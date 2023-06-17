Letter: Housing Trust Fund Should Be Community Funding Priority

Interfaith Housing Justice Davis (IHJD) wishes to thank our council for opening the door to a tax proposition for the November 2024 ballot at the April council meeting. We understand that the City has identified serious budgetary shortfalls including for road maintenance and facilities as well as for staff salaries and that additional funds are needed for a functional city.

IHJD believes that the Housing Trust Fund (HTF) should also be a community funding priority. Our city needs a year round shelter to protect our unsheltered from physical violence, the cold and rain of the winter months, the ever-hotter temperatures and often smoke polluted air of the summers. We need transitional housing opportunities with services for the unhoused ready to progress to permanent housing and then a range of low-income housing with supportive services to which individuals and families can graduate.

Individuals who work in this town cannot afford to rent or purchase a home here. Our adult children who wish to continue to call this city their home can’t afford to buy in. Our schools are facing declining enrollment due to a lack of new families with children in our community. A well-funded HTF could be used to help families purchase homes with a Down Payment Assistance Program.

All these needs require funding. Funding to support the unhoused. Funding for emergency rental assistance to keep families on the edge to stay housed and protected from eviction. Funding subsidies for non-profit affordable housing developers to build low-income rentals. Funding for a down payment assistance loan program. A well-funded HTF can allow our community to tackle all these needs with the care and compassion they deserve.

IHJD urges our community to support a tax proposition for the next general election and urges our city council to include the HTF as a funding priority so that we can start addressing our city housing crisis.

Ellen Kolarik MD Co-chair IHJD