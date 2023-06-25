Sunday Commentary: Infill or Peripheral? We Need Housing, Period

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Is it infill or peripheral? That’s a little side debate between Mike Corbett and Eileen Samitz.

Writes Eileen Samitz: “A recent letter by Mike Corbett pitches infill development, claiming that peripheral development is unwise. However, he then tries to redefine the former 390-acre Covell Village site, now proposed as ‘Village Farms,’ as an ‘infill site.’ This is untrue, as the Village Farms site is in Yolo County, not within Davis, and is therefore not infill but a peripheral project per our General Plan.”

Mike Corbett responded, “This development is infill! It is the land that lies between existing developments on the east, west, and south sides. This is made clear if you look at a Davis map and locate the only remaining undeveloped patch. Village Farms is clearly infill.”

It is an interesting little debate, but it misses the fundamental point: it does not matter. We need housing. If you want to define infill as Eileen Samitz does, that’s fine, we need peripheral housing because we do not have the infill sites to build the kind of affordable and family housing we need.

Even you want to define infill as Mike Corbett does, and count the 1400 to 1800 units at Village Farms, it still requires a Measure J vote to approve it and other properties will need to be developed as well.

This week the council cleared both Village Farms and Shriners to begin the EIR process. I plan to support both projects because this community needs housing. Village Farms will likely come to a vote in 2025 and Shriners in 2026. Both projects have things this community needs and both will have time to address some of the concerns that community members have raised.

Eileen Samitz points out that Corbett was part of the Covell Village development team that proposed an 1864-unit project at the same site. That site was voted down by a 60-40 margin.

She writes, “The Village Farms project now proposes 1,800 housing units at the same site by the same Covell Village developer and has all the same problems, and more.”

I was one of the 60 percent of the voters in Davis in 2005 that voted against Covell Village. As it turns out, it is the only Measure J project I voted against.

Times have changed, and attempting to use the same arguments against Village Farms as were used against Covell Village is a mistake. It’s a mistake that ignores development patterns, traffic impacts along Pole Line and the huge impact of the housing crisis on our community as well as on traffic.

Samitz argues, “The project would bring massive traffic to the already impacted Covell Boulevard and Pole Line Road intersection and does not have safe bicycle/pedestrian access across Covell Boulevard. Imagine the gridlock that would occur if 1,800 more housing units [were] at this intersection, particularly with the added traffic coming down Pole Line Road from Woodland?”

Corbett counters that “the Village (Farms) project will not produce massive traffic. In fact, because of its location next to a grocery store, pharmacy, and bank, residents will be able to walk or bike to key destinations. It is also close to schools so children can bike rather than having their parents drive them. Buses to the downtown, train station and University already stop at this location.”

“If you’ve ever looked at a lawn sign that is “no” on whatever proposal is in front of us, almost all of them have a picture of a car in gridlock. That’s almost always the number one argument,” Mayor Will Arnold noted in this past week’s discussion.

But as he pointed out back in March during a discussion with the school board, sometimes those arguments are misleading.

“I’ll let our community know that in 2005, we voted down Covell Village but we built Covell Village. We just built it five miles up the road and call it North North Davis, jokingly, in Woodland,” he said.

“The boogeyman during that campaign was traffic on pole line and Covell, well, guess what? Now there’s a lot of traffic on Pole Line and Covell, because 0% of the people that live in North North Davis are riding their bikes to school, or to work, or to the grocery store, or any other destination in Davis. So there are consequences to the development decisions we make over the years that are, that are, even the arguments against some of these things come back in our face sometimes,” he added.

Traffic has always been the wedge that has helped to defeat 5 of the 7 Measure J projects before it.

We don’t do a good job of modeling traffic impacts if we don’t build the project—we simply model added traffic against the status quo. And so, in fear of adding traffic from a development, we fail to analyze what will happen if people have to move up the road and then drive into town—whether it be on Pole Line or coming into town off I-80—and how those traffic impacts will impact our community.

For the last 25 years we have gotten ourselves into this housing crisis by finding reasons to say to no to housing. That’s not hard in a community like Davis. In order to get out of the housing crisis, we need to find reasons to say yes.