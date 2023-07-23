Another Suspicious Death Reported at Embattled Sacramento County Main Jail

By The Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – For the second time in two weeks, and fourth time this year, a man was reported dead at the Sacramento County Main Jail, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office tweeted late Friday night.

No cause of death was given by the jail, which has been under scrutiny for years because of suicides and other deaths. The name of the deceased won’t be released until notification of next of kin is made, said the sheriff’s office.

The SCSO said the inmate, 37, was “taken into custody on July 20, 2023, by the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers for a felony warrant for Grand Theft,” and Friday, “At approximately 9:15 a.m…as inmates were out of their cells for recreation time, deputies observed the inmate lying on the ground in front of his cell door.

“The deputy attempted to wake the inmate up, but he did not appear to be breathing. Deputies and jail medical staff attempted life-saving measures until the Sacramento City Fire Department arrived. Fire personnel transported the inmate to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff,” reported the Sheriff’s Office.

“Sheriff’s homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene and conducted an inmate death investigation,” and after the preliminary investigation, “detectives do not suspect any foul play,” noting the Sacramento County Coroner will determine the cause of death.