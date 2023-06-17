Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Letter: Housing Trust Fund Should Be Community Funding Priority

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
Leave a comment
39 Views
Share:

Interfaith Housing Justice Davis (IHJD) wishes to thank our council for opening the door to a tax proposition for the November 2024 ballot at the April council meeting. We understand that the City has identified serious budgetary shortfalls including for road maintenance and facilities as well as for staff salaries and that additional funds are needed for a functional city.

IHJD believes that the Housing Trust Fund (HTF) should also be a community funding priority.  Our city needs a year round shelter to protect  our unsheltered from physical violence, the cold and rain of the winter months,  the ever-hotter temperatures and often smoke polluted air of the summers.  We need transitional housing opportunities with services for the unhoused ready to progress to permanent housing and then a range of low-income housing with supportive services to which individuals and families can graduate.

Individuals who work in this town cannot afford to rent or purchase a home here.  Our adult children who wish to continue to call this city their home can’t afford to buy in. Our schools are facing declining enrollment due to a lack of new families with children in our community.  A well-funded HTF could be used to help families purchase homes with a Down Payment Assistance Program.

All these needs require funding. Funding to support the unhoused. Funding for emergency rental assistance to keep families on the edge to stay housed and protected from eviction. Funding subsidies for non-profit affordable housing developers to build low-income rentals. Funding for a down payment assistance loan program. A well-funded HTF can allow our community to tackle all these needs with the care and compassion they deserve.

IHJD urges our community to support a tax proposition for the next general election and urges our city council to include the HTF as a funding priority so that we can start addressing our city housing crisis.

Ellen Kolarik MD Co-chair IHJD

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for