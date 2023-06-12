Breaking News
Monday Morning Thoughts: Governor Newsom Has a Chance to Fix What He Helped to Break in Yolo County

in: Breaking News, Law Enforcement, Opinion, Yolo County
The Judges of The Yolo County Superior Court prior to Dan Wolk’s 2020 appointment

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Woodland, CA – Governor Newsom has been rightly lauded for appointing the most diverse bench in California history—both at the Supreme Court level and the trial court level.  But you wouldn’t know it by looking at Yolo County.

When Governor Newsom in 2020 appointed Dan Wolk to Yolo Superior Court, that meant the Yolo County bench had nine of its 11 judges as white males, only two women, and only one person of color.

But Governor Newsom has a chance to fix this problem as he shifted Judge Peter Williams, a Sacramento resident, back to Sacramento in May and Judge David Reed last week announced his retirement.

In theory, that should give the governor a chance to appoint more women, more people of color and perhaps a public defender—something that hasn’t happened for a long time in Yolo County.

In March of 2019 after Governor Jerry Brown stepped down, a survey found that for the 13th straight year, California’s judicial bench has grown more diverse, according to new data released by the Judicial Council.

Governor Brown’s appointments, including the nearly 200 appointments made in his final year in office: women accounted for more than half of those appointees, and 41 percent identified as non-white.

Governor Newsom continued that trend as last year, his first, he appointed a majority of women and nonwhites to the bench.

That continued on Tuesday. Governor Newsom appointed 14 people to the bench—8 women and just two white males.

So why is Yolo County different than other counties?

A big part has to do with its location, roughly 15 minutes from the State Capitol on the other side of the Sacramento River.

It is a small county, but it is prominent—the home of UC Davis, a major law school and academic center.  Davis also happens to be the home of a number of State Capitol employees and staffers.

The problem here is actually very clear, and it goes back to the last six governor appointments to the bench starting in 2008.

In 2008, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger appointed employment lawyer Samuel McAdam. In 2010, he appointed Dan Maguire, who was his deputy legal affairs secretary.

In 2012, Janene Beronio, one of the two women on the bench, was elected when retiring Judge Stephen Mock stepped down at the end of his term.

In 2015, Governor Brown appointed Sonia Cortés, the first Latina to be judge in Yolo County.

In 2018, he appointed Tom Dyer and Peter Williams, both of whom were attorneys in his administration.

Finally, in 2020, Governor Newsom appointed Dan Wolk, the former Mayor of Davis and the son of State Senator Lois Wolk.

While the 2018 appointees did not live in Yolo County, Sam McAdam, Dan Maguire, and Dan Wolk all live in Davis and Sonia Cortés lived in Woodland.

There is no real reason why Yolo County should be so lopsided, away from women in particular, and yet, the Board of Supervisors has for the last several years been all male.

The bench is even more embarrassing because, since 2010, the two governors have made it a point to appoint more women and people of color, and yet we have seen Yolo County actually move in the other direction.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

6 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: Governor Newsom Has a Chance to Fix What He Helped to Break in Yolo County”

    1. Keith Olsen

      Seriously, what’s broken.

      Is the Yolo County Superior Court not functioning properly?

      Or is it broken because there are too many whites and too many male judges even though they might be doing a good job?

       

  2. Ron Glick

    “There is no real reason why Yolo County should be so lopsided away from women in particular and yet, the Board of Supervisors has for the last several years been all male.”

    There is no barrier to entry. Women have served on the Board of Supervisors and have run as recently as the last two cycles. A women is running in the next cycle. The BOS is also ethnically diverse.

    As for the courts being on the Davis City Council or working for an outgoing Governor have long been a path to a court appointment in Yolo County. Now you can advocate for more gender and identity politics in judicial appointments but I think there is another consideration that is more important. For a long time, during the Deukmejian and Wilson administrations, the path to a judicial appointment was experience as a prosecutor. At least Newsom has appointed people with diverse legal backgrounds.

  3. Ron Glick

    Your cheap shot headline implies that Newsom’s appointment of Dan Wolk somehow degraded justice in Yolo County since he is the only appointment the current Governor has made here. As Keith points out you don’t provide any evidence of how the courts are broken. What I do believe is that your veiled insult about Judge Wolk is more a reflection of your personal animus than it is about the state of affairs in the Yolo County Courts.  To paraphrase what Newsom said recently about another Governor you look small and petty.

  4. Ron Glick

    You also overlooked that Newsom appointed a minority woman, UC Davis law grad and former public defender to the Third District Court of Appeals that presides over the Yolo County Courts.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      I said that overall, Newsom had done just fine. Just not in Yolo County. The headline wasn’t about Dan, the headline was about the embarrassing fact that Yolo County has a bench that’s 80 percent male and 90 percent white. Dan was merely the latest in a long string of such appointments. I happen to also know some of who put their names into the ring last time – all of whom had immense criminal and legal experience in Yolo County.

Leave a Reply

