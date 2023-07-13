Commentary: Has Davis Lost Its Vibrancy?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On Tuesday, in my commentary, I noted the evolution of my thinking on Davis in the column, “The Small Town Character of Davis.”

In my closing thoughts of the article, I noted: “the small town character of Davis has been eviscerated by runaway home prices that have forced out the middle class and families. This community is not the vibrant place it was when I moved here.”

The last line was honestly a bit of a last minute addition to the article and honestly I didn’t even remember I had included it a day later.

But evidently it left an impression on some readers.

Matt Williams in a comment wrote, “David bemoaned the loss of vibrancy that has taken place in Davis since he first arrived here as a UCDF student. In wrestling with David’s lament I found myself asking multiple versions of the same question in the many discussions I had with people on that topic during the day yesterday, specifically, “What was David able to do in his day-to-day activities when he was a UCD student that today’s UCD students can not do?” The consistent answer I got was that life for UCD students today is every bit as vibrant as it was for UCD students when David was a student.”

He added in a later comment, “In my opinion the vibrancy of Davis hasn’t changed. David has changed, and what was once vibrant for him, no longer is vibrant. For the demographic that David now inhabits, I would argue that Davis never was a vibrant place.”

Williams has a good point that never really defined “vibrancy” and as I noted above, the term was really an afterthought rather than the main point.

But the more I think about Matt Williams broader point, the more I realize that I don’t completely disagree with him.

In fact, one of the reasons I had initially moved out of Davis to places like Sacramento is that Davis lacked the kind of engagement I liked even as a 25 year old. I moved back because there was a trade off, and I preferred the small town and convenience of Davis over the excitement of larger communities.

So I don’t disagree with Matt that Davis was never a vibrant place.

BUT…

I was thinking something a lot more specific than that.

Matt Williams said that “Davis hasn’t changed… David has changed…” I’m not sure I’ve changed all that much in this respect. But Davis certainly has. The places I spent hours at when I was a graduate student are gone. Places like the Cantina del Cabo. Places like the Graduate. Places like Ket Mo and Village are gone as well.

When the Vanguard moved to its current location in the Downtown, used to exit late in the evening some nights and the streets were jammed packed with students. Don’t see that as much as I used to.

Walk around the downtown, and a lot of places are still closed. The downtown was frankly starting to go downhill even before the pandemic, and now it seems to me a shell of its former self.

Unfortunately it is hard to quantify. According to the city, they don’t track commercial vacancy rates. They frequently change and it’s hard to measure because in many cases there is still an active lease even when the space is vacant.

Then again, to Matt Williams’ point, I remember when I first moved here, everyone made a big deal out of things like the Downtown and Farmer’s Market, and I remember thinking this place paled in comparison with San Luis Obispo where I grew up and went to college.

But the big point I was making was with respect to the broader community and the schools as well. We are seeing the impact of our growth policies since 2000. We are seeing the impact of declining enrollment. The fact that more and more students do not live in Davis. The teachers don’t live in Davis. They are not in and of this community and that is leaving a mark.

Young people with promising careers, are moving out of this community to places like Woodland, Elk Grove and Natomas and they are taking with them exciting professional careers and their kids who would be going to our schools.

Are you telling me that that hasn’t shifted over the last 25 years? I have definitely noticed it in the time I have been here.

It has been sad watching wave after wave of talented and bright and energetic young teachers leaving the community, and some cases even the profession.

I remember as a graduate student going to my professor’s homes in Davis for a potluck or BBQ, and now most young professors that I know, don’t even life in Davis anymore because they can’t afford to buy homes here.

So yeah, in part I agree, Davis was never vibrant but in another way, I feel like we have lost a lot in the last 25 years.