Dillan Horton Becomes First Announced Council Candidate for 2024

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections
Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – Dillan Horton, 29-year-old local disabilities services specialist, and member of the Davis Police Accountability Commission, announced his candidacy for Davis City Council in the 2nd District.

Dillan ran for Davis City Council for the first time in 2020, receiving 1,568 votes, and coming in 2nd place out of three candidates. Since then he’s remained engaged as a member and former Chair of the Davis Police Accountability Commission. Under his leadership the Commission led the effort to reform Davis’ law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, leading to the creation of the new Department of Social Services & Housing. Dillan is also a member of the Davis Pride Committee, a former Vice Chair of the Yolo County Democratic Party, and a former staffer to Congressman John Garamendi.

For over a dozen years Dillan has fought to advance the interest of historically underserved and underrepresented residents, advocating for greater access to higher education for low income students, organizing for universal healthcare, labor rights, quality-affordable housing, and criminal justice reform. As a City Councilmember he hopes to put those skills and experiences to use on behalf of Davis residents, to build a city that truly works for everyone.

Dillan looks forward to talking to voters on the campaign trail and invites Davis residents to his Kick-Off event on Saturday July 15, 2023, beginning at 11am at 142 Ipanema Place. Folks can expect to hear from early supporters about why they are backing Dillan’s candidacy, and of course to hear the candidate share his vision for Davis’ future and to answer questions.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

