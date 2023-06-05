Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 203: David Dow Discusses Death Penalty Problems

In May, the US Supreme Court granted Richard Glossip a stay of execution after the Attorney General of Oklahoma has gone to believe like many others that Glossip’s conviction is fatally flaw, “unsustainable” and “a new trial imperative.”

Many have argued that new evidence discovered in independent investigations along with problems with the state’s prosecution and the destruction of evidence leads to the conclusion that there was not enough evidence to warrant a conviction, let alone a death sentence.

And yet, as is so often the case, the wheels of the system once rolling have proven difficult to stop.

This week on Everyday Injustice, we talk to attorney and anti-death penalty advocate David Dow about the Glossip case and how it exemplifies problems in the overall system.

David Dow went from a death penalty supporter to founding the Texas Innocence Network and running a death penalty clinic.  He has since written a number of books, including Executed on a Technicality.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

