California Criminal Justice Statistical Reports for 2022 Reveal Reforms Led to Decreased Crime Despite Misinformation; PAC Supports New Measure to End Police Shootings  

By Ximena Cesa

SACRAMENTO, CA – Following in the wake of the release Friday of the CA Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Statistical Reports for 2022, Prosecutors Alliance of California released a pointed statement aimed at those who attempt to diminish the urgency of reform.

PAC said it supports “victims of the criminal system” by dismantling “failed policies” of the current criminal justice system, using science and commitment to the individuals within a community.

These “modern” solutions are presented as “slow-walking common-sense reforms,” said PAC, noting changes that might not seem drastic at the time actually help exponentially when looked at in the future.

PAC acknowledges its mission has garnered criticism from those that disagree with restorative policies and “modern solutions,” but dismisses the criticism as backlash designed to use misinformation to fuel fear.

The organization, when discussing the epidemic of using misinformation to further one’s agenda, points the finger to the “some” that are part of a red wave.

Prosecutors Alliance of California adds the true purpose of using misinformation by certain lawmakers and individuals is to retain power—not to promote justice or keep others safe, with crime at an all-time low.

Christine DeBerry, founder of Prosecutors Alliance of California, argues that when reforms aim to heal survivors, reduce recidivism, and end the proliferation of firearms that are a threat to public institutions, the reforms manifest into a safer community, despite the reforms seeming small at the time.

DeBerry claims that the recently published Criminal Justice Statistical Report debunks the hysteria that has been drummed up by some suggesting criminal justice reform isn’t needed.

DeBerry said the AG reports list 74.9 percent use-of-force incidents resulting in serious bodily injury or death of a civilian followed a vehicle, bike or pedestrian stop. This statistic led to the development of Senate Bill 50, sponsored by PAC, whose goal is to reduce racially motivated, unnecessary, traffic stops.

Instead of using police resources to conduct stops without probable cause, the bill argues that police resources would be redistributed to better assist with tackling violent crime and lessen racial disparities that have led to minorities being disproportionately more prevalent in the criminal system than their counterparts.

DeBerry ends by further endorsing Senate Bill 50 by stating that it “can save lives.”