Steinberg Latest to Back Cabaldon for Senate

Special to the Vanguard

West Sacramento, CA – The momentum for Christopher Cabaldon’s campaign for State Senate continued on Thursday with the announcement of endorsement from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

“Christopher is a transformative leader who has focused on issues that improve people’s lives.” Steinberg said. “He has been a tenacious advocate for addressing climate change and has made increasing access to quality education and career pathways for our youth a cornerstone of his public service. Christopher is the clear choice for State Senate.”

Darrell Steinberg has served as Sacramento Mayor since 2016, where he has focused on growing Sacramento’s economy, getting people off the streets and into housing, and investing in uplifting Sacamento’s youth. Prior to being elected Mayor, Steinberg served as President Pro Tempore of the California State Senate and was the first pro Tem from Sacramento in 125 years.

Steinberg and Cabaldon created the Mayor’s Commission on Climate Change to push their cities toward even more aggressive action in reducing the use of fossil fuels. Under their leadership, West Sacramento and Sacramento have committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions – known as carbon zero – by 2045. In the State Senate, then-pro Tem Steinberg also based his landmark climate change legislation, the Sustainable Communities and Climate Protection Act, on the groundbreaking climate Blueprint for the Future project Mayor Cabaldon led as chair of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.

“I am honored to be supported by Mayor Steinberg,” Christopher Cabaldon said. “Few public servants have been willing to push as hard as Darrell has, on as many issues as Darrell has, in the history of our region. We have had the pleasure of working together for many years and his accomplishments in City Hall, and before in the State Senate, are undeniable.”

Cabaldon’s extensive background in public service includes two decades as mayor of West Sacramento, during which he oversaw the city’s transformation from a forgotten industrial town into an entrepreneurial city recognized as “America’s Most Livable City.” Cabaldon’s commitment to innovation and progress is evident in his groundbreaking initiatives, including establishing universal preschool, career pathways, college savings accounts, as well as flood protection, sustainable land use, urban farms, and next-gen transit.

Mayor Steinberg joins a broad spectrum of community, business, and elected leaders that have joined the coalition supporting Christopher’s candidacy for SD 3. In the coming weeks, Cabaldon’s campaign will continue to announce diverse endorsements from community leaders throughout the Senate District 3, which includes the entire Counties of Napa, Solano, Yolo, and portions of Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Sonoma Counties.