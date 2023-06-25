Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

State Supreme Court Approves State Bar Rule Encouraging Attorneys to Report Misconduct

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
10 Views
Share:
The State Bar of California (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

By Robert J. Hansen

The Supreme Court of California approved modifying the State Bar of California’s rule relating to professional conduct on Thursday.

This rule requires attorneys to report to the State Bar another lawyer who has committed a criminal act or has engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or reckless misappropriation of funds that raises a substantial question as to that lawyer’s honesty.

The rule does not require or authorize the disclosure of information gained by a lawyer while participating in a substance use or mental health program.

Senator Thomas J. Umberg (D-Santa Ana), Chair of the California Legislature’s Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday said in a statement that he was pleased with a new rule mandating reporting of misconduct by attorneys:

“The Supreme Court has the ultimate responsibility over attorney discipline. finally brings California into the ranks of all other 49 states,” Umberg said. “Though not drafted precisely how I would have written it, the new rule is an important step forward for consumer protection.”

The duty to report without undue delay requires the lawyer to report as soon as they reasonably believe the reporting will not cause material prejudice or damage to the interests of a client or a client of the lawyer’s firm.

State legislatures are also considering a bill, SB 42, which would establish a statutory duty for attorneys to report misconduct by other attorneys.

Umberg noted that missing from the adopted rule is making it mandatory for attorneys to report others that they know engaged in treason or sedition that he will continue to pursue via legislation.

“I think it is vital to require mandatory reporting by an attorney when they know that another has conspired to engage in or has engaged in treason against California or the U.S. I have amended SB 42 to include this language and will take further amendments to strike another mandatory reporting language given the Supreme Court’s new rule,” Umberg said in the statement.

This is likely related to conservative attorney John Eastman who is facing disciplinary charges by the State Bar that could lead to his disbarment.

Eastman orchestrated some of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

Umberg lastly noted that he would be holding SB 42, which was introduced in December of 2022 to require this type of reporting.

SB 42 recently passed the Senate Floor unanimously 38-0 and is currently awaiting a hearing in the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for