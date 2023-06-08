Woodland Vice Mayor, City Councilmember Endorse Cabaldon

Special to the Vanguard

West Sacramento, CA — Today, Christopher Cabaldon’s campaign for State Senate announced Woodland Vice Mayor Tania Garcia-Cadena and Woodland City Councilmember Mayra Vega are throwing their full support behind Cabaldon’s candidacy. In joining Mayor Vicky Fernandez in endorsing Cabaldon’s campaign, a majority of the Woodland City Council – including every woman on the council – in addition to both County Supervisors representing Woodland, now supports Christopher Cabaldon for Senate.

Tania Garcia-Cadena was born and raised in Woodland and has served on the Woodland City Council since 2021. Prior to her public service, Tania was a preschool teacher, small business owner, and received the Woman of the Year Award from Congressman John Garamendi.

Mayra Vega grew up in Napa County and graduated from Sonoma State University. She was elected to the Woodland City Council in 2020, where she has prioritized improving youth and senior services, protecting agricultural land, and promoting sustainable growth.

In response to these endorsements, Christopher Cabaldon released the following statement:

“I am honored to have the support of these dynamic public servants who have dedicated their lives to improving Woodland’s communities and quality of life. Their endorsements, along with Mayor Fernandez, demonstrate our shared vision for the future of the region we love. I am humbled by the incredible vote of confidence that elected leaders in Yolo County are showing my campaign.”

Garcia-Cadena and Vega join a series of retired Woodland mayors supporting Cabaldon’s bid for SD 3, including: Xochitl Rodriguez Murillo, Angel Barajas, Skip Davies, Enrique Fernandez, Matt Rexroad, and Gary Sandy. These endorsements further emphasize Cabaldon’s broad base of support across generations of leadership in the region. Collectively, these Mayors have served on the Woodland City Council for over 37 years, where they focused on creating a strong and vibrant economy providing opportunities for all residents.

Momentum for Cabaldon’s campaign has been relentless since he announced his candidacy in April, led in large part by Yolo County elected leaders consolidating their support behind Cabaldon. In recent weeks, the majority of the all-women West Sacramento City Council, a super majority of Yolo County Supervisors, every woman on the Woodland City Council, as well as retired Senator Lois Wolk and retired Assemblywoman Helen Thomson have united in endorsing Cabaldon.

Cabaldon’s extensive background in public service includes two decades as mayor of West Sacramento, during which he oversaw the city’s transformation from a forgotten industrial town into an entrepreneurial city recognized as “America’s Most Livable City.” Cabaldon’s commitment to innovation and progress is evident in his groundbreaking initiatives, including establishing universal preschool, career pathways, college savings accounts, as well as flood protection, sustainable land use, urban farms, and next-gen transit.