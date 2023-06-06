Guest Commentary: Development Planning Priorities for Davis

by Judy Corbett, Alan Hirsch, Roberta Millstein, Alan Pryor, Bob Schneider, David J. Thompson, Colin Walsh, Stephen Wheeler, James Zanetto, and the Sierra Club Yolano Group
- Develop infill opportunities first
- City to hire consultant or add staff to actively pursue and encourage implementation of the Downtown Plan and other infill opportunities.
- Council action to initiate redevelopment of city-owned parcels on Fifth Street and communicate with potential nonprofit partners.
- Council to approach school district regarding redevelopment of 5th Street properties.
- Upzone parcels along arterial corridors and in shopping centers to a minimum height for mixed-use development so as to use land efficiently in central locations.
- 100% affordable housing overlay zoning like the Cambridge model to create new affordable housing redevelopment opportunities in already developed areas. By focusing zoning changes only for affordable housing it gives affordable housing developers the opportunity to initiate redevelopment projects without competing against more lucrative for profit market rate developments for development sites.
- Reduce parking requirements for these sites, including considering car-free housing on certain sites, along with low parking maximums, to encourage redevelopment & affordability; a package of policies to reduce motor vehicle use such as on-site car-shares, market pricing, good bike parking, transit improvements, etc.
- Initiate and complete General Plan or Specific Plans updates. This will provide a comprehensive look at the future and ensure consideration of cumulative impacts including traffic, water, wastewater and other infrastructure. A General Plan is preferred but an option might be a Specific Plan for the Northeast and /or Northwest areas. Any new planning process should be kept short and efficient so as to avoid the lengthy and expensive experiences of many past plans.
- Peripheral development standards
- Preferentially develop peripheral areas closest to downtown, the university, inter-city transit, schools, and commercial centers, to minimize motor vehicle use.
- Preferentially develop peripheral areas with advanced planning status (parcels consistent with the General Plan or a Specific Plan or in the Sphere of Influence).
- Efficient use of land (For sites > 20 acres, a minimum gross density of at least 10 du/ac. To maximize efficiency, mix housing types with > 50% of units in attached duplexes, townhomes, small multifamily buildings, and apartment buildings (“missing middle” housing) rather than single-family homes. Include small units, studios, and market-rate apartments. To promote integration and inclusion, a mix of unit types in all portions of large developments. All single-family lot sizes < 5,000 sq. ft.)
- Revise the current affordable housing requirements to reflect compliance with Regional Housing Needs Allocation criteria (RHNA) to retain the city’s access to various state funded programs.
- Permanent housing affordability. At least 25% of units permanently affordable to low or very low incomes. This can be accomplished through direct construction of units, land dedicated to nonprofits for affordable housing in parcels of 4 acres of more, and/or use of limited-equity coops or co-housing projects as part of the housing mix of any large project to gain permanent ownership affordability. The majority of affordable housing should be located near transit.
- Connected street and path pattern that optimizes active modes of travel including bike, pedestrian, and transit travel, with maximum block length <=350’ and connections to surrounding neighborhoods
- Greenspace network. Follow Davis precedent with greenways near every dwelling.
- Bike/ped circulation. Extensive interior and exterior bike/ped connections.
- Agricultural buffer and mitigation. We recommend a 300’ buffer consistent with the County ordinance, and support the existing provisions of the City of Davis Right to Farm ordinance for ag mitigation, with mitigation areas identified at time of approval. The overall intent should be to complete a Davis greenbelt.
- Very low GHG emissions. All-electric construction, renewables, microgrids when possible, steps to reduce commuting, adequate number of electric vehicle charging stations especially for apartments, etc.
- Use of passive solar site planning. Long faces of structures facing S/N; appropriate summer shading; winter solar access; cross ventilation; thermal mass, whole-house fans; etc.
- Avoid prime farmland and habitat for sensitive/endangered species. Prioritize development on farmland of lesser value; avoid habitat.
- Minimize water consumption. Original construction grey water use and rain water harvesting systems. Ground water recharging landscape like such as swales – no wells for artificial “vanity lakes”, etc.
- Public transportation requirements including distance from door to transit stop, and covered transit stops.
- Site design. Neighborhood centers with public spaces, transit-oriented clustering of development along arterial and collector streets, facilities for the entire Davis community, urban agriculture, welcoming entrances, and minimal use of fencing or vegetative screening which serves to isolate a neighborhood from the rest of the city.
- Revenue positive. New residential developments need to have a long-term, balanced, net positive revenue for the city.
- Ongoing fees to pay city for inspection to ensure environmental compliance.