

Hutchinson continued, “in the 17 years I’ve been in this county, I can only recall one (1368 case) going to trial.” He then requested a court trial in lieu of the jury trial, adding, “until the issue of competency is resolved, (Domingue)] can’t even get on a waiting list for the state hospital.”

He then agreed that if the prosecution is insisting on a jury trial, July 24 would be the earliest date.

Judge McAdam disagreed with the DPD, stating,  the people have a right to a jury trial, thinking “expediting it is prudent.” De Moura estimated the jury trial will take three days.

Judge McAdam then addressed several subpoenas filed by the prosecution, including requests for medical information regarding the three victims and the accused. The judge produced the records in question to the prosecution, and issued protective orders limiting their use to that of the attorneys and any experts in this case.

Hutchinson objected to some of the accused’s records being produced, but was overruled.

Judge McAdam said all the medical records in the competency proceedings are subject to confidentiality, and noted this would have to be balanced with the public nature of the proceeding and jury trial.

He then stated for the attorneys to return July 12 for a case management conference, July 19 for a trial readiness conference, and finally July 24 for the jury trial.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Julie is a third year at UC Davis majoring in Communications and Psychology with a minor in Philosophy. Following graduation, she plans on taking a gap year and then attending law school. She hopes to advocate for women's reproductive rights and make the justice system fairer for sexual assault survivors.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for