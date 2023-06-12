Guest Commentary: How Big Should Davis Be? University Towns – Part 2

By Tim Keller

In my commentary last Monday I revealed some research into comparable “university towns” similar in character to Davis, in order to see if there were any trends that could be used to predict how big the City of Davis might need to be in order to bring our housing market into balance in terms of supply and demand.

Today we are going to dive a little deeper into the same analysis to find some more information on these comparable cities and, as you will see, that analysis points in a direction that I frankly didn’t expect, and a direction that is of significant importance to our housing decisions as a community.

To start with: the fact that there is a severe housing shortage in Davis is not up for debate; our near-zero vacancy rate tells us that much. But that rate doesn’t tell us anything about the size of the demand that is missing, and in the absence of that knowledge means that we really can’t do any effective planning for how to fix our housing situation.

The first pass analysis from that data suggested that a city such as Davis with a university the size of UCD might expect to be at least 100,000 or more people, based on the towns hosting similar institutions. And in theory, if you were to find a town where supply and demand for housing were “in balance,” you would see a vacancy rate in the range of ~3%.

Urbana-Champagne, IL

Indeed there were several university towns where this was the case, like the University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne which has a slightly larger university, a population of 127,000 people and a City:Student ratio of 2.88. This is a great median case for this data set.

With those demographics, Urbana-Champagne has a “balanced” housing market with a 3% vacancy rate, and if you looked at that City by itself, it would make for a very tidy analysis!

Unfortunately, there are other examples on the list which tell a different story.

Ann Arbor, MI

University of Michigan is also a great comparable town for us to look at. It is also slightly larger than Davis, has a research endowment slightly larger, and sits at 120,000 people in population with a City:Student ratio of 2.37

But when you look at the housing vacancy rate for Ann Arbor, it’s 0.9%… a housing shortage… so, for Ann Arbor at least, having a higher ratio doesn’t necessarily mean a balanced housing market. Something else is happening there.

Stillwater, OK

Which brings us to Stillwater, Oklahoma, which has a very low ratio at 1.89, yet has a “balanced” vacancy rate at 3.4%

How does Stillwater get away with having such a low population in comparison to its university, and still have a balanced housing market?

This data point was the end of any hope for a simple analysis of city size as a direct correlation to university size. Obviously there is another factor at play.

Indeed when you do the statistics on the population ratio data I presented last week, you see a correlation coefficient (R-squared value) of 0.59 Which means the size of the student population only tells ~ 60% of the story about how big a city might actually be. Something else is a big factor here. ( Davis is the Red Square in this data)

I didn’t have to go very far to find that factor, and in fact, multiple people pointed out this particular difference in the comments on the first article in this series: The presence of “other cities nearby.”

Now, all of the cities in this analysis had fit the definition of “standalone college towns,” which were not absorbed into a big metro area like you see with Berkeley and Stanford, but the truth of the matter as we are seeing here, is that automobiles make the relative isolation of cities over short distances essentially moot.

I call this the “college town commuter effect” and I think the examples here show it perfectly:

Here I have drawn a circle in a 30 mile radius around the city in question and then looked up the populations of all of the other cities that fall into that radius… so the numbers listed above are the population that you find in “commuting range” of the university town itself.

For Ann Arbor, a 30-mile commute gets you well into Detroit, which has its own issues of course, and if you worked on the western edge of Detroit, would it be nice to live in Ann Arbor instead? Probably.

For Stillwater, OK… there is basically NOTHING close by. Tulsa and Oklahoma City are about 45 minutes away… a bit of a stretch for a daily commute. The other smaller towns within 30 miles of Sstillwater add up to only 13,000 people. Not much to commute to.

For Davis, we have the entire Sacramento metropolitan area on our doorstep: 1.6 Million people and the State Capital of the world’s 6th largest economy.

This finding is something I didn’t really expect from this analysis when I started, and I think it is important: Even though Davis is undersized by every measure we have come up with, there is nevertheless NO LIMIT on how big it could be if we were to simply build more housing.

More specifically: Because housing is in short supply almost everywhere in California, and because we have freeways and cars, there is functionally no upper limit to the number of people who might choose to live here ( and commute to their jobs ) if we built housing for them. In other words: If we increased our housing supply to accommodate say, 200,000 people, we still wouldn’t likely see a change in our vacancy rate!

This premise is backed up by the final City that I want to focus on: Fort Collins, Colorado.

Fort Collins is home to 32,000 students at the University of Colorado yet has a city population of 168,000 people and a City:Student ratio at the top of the charts at 5.12.

There is some secondary industry, notably it is a center for craft brewing, but there are also a lot of people who, priced out of the Denver area, choose it because of proximity to recreation and its nice college town feel, ample museums etc.

For all of that size, however, the vacancy rate in Fort Collins is still 0.9% Probably because of those secondary industries and the fact that in the 30 miles surrounding it there are just under half a million other people and jobs. Fort Collins is what Davis could be if we allowed the growth to happen.

Housing for whom?

This leads us to an incredibly important set of questions which I really think we need to grapple with as a city, and it’s not a question that I thought I would be led to when I started this analysis: Whom do we want to provide housing for? And whom do we NOT want to provide housing for?

I ask these questions because of one thing I have observed in our local housing debate: A sense in our community that we should be building housing preferentially for “locals” —university staff, local workers and students, many of whom are currently displaced into surrounding communities. Interestingly, this sentiment also finds itself incarnated in the “Davis-connected buyers Program” at Bretton Woods.

To confirm if this sentiment is indeed real, I created a quick poll on Nextdoor asking this very question:

The poll shows that this sentiment is indeed real, but perhaps not universal. One commenter indicated that while he had voted for “all of the above” he felt it was “tough that people who work in town often have to drive from outside of town.”



But if my demand analysis regarding university towns above is correct, then one of the implications is that if we simply build more housing, there is no guarantee that local workers will be served by that housing—in fact we can assume the opposite, as has been the observed experience of the Cannery.

Another commenter indicated that she was unhappy “…in part due to past development and promises not kept. Saying what our vision is for a quality livable community turns into political advertisements that lead us to believe in smoke and mirrors.”

Do we want to produce housing for the sake of meeting our RHNA numbers while not actually helping solving “OUR” housing problem: displaced local workers, university staff and students?

There is at least one reason why we should prefer to serve local workers: Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMTs) and our shared commitment to sustainability. A city that has housing for its own local workers is simply more sustainable than one that forces them to commute in, and if we provide a lot of housing for residents who commute OUT of town, then we are likely complicit in creating more traffic on our local streets and highways.

Can we actually build housing for locals?

Which leads us to the final question of “can we do something about it” or “can we build housing for our local workforce that won’t be gobbled up by more affluent commuters?”

The answer to that question is yes: And the best example is the Hibbert Lumber site, which has been criticized for being planned to include ZERO parking.

Tell me: If a housing project does not include any parking, who will choose to live in that project? The answer is going to be: “People who don’t need to own a car.”

If you work in Davis, then the Hibbert site is an easy bike ride or a walk to everything a person could possibly need. You will probably want access to a ZipCar every once in a while for trips out of town, but for daily purposes, a car will be totally optional. The Co-op is a block away, and every major employer is reachable by bike.

The Hibbert site is going to be preferentially attractive to retirees, empty-nest local professionals, and young couples with local jobs or post-docs and university staff—by virtue of its lack of parking alone. It will simply not work for people who work in Sacramento, unless their work is directly on the Yolobus line that runs to the Capitol.

Low-parking housing is the best thing we can do to provide housing preferentially for local workers, and it also happens to be the most environmentally sustainable way we can build as well. Let us remember that RHNA requires us to house people—not cars.

Living car-free is an alien concept to most Californians, but it is the reality for millions of Americans who live in denser cities which have adequate transit opinions, and those cities have far less GHG impacts per capita than car-centric cities like Davis. In my opinion, we can’t get enough of projects like that.

Unfortunately, the Hibbert project is alone in this regard. The currently proposed peripheral developments are exactly the opposite: They are car-centric single-family suburbs where you almost MUST have a car in order to function.

This is really the choice before us: Do we want to develop housing preferentially for local workers which is sustainable, or do we want to create more car-dependent suburbia that will likely preferentially be consumed by commuters?

These are the questions that I will delve more into in the third (and final ) installment of this series. I am interested to hear commentary on this expansion of this analysis.

Until then, if you are not familiar with what I mean when I say “car dependent suburbia,” I have some homework for you, because the suburban model of development is widely understood to have failed, and yet as a society we seem excruciatingly slow to catch on.

A good starting point is this series from the channel “Not Just Bikes” which covers into the work from Strong Towns and discusses many things that every voter on a Measure J project should know. If you watch that series, you will never look at the way we have developed our city the same way again.

Also this channel has a lot of great city planning episodes, and that linked episode in particular discusses the “missing middle” type of housing that I think should be our absolute priority, EVEN for peripheral projects—which I will discuss in the next installment

And if you would rather read something in print form, a good summary article about how suburbs have failed can be found here.