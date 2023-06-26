Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 206: Bright and Kwak Discuss ‘Fear of Too Much Justice’

This week on Everyday Injustice we feature legendary attorney Stephen Bright and James Kwak who just released a new book, The Fear of Too Much Justice.

Bryan Stevenson writes, “An urgently needed analysis of our collective failure to confront and overcome racial bias and bigotry, the abuse of power, and the multiple ways in which the death penalty’s profound unfairness requires its abolition. You will discover Steve Bright’s passion, brilliance, dedication, and tenacity when you read these pages.”

In The Fear of Too Much Justice, “legendary death penalty lawyer Stephen B. Bright and legal scholar James Kwak offer a heart-wrenching overview of how the criminal legal system fails to live up to the values of equality and justice.”

Listen as Everyday Injustice discusses wrongful convictions, racial inequities, mental illness, the trial penalty and underfinanced indigent defense and much more.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

