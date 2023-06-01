Breaking News
Project Submitted for the Hibbert Site

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city of Davis is counting on roughly 1000 units in the Davis Downtown by 2029.  This week, they have already received a preliminary application for 224 units at the Hibbert site and is expecting another for 116 units at the Davis Ace site.

The recently approved Downtown Plan contained provisions allowing for the increased density of the Davis Lumberyard site popularly known as the Hibbert site for its long-time housing of Hibbert Lumber.

The project is seeking to construct a vertical mixed-use multi-family project with 224 residential and live/work units.

They also cited SB 330 for the submission of a “preliminary application.”

In their letter, they note, “Effective January 1, 2020, and further amended in 2021, “The Housing Crisis Act of 2019,” establishes a statewide “housing emergency” until January 1, 2030.”

They write, “During the housing emergency, local jurisdictions such as Davis are generally prohibited from rezoning or imposing new development standards that would reduce the capacity for housing or adopting new design standards that are not objective.”

“SB 330 allows a housing developer to submit a ‘preliminary application’ to a local agency for a housing development project. It is separate and distinct from a development application,” they continue.  “The Project is a housing development project that has satisfied the preliminary application submittal requirements.”

Thus, they conclude, “the zoning, design, subdivision, and fee requirements in effect at the time of this letter must remain in effect for the Project through the remainder of the entitlement and permitting process so long as a complete development application for the Project outlined above is submitted within the next 180 days.”

According to the preliminary application, “The Project proposes 207,448 square feet of residential use comprised of residential and live/work units, for a total of 224 units. The Project also proposes 8,586 square feet of non-residential uses comprised of retail, public fitness center, and public co-work as well as a public passageway at the ground level.”

As noted there will be 224 residential units on the site.  Of those, 11 will be reserved for low-income residents at the 80 percent AMI (Area Median Income) level.

Another 11 of the units will be live/work units.

The project contains zero vehicle sparking spaces, but 268 long-term bicycle parking spaces.

Last fall, Governor Newsom signed into law a bill that eliminates minimum parking requirements on new development near public transit.

Housing advocates, such as Brian Hanlon, were quick to praise the bill.

“California has a severe housing shortage, not a parking shortage,” said Hanlon.  “AB2097 is landmark legislation — it prioritizes affordable housing for people while eliminating costly parking mandates that are a significant cause of climate pollution in our state.”

The measure “does not prohibit property owners from building on-site parking,” said Assemblymember Laura Friedman who authored the legislation.  “Rather, it would give them the flexibility to decide on their own how much on-site parking to provide, instead of requiring them to comply with a one-size-fits-all mandate.”

In the letter from Justin Zucker to the city of Davis on behalf of the Davis Lumberyard LLC, “We are looking forward to working with the City to bring much needed housing, both market rate and affordable, while also adding new commercial uses to a prime downtown location through the Project. We appreciate your processing of the application in accordance with state law as outlined above.”

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

8 thoughts on “Project Submitted for the Hibbert Site”

  1. Ron Oertel

    Wow – only 11 units (out of 224) are “Affordable”?

    And even those 11 are reserved for those making (up to) 80% of the Area Median Income level?

    No parking.  Will the leases require residents to not have cars (or, their visitors)?

    What a disaster for that entire area of Davis.

    There goes my trips to the Co-Op. It was nice while it lasted.

    Failing to see how this serves or improves Davis better than (say) a lumberyard.

     

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      This is the problem with infill – hard to make affordable work.

      Since the project is in preliminary app, not a ton of details. Also bear in mind, just because they are proposing it, doesn’t mean that’s what gets done.

      1. Ron Oertel

        This is the problem with infill – hard to make affordable work.

        The only way that they make it “work” on peripheral land is to allow an Affordable housing developer to pursue government funding on a portion of the site.

        They could do that with the ENTIRE Hibbert’s site, if they chose to do so.  Presumably, obtaining funds for the land itself from that same pot of money.

        But again, none of this is “my” goal in the first place.

         

         

  2. Richard_McCann

    Those two projects can get us a third of the way toward our goal. These should bring more people downtown which could help revitalize the area.

    1. Matt Williams

      Richard is correct that this project will help revitalize the area.

      It is disappointing that there will only be 5% of the units designated as Affordable.  That doesn’t amount to much progress on “housing affordability.”

      It is also disappointing that the project isn’t seven stories like Davis Live is.  Adding two more stories would increase the number of units to approximately 336.  112 additional units would also be good for the revitalization that Richard referred to.

  3. Tim Keller

    Love the “zero parking”…  The benefit of that is that it is going to ensure that the people who live there are people who work HERE.

    If you live downtown and you work in the city or on campus… this location is a block from the co-op… so you really DONT need to own a car, unless you are venturing out of town for 1-off trips.. in which case, ZipCars are a great option… ( im assuming spots for carshare will be made available?)

    This is the model for a sustainable future davis.  I just REALLY hope that there isnt the normal push-back from neighbors trying to get the height reduced… we cant build this building tall enough in my opinion.

  4. David Thompson

    Builders Remedy should be called Builders Bonanza.

    However, the projected Hibbert’s plan does not appear to even meet “Builders Remedy.

    Builder’s remedy requires 20% of the units for Low Income (LI) so on the face of it for 224 units projected there should be 44 units for low income households. Only 11 low income units are proposed which is 5%.

    A sad day for inclusion as these projects exclude those most in need.

    For the Hibbert’s site proposal there will be no parking requirements. Think of the impact on G street neighbors and the Co-op in particular. Where will 250-300 vehicles park in the neighborhood?

     Passage of SB 423 will make “Builders Remedy” permanent for cities not having an approved housing element. The Bill neglects and does not require building any housing for very low income households.

    Because Davis has not had its housing element approved by the State of California, our city is now under “Builders Remedy”. SB 423 makes permanent that any housing can be built as long as it has 20% of the units for low income households.

    My critique of SB423 and its predecessor, is that they do nothing (as far as I can tell) to provide housing for the most in need group of very low income households (VLI) in our city. The poor are not welcome. No room at the Hibbert’s Inn.

    So while “Builders Remedy” requires 44 units of RHNA’s 350 units of low income housing they do nothing to help us plan for 580 units of very low income housing.

    If these low income units are the only ones built in “Builders Remedy” projects then a city will continue to not meet its VLI targets. Does that mean therefore most housing elements will be found out of compliance? And therefore, the builders remedy will be the only law of the land?

