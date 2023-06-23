Florida Supreme Court Rules Against State Attorney Suspended by Gov. DeSantis Because of Abortion Stand – Prosecutor Fires Back

By Rena Abdusalam

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – The Florida Supreme Court has ruled against State Attorney Andrew Warren – suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis because of Warren’s opposition to abortion restrictions – and denied his appeal for reinstatement.

Warren released a statement following the decision, charging, “This is an issue that is crucial for democracy in Florida. Rather than addressing the substance of the governor’s illegal action, the Court cited a technicality and avoided a ruling on the merits of the case. We are extremely disappointed by today’s decision.”

Jean-Jacques Cabou, an attorney for Warren, added, “We are deeply disappointed that the Florida Supreme Court refused to evaluate the merits of Mr. Warren’s illegal suspension and instead ruled against him on procedural grounds. As to those grounds, we share Justice Labarga’s view that the majority was wrong to avoid the merits of Mr. Warren’s challenge.”

Last August, Gov. DeSantis suspended Warren, the twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County/Tampa. DeSantis claimed the suspension was because of Warren’s national pledge of not pursuing criminal charges against individuals that violate abortion and gender transition treatments laws.

Following a three-day trial last November, federal Judge Robert Hinkle ruled in January that DeSantis violated Florida and U.S Constitutions. Hinkle found that suspending Warren was for political motives and for publicity.

“The record includes not a hint of misconduct by Mr. Warren,” Hinkle stated. However, the Judge also stated he did not have the jurisdiction to reinstate Warren.

Warren petitioned to the Florida Supreme Court and federal court. Although the Supreme Court rejected his case, Warren’s ongoing federal appeal centered on whether a federal court does have authority when violations of federal and state law are made.

In May, a three-judge panel heard Warren’s appeal. A ruling from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is expected in the future.