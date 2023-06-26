Redevelopment of Davis Ace Site Filed

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – For the third time, a downtown project has now filed a preliminary application pursuant to SB 330. This one, the G Partners LLC have filed a proposed 120-apartment unit project at 240 G Street.

According to the project description, “The proposed housing development project would consist of 120 apartment units and 6 ground floor live/work units with garage parking in one building.”

“We are pleased and excited to submit our development application under the Form Based Code approval criteria in the Downtown Davis Core area,” the applicant stated in a project narrative submitted to the city. “We have been working non-stop on our development plan since the Downtown Plan was adopted in conformance with the Form Based Code criteria.”

The applicant considered several development plan options including renovating the existing structure as a commercial building and converting the existing structure to an on-grade 34-unit residential apartment complex.

The development application they are submitting, however, is to build a vertical mixed-use development “consisting of one level of commercial on grade which includes 6 live-work lofts and 120 apartment units in 5 levels of residential above.”

The applicant noted, “We have designed a very attractive exterior elevation with materials and colors tied to Davis downtown iconic buildings in the existing downtown core area.”

The development has subterranean parking, with five stories above it.

“Our building height is six stories which is one story less than what is allowed under the Form Based Code,” the applicant explained. “We considered going to 7 stories but the cost of construction for an additional level of Type I construction was economically infeasible.”

They added, “Our plan brings much needed housing to the city of Davis located immediately adjacent to services and Regional transportation.”

They believe their “mix and unit sizes are efficiently designed in an underserved mix of studio, 1 and 2 bedroom units.”

They continue, “We will be a ‘Green’ community encouraging the use of bicycles and pedestrian mobility located adjacent to services and regional transportation. The building will be all electric with solar panels on the roof top.”

While not going to zero parking, they said, “We are minimizing the parking to one level of parking to include a maximum of 80 spaces.”

The plan calls for 120 market rate units with six “moderate income” units to meet affordable requirements.

The project applicant said they will seek Density Bonus incentives.

“Our community will have affordable units on site pursuant to the City of Davis requirements for Vertical Mixed Use Developments; Affordable Housing Ordinance, 18.05.060, rental development affordable housing standards, section (4). Pursuant to the ordinance we have the right to ask for the affordable housing requirement to be waived and or modified subject to proposing an alternative affordable plan which would need to be approved by City Council,” the narrative explained.

The goal is to have the submitted application approved as soon as reasonably possible.

They said, “Our goal is to obtain Development approvals in the next 90 days which will put us in a position to be under construction in the Spring of 2024 and completion two years thereafter.”