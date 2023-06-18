Guest Commentary: Affordable Housing – Another Approach

by Jim Frame

Davis doesn’t have a shortage of million-dollar houses, it has a shortage of housing affordable by people with very low, low and moderate incomes. The demand for high-end single-family-detached housing in Davis is practically insatiable due to the character of the city, the reputation of the school district, and housing prices that are attractive to Bay Area retirees, remote-work professionals and die-hard commuters. However, in general Davis citizens believe that attempting to meet that demand would fundamentally alter the character of the city by gobbling up adjacent farmland, increasing traffic congestion, and further straining the city budget, so they resist approving developments that cater to it.

Affordable housing is a different matter – most residents seem to acknowledge that meeting the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) is not just reasonable, but desirable. Unfortunately, with the demise of the redevelopment agency, at present the only practical model for getting affordable housing built in the city is developer subsidy: in exchange for permission to build a market-rate housing project, a developer agrees to build a percentage of affordable units (or make a land donation for development by others, or to pay an in-lieu fee for use by the city in building affordable housing on another site). Under this model, attaining RHNA Very Low (VL), Low (L) and Moderate (M) income housing numbers entails adding large swaths of land and large numbers of high-end houses to the city.

Background

The Davis RHNA obligations for the current cycle (2021-2029) are 580 units of VL, 350 units of L, 340 units of M, and 805 units of Above Moderate (AM) housing, for a total of 2,075 units. While the current cycle envisions meeting all of the obligations via infill, it seems nearly certain that the next cycle will have to be met on peripheral land, i.e. land not already in the Davis city limits.

This concept set forth in this article doesn’t address the current RHNA-cycle housing element, but rather the next cycle. In the example discussed below, it is assumed that the next-cycle obligations for Davis will be the same as those in the current cycle. (While the next-cycle numbers will likely be larger, the magnitude is probably the same.)

Using the RHNA numbers and typical densities, the entire VL, L and M obligations can be met on about 100 acres, including the standard park dedication. This is about the size of The Cannery development. Adding the Above Moderate (AM) units to the project would bring the development to about 240 acres, about the size of the Shriners site.

The Problem

Getting affordable housing – which includes the “missing middle” moderate-income group – built is the challenge, but there’s a mismatch between what the city needs and what developers want to build. If the city were to approach adjacent land owners and invite them to annex 100 acres of their land and build affordable housing on all of it, the invitation would probably be met with a muted response.

A conceptual proposal for development of the Shriners property has been submitted to the city. While it doesn’t directly address affordability, it only provides a total of 1,100 units, barely more than half of the total RHNA obligation. A conceptual proposal for development of Village Farms, a 390-acre project, has also been submitted. It features 1,395 units, of which 210 are high-density and presumably affordable, with another 310 “attainable” units (which might or might not meet the Moderate income criteria), and 875 market-rate units. These two projects together would add 630 acres and 2,495 units to the city, yet would not fulfill our RHNA obligations.

Using density values (units per acre) of 30 for VL, 20 for L, 8 for M and 6 for AM, meeting the RHNA obligations under the developer-subsidy model at 25% affordable would require about 800 acres; at 15% affordable it would require about 1,400 acres.

The Solution (Maybe)

Revising the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) statute (the Cortez-Knox-Hertzberg Local Government Reorganization Act of 2000, Government Code §56000 et seq.) to allow a city to annex adjacent land for the sole purpose of meeting its RHNA obligations, despite landowner objection, might open a path toward a different model of providing affordable housing. At first impression this might seem like an unreasonable intrusion on property rights, in particular a taking without due process of law. However, the existing statute allows for annexation despite owner protest under certain conditions when necessary to promote orderly development, which is a key function of LAFCO. This provision was upheld by a 1973 California Supreme Court case (Weber v. City Council, 9 Cal. 3D 950).

Annexation by itself would likely be considered a taking that must be compensated. However, the compensation might not amount to more than the increment between county and city property taxes. That would largely be a wash for the city, as the cost of providing fire and police services to uninhabited ag land is typically pretty low.

Under the envisioned change to the LAFCO statute, the city would be able to identify an undeveloped piece of land as a logical choice for development of affordable housing and invite the owner to develop same. To sweeten the deal, the city could offer to facilitate expanding the development to include the RHNA AM units. This would require a Measure J vote, but its chance of success at the polls would be greatly enhanced by its limited nature and the large affordable component.

Were the owner to decline to develop the parcel, the city could annex it under the proposed legislative provision, even if the landowner objects. Once within the city limits, the city could again invite the developer to develop the parcel, which would now be encumbered by a limitation that it be developed solely for affordable housing. The city could again sweeten the deal by offering to expand the project to include the RHNA AM units. A Measure J vote would be required for the expansion parcel, but again with an improved chance of success.

If the owner declines to participate at all, the city can make a finding that it has a compelling interest in developing affordable housing on the parcel and condemn it by right of eminent domain. Since the existing use of the parcel is ag, the acquisition cost would be in the neighborhood of $40K per acre, or $4M for the parcel. While hardly flush with cash, the city could find $4M for such a pressing need.

Once the city acquires the parcel, it can engage a non-profit affordable housing developer to plan and develop the project. Financing the infrastructure will require some creativity, but it might be possible with judicious phasing.

Measure J Considerations

The citizens of Davis have for many decades expressed a desire to grow as slowly as legally possible. They value the compact footprint of the city, its small-town character, and the preservation of the farmland that surrounds it. In response to development projects that a majority of Davis voters believe were not beneficial to the city, Measure J (Municipal Code Article 41.01 Citizens’ Right to Vote on Future Use of Open space and Agricultural Lands) was passed in 2000, and subsequently renewed as Measure R and Measure D.

However, the existing ordinance provides an exemption for meeting RHNA requirements. The exemption is limited to maximum multifamily densities for projects exceeding 5 acres per year, which complicates the development of a 100-acre project. This wouldn’t impede the development of the high-density multifamily component – typically affordable by very-low and low-income households – which would account for about 37 acres, but it would slow the progress of the moderate-income units. Since the sale of moderate-income units would likely be needed to provide cash flow for construction of the high-density units, the 5-acre restriction could complicate financing. Nevertheless, even with a 5-acre annual limit on construction of the moderate-income units, it is conceivable that a single 100-acre project meeting the entire next-cycle RHNA obligation could be completed within the cycle timeline.

State Action Required

Adding this concept to the city’s planning toolbox requires a modest change to state law. In the past such a change might have been unthinkable due to the anticipated objections of landowner groups, but in the last few years we’ve seen dramatic changes in state law and policies regarding affordable housing. In light of the altered policy landscape, the envisioned change no longer seems far-fetched, and would give the city options for developing affordable housing that it doesn’t currently have.