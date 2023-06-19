Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 205: Thurmond Amendment Continues to Bar People From Housing

This week on Everyday Injustice, we are joined by Yusuf Dahl, formerly incarcerated for the distribution of drugs, now a successful entrepreneur.

“Growing up in poverty, Yusuf fell under the wing of his brother who taught him how to survive on his own on the streets of Milwaukee. By age 14, he was in juvenile detention for a three-year sentence where he learned the best path to wealth creation in his community was drug dealing.

“Upon his release, Yusuf adeptly followed his business plan and soon was operating a network of drug houses across Milwaukee before being sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison.

“After serving five years and teaching himself software development, Yusuf struggled to find a living wage as a young black male with a criminal record.”

Dahl explains during the interview, that the Thurmond Amendment was an exception added on a voice vote in 1988 to the Fair Housing Act.

“One offense is sufficient for a landlord to refuse to rent to a drug dealer,” Senator Thurmond said. “It is that simple.”

Since Thurmond’s amendment passed, millions of people have gone to prison for drug offenses. Tens of millions more have convictions but did not serve time.

The disproportionate weight has fallen on Blacks.  Listen as Yusuf Dahl tell his remarkable story and the work he is doing to attempt to end the Thurmond Amendment.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

