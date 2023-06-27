Breaking News
Governor Newsom Fills One of Yolo’s Judicial Vacancies

By David M. Greenwald

Woodland, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom filled one of Yolo’s vacancies on Tuesday, naming Catherine Hohenwarter to fill the seat vacated by Judge David Reed who announced his retirement earlier this month.

According to the Governor’s release:

“Hohenwarter has served as a Commissioner at the Yolo County Superior Court since 2020 and has held several positions there since 2007, including Judge Pro Tem, Family Law Facilitator, Family Court Services Manager, Self-Help Attorney and Legal Research Attorney. She was a Sole Practitioner from 1999 to 2007 and an Associate at the Law Office of Robert P. Kahn from 1994 to 1998. Hohenwarter was an Associate at Lossing & Elston from 1990 to 1994. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho College of Law. Hohenwarter fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge David W. Reed. She is registered without party preference.”

2 thoughts on “Governor Newsom Fills One of Yolo’s Judicial Vacancies”

  1. Ron Oertel

    From the Vanguard’s perspective, the sex/gender of the individual selected appears to be acceptable, but skin hue does not.

    And skin hue trumps gender/sex, by far.

  2. Keith Olsen

    She’s appears to be white but she might get a pass because of her gender.

    I can’t wait for the Vanguard’s objective(?) view about this.

    We know what happened with a proposed white female school board member.

