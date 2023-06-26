Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Jury Finds Former Los Angeles Police Officer Guilty of Rape, DA Gascón Announces 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, LAPD, social justice
Leave a comment
475 Views
Share:
Creator: Patch of the LAPD Air Support Division
Credit: Patch of the LAPD Air Support Division via Picryl
Public Domain

By The Vanguard Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA – After deliberating about one and a half days, a jury here last week found a former Los Angeles police officer guilty of forcible rape, and he will be sentenced Aug. 10, according to a statement released by Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

William Rodriguez, added the DA, raped the woman while off duty in 2015, and was not found guilty of rape of a second victim.

“Today, justice has been served for one of the victims of a heinous crime committed by a police officer who was entrusted with protecting and serving our community,” Gascón said.

He added, “While we are disappointed that the defendant was not found guilty on the count of rape on a second victim, we want to commend the bravery of both victims who came forward to report these crimes. We understand that coming forward and testifying in court is not easy, and we appreciate their courage in doing so.”

The chief prosecutor noted, “We want to assure the community that we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that justice is served for all victims of sexual assault and abuse. We also want to acknowledge the hard work of the investigators and prosecutors who worked on this case.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for