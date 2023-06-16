Guest Commentary: Comparison of Village Farms Davis and Shriners Proposed Developments

by Alan Pryor

Recent online comments suggested a side-by-side comparison of the features of several currently proposed development projects subject to a Measure J vote would be useful to allow readers to do an “apples-to-apples” comparison of the salient features of the projects. As a result, I prepared such a spreadsheet showing what I considered to be the most important features of the Village Farms Davis and the Shriners development projects.

The following general categories were considered in this analysis;

Total Project Size and Buildable Acres Number of Market Rate and Affordable Housing Units and Density Area of Open Space, Roadways, and Proposed Mitigation Distances to Important Local Destinations and Public Transit Access Infill Potential vs. Sprawl Other Project Benefits to the Community

Information for the analysis was derived from public sources and/or filings made by the project developers and follow-up inquiries when additional information was sought.

Results – The results of this effort is shown in the following spreadsheet:

Discussion

Total Project Size and Buildable Acres – The total project size at Village Farms Davis is 390.5 acres while Shriners total project size is 234.3 acres. A little over 50% of the Village Farms Davis site (197 acres) is deemed “buildable” and planned for housing (residential parcels and apartments) and building sites for other public use facilities. The buildable use of land at Shriners is about 140 acres or about 60% of the total project acreage.

The differences in buildable percentage of land at the projects are due to the greater percentage of Village Farms Davis devoted to either parks, greenbelts, and other open space habitat including ponds (to accept storm water overflow ) or to other non-residential uses including the planned fire station, pre-K school and day care center, and the Educational Community Farm.

Number of Market Rate and Affordable or Attainable Housing Units and Density – There are substantial differences between the projects in terms of the number and types of housing mix offered.

Total Units – Village Farms Davis has approximately 63% more total units compared to Shriners (1,800 total units for Village Farms Davis compared to 1,100 total units for Shriners) assuming single-family homes (vs duplexes as otherwise allowed by law) are constructed on all non-multifamily residential parcels.

Market Rate and Affordable Rental Apartments – Village Farms Davis also offers a total of 200 market rate apartments and 270 subsidized affordable apartments for rent (15% of total units) while Shriners offers 200 subsidized apartments for rent (18% of the total units).

Deed-Restricted Subsidized Housing – Village Farms Davis additionally offers 310 units of attainable housing in which the developer will provide 15% of the down payment required for the initial homeowner purchase through First Northern Bank. This contribution requires the buyer to occupy the deed-restricted home (i.e. it cannot be rented) and it cannot be resold until after 2 years after which deed restrictions are lifted. Upon resale, the original 15% down payment and 15 % of all equity increases are then paid into a local Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Market-Rate Parcels – The total number of non-deed restricted market rate residential parcels at Village Farms Davis is 1,020 vs. 900 at Shriners. Single family homes or duplexes can be constructed on these lots.

Area of Open Space, Roadways, and Proposed Mitigation –

Parks, Greenbelts, and Ponds – Village Farms Davis has a total of 107.5 acres (27.5% of total project size) of open space including parks, greenbelts, and habitat ponds providing overflow capacity for Central and North Davis floodwaters (in addition to providing overflow to adjacent mitigation land) and a small Educational Community Farm. Shriners has a total of 75.2 acres (32.1% of total project size) of open space including parks, greenbelts, a habitat pond and a baseball/softball complex.

Roadways – Village Farms Davis has a total of 21.3 acres of roadways (27.5% of total project size) and Shriners has a total of 19.1 acres of roadways (32.1% of total project size).

Mitigation – Village Farms Davis’ proposed mitigation is adjacent to and contiguous to the project extending from the north of the project to County Road 29. This land is planned for habitat and seasonal agriculture and will accept excess floodwater flows from central and north Davis during heavy winter rains. Mitigation for Shriners is not specified.

Distances to Important Local Destinations and Public Transit Access – All distances between the project site and destinations was obtained using the <Measure> function in Google Earth which reports approximate distances between a starting and ending point along specified routes. The starting point for determination of distances from the Village Farm Davis project is the proposed L. St entrance to the proposed development from Covell Blvd. and from the proposed west entrance to the Shriners project from Covell Blvd. These are the main entrances to each project. The selected routes were the closest along walking or biking routes rather than “as-the-crow-flys”.

Distances to Shopping – The Oak Tree Plaza at Poleline and Covell is the nearest full service shopping center to each project. It is directly across Covell from the proposed Village Farms Davis site and about 1.3 miles from Shriners.

Distance to Downtown Davis – Village Farms Davis is approximately 1.3 miles from 5th and G St (considered the northeast corner of the downtown area) while Shriners is about 2.75 miles from the same downtown location.

Distance to Amtrak Station – Village Farms Davis is approximately 1.4 miles from the Amtrak station while Shriners is about 2.9 miles from the station.

Distance to UC Davis – Village Farms Davis is approximately 1.6 miles from 5th and A St (considered to be the northeast corner of the University) while Shriners is about 3.1 miles from the same location.

Distance to Davis High School – Village Farms Davis is approximately 1.6 miles from the administration building at Davis High School while while Shriners is about 2.5 miles from the same location.

Distance to Junior Highs – While Village Farms Davis is substantially closer to Holmes Junior High and Shriners is substantially closer to Harper Junior High, enrollment at any particular Junior High cannot be guaranteed to residents of either Village Farms Davis or Shriner. So the average distance to the administration buildings at the two Junior Highs was determined. Village Farms Davis is 1.15 miles, on average, from the administration buildings at the Junior High Schools while Shriners is 1.02 miles, on average, from the administration buildings at the schools.

Distance to Elementary Schools – Village Farms Davis is closest to Birch Lane Elementary School while Shriners is closer to Korematsu Elementary School. However, similar to the situation with Junior High Schools, attendance at the school closest to each development cannot be guaranteed for residents of those developments. So the average distance to the administration building at the 3 nearest elementary schools (Korematsu, Birch Lane, and North Davis) was determined. Village Farms Davis is 1.06 miles, on average, from the administration buildings at these 3 elementary schools while Shriners is 1.3 miles, on average, from the administration buildings at the schools.

Distance to Major Medical Facilities – There are two major medical facilities in Davis – Sutter Hospital in West Davis and the Kaiser Medical Center in South Davis. Village Farms Davis is an average of about 2 miles from these facilities while Shriners is approximately 3 miles away, on average.

Distance to Existing Below Grade Crossings of Covell – Each of the development projects is near a below grade crossing of Covell Blvd. Village Farms Davis is about 0.4 miles from it’s main entrance to the existing F. St under-crossing while Shriners’ main entrance is about 0.25 miles away from the existing East Covell under-crossing adjacent to the southwest corner of the development.

Number of Bus Routes Running Immediately Adjacent to the Developments – Village Farms Davis has 8 Yolobus and Unitrans routes stopping at 7 stops directly adjacent to or across the street from project perimeters while Shriners has 3 Yolobus and Unitrans bus routes running along Covell Blvd. with 2 stops directly adjacent to or across the street (and within 1 block) from the project perimeters

Existing Transit Stops and Bus Routes directly adjacent to or across the street from Village Farm Davis project site

Covell Blvd & J St.: Unitrans P, Q, and E and Yolobus 43 Pole Line Rd & Covell Blvd: Unitrans P, Q, and L and Yolobus 43 Pole Line Rd & Picasso Ave: Unitrans L Pole Line Rd & Donner Ave: Unitrans L Pole Line Rd & Moore Blvd: Unitrans L and T F St & Grande Blvd: Unitrans F F St & Anderson: Yolobus 230

Existing Transit Stops and Bus Routes directly adjacent to or across the street and within 1 block from Shriners project site

Covell Blvd & Alhambra St.: Unitrans P and Q Covell at Monarch Yolobus 43 (actually 1 block west of Shriners property line)

Infill Potential vs. Sprawl – The Village Farms Davis property is within the Sphere of Influence of the City of Davis while the Shriners property is not in the designated Davis Sphere of Influence. The state definition of an in-fill project is that 75% of the property is contiguous with existing City boundaries or city-owned property. 88% of the Village Farms Davis is contiguous with existing City boundaries or city-owned property while 51.6% of Shriners is contiguous with existing City boundaries or city-owned property.

Other Project Benefits to Community – In addition to the $25 – $30 million expected to be transferred to a local Affordable Housing Trust Fund to benefit Davis on eventual resale of the 310 “attainable” homes, the 2.5 acre Educational Community Farm, and the overflow capacity for excess flood water from central and north Davis directed to the mitigation land as described above, Village Farms Davis is also offering the land and construction costs for a North Davis Fire and Emergency Response Center and a Pre-K/Day Care Center for Davis Joint Unified School District. Shriners is offering a softball/baseball complex on its site.