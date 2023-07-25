Commentary: Homeless Problem More Complex Than a Simple Market Problem

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – There was an interesting op-ed that appeared in CalMatters on homelessness last week from Kerry Jackson and Wayne Winegarden—both from the Pacific Research Institute.

Bear in mind that the mission of the Pacific Research Institute “is to champion freedom, opportunity, and personal responsibility for all individuals by advancing free-market policy solutions”—so they are generally going to oppose non-market solutions to homelessness.

Nevertheless, they argue that California had set aside $7.2 billion in the 2021-22 state budget, a figure that comes to $42,000 per person, an amount that they believe should be sufficient “if it were applied effectively.”

They thus conclude: “The worsening crisis indicates that something is off with how the state spends its resources.”

Bear in mind that a December report found that California would need to spend $8.1 billion every year “for the next 12 years to fully fund the housing, shelter, and supportive services needed to address homelessness.”

Jackson and Winegarden note the recent UCSF report and argue, “Many of its findings are enlightening, but too many of its suggestions call for more spending.”

They reason: “It strains credulity to believe that spending $42,000 per person is insufficient, but if bumped up to $45,000, all will be OK. California does not have the worst-in-the-nation homeless crisis because it spends too little.”

Among their concerns, “Continued calls for more government subsidies supporting the state’s ineffective housing-first approach will waste money while failing to alleviate the emergency. “

In general they argue: “Other suggestions merely throw money at the current ineffective government-run programs, a poor strategy bound to fail. Instead, California should fund well-run and fully accountable private sector groups that help homeless people gain control, address any issues and then become self-sufficient.”

They view another flaw with the approach which amounts to ““controlling the cost of housing” rather than removing disincentives driving the housing shortage.”

They argue, “As rising inflation reminds us, you don’t lower the cost of anything by throwing money at people. We need to incentivize more housing supply by lowering costs and construction time through deregulation and avoiding harmful policies like rent control that worsen housing unaffordability.”

I do think they raise an important point that California needs to do more to remove the disincentives to building new housing that drives the housing shortage.

But I think focusing on money spent here is a bit misleading.

This is a problem I noted a month or so ago as well. One of the problems is that taking the amount of money and dividing it by the number of homeless people is not the best way to gauge level of spending. One problem is that if you are trying to provide a housing unit to a homeless person, there is a huge upfront cost in actually building that unit.

That’s why the state has at times looked at other ways to provide housing by repurposing existing units and, during the pandemic, they would rent out hotel and motel rooms that otherwise might have been vacant.

But I think an approach that only looks at housing availability is doomed to failure. The key part of the UCSF stuff is that while high housing costs “were a significant factor in people losing housing” it also shows how vulnerable segments of the population are to homelessness based on their lack of monthly income combined with the high cost of housing and living.

Why is California so much worse than the rest of the country despite spending significant money? The cost of living is much higher here.

As Jennifer Ludden of NPR explained in early July, “experts tell me it’s not like programs to move people into housing don’t work.”

So why is the problem getting worse?

She explained, “The problem, they say, is that even more people keep losing housing because it is increasingly unaffordable. So nationwide, the places with the most homelessness are those where you have poverty and high housing costs.”

She referenced the UCSF study, and noted that Margot Kushel, who directed the study, explained that many described this as a “slow slide as they struggled to keep paying rent. They may have lost income, had their hours cut at work. Or some lost a job because of a health crisis, or the rent just went up.”

People didn’t go directly to the streets, instead, the first step was to move in with relatives and friends.

Kushel explained that this eventually fails.

She said “we found that those relationships, when they fell apart, fell apart quickly. People only had one day’s warning. You know, when you’re the 10th person in a one-bedroom apartment, not that surprising that there would be conflict there. Or sometimes people just felt like they could no longer impose.”

While I agree that housing supply is part of the solution, given all of this, I can’t see that this problem is simply going to be solved through market-based solutions.