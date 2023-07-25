Breaking News
Commentary: Homeless Problem More Complex Than a Simple Market Problem

Date:
in: Breaking News, Homeless, Housing, State of California
Photo by Ev on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Sacramento, CA – There was an interesting op-ed that appeared in CalMatters on homelessness last week from Kerry Jackson and Wayne Winegarden—both from the Pacific Research Institute.

Bear in mind that the mission of the Pacific Research Institute “is to champion freedom, opportunity, and personal responsibility for all individuals by advancing free-market policy solutions”—so they are generally going to oppose non-market solutions to homelessness.

Nevertheless, they argue that California had set aside $7.2 billion in the 2021-22 state budget, a figure that comes to $42,000 per person, an amount that they believe should be sufficient “if it were applied effectively.”

They thus conclude: “The worsening crisis indicates that something is off with how the state spends its resources.”

Bear in mind that a December report found that California would need to spend $8.1 billion every year “for the next 12 years to fully fund the housing, shelter, and supportive services needed to address homelessness.”

Jackson and Winegarden note the recent UCSF report and argue, “Many of its findings are enlightening, but too many of its suggestions call for more spending.”

They reason: “It strains credulity to believe that spending $42,000 per person is insufficient, but if bumped up to $45,000, all will be OK. California does not have the worst-in-the-nation homeless crisis because it spends too little.”

Among their concerns, “Continued calls for more government subsidies supporting the state’s ineffective housing-first approach will waste money while failing to alleviate the emergency. “

In general they argue: “Other suggestions merely throw money at the current ineffective government-run programs, a poor strategy bound to fail. Instead, California should fund well-run and fully accountable private sector groups that help homeless people gain control, address any issues and then become self-sufficient.”

They view another flaw with the approach which amounts to ““controlling the cost of housing” rather than removing disincentives driving the housing shortage.”

They argue, “As rising inflation reminds us, you don’t lower the cost of anything by throwing money at people. We need to incentivize more housing supply by lowering costs and construction time through deregulation and avoiding harmful policies like rent control that worsen housing unaffordability.”

I do think they raise an important point that California needs to do more to remove the disincentives to building new housing that drives the housing shortage.

But I think focusing on money spent here is a bit misleading.

This is a problem I noted a month or so ago as well.  One of the problems is that taking the amount of money and dividing it by the number of homeless people is not the best way to gauge level of spending.  One problem is that if you are trying to provide a housing unit to a homeless person, there is a huge upfront cost in actually building that unit.

That’s why the state has at times looked at other ways to provide housing by repurposing existing units and, during the pandemic, they would rent out hotel and motel rooms that otherwise might have been vacant.

But I think an approach that only looks at housing availability is doomed to failure.  The key part of the UCSF stuff is that while high housing costs “were a significant factor in people losing housing” it also shows how vulnerable segments of the population are to homelessness based on their lack of monthly income combined with the high cost of housing and living.

Why is California so much worse than the rest of the country despite spending significant money?  The cost of living is much higher here.

As Jennifer Ludden of NPR explained in early July, “experts tell me it’s not like programs to move people into housing don’t work.”

So why is the problem getting worse?

She explained, “The problem, they say, is that even more people keep losing housing because it is increasingly unaffordable. So nationwide, the places with the most homelessness are those where you have poverty and high housing costs.”

She referenced the UCSF study, and noted that Margot Kushel, who directed the study, explained that many described this as a “slow slide as they struggled to keep paying rent. They may have lost income, had their hours cut at work. Or some lost a job because of a health crisis, or the rent just went up.”

People didn’t go directly to the streets, instead, the first step was to move in with relatives and friends.

Kushel explained that this eventually fails.

She said “we found that those relationships, when they fell apart, fell apart quickly. People only had one day’s warning. You know, when you’re the 10th person in a one-bedroom apartment, not that surprising that there would be conflict there. Or sometimes people just felt like they could no longer impose.”

While I agree that housing supply is part of the solution, given all of this, I can’t see that this problem is simply going to be solved through market-based solutions.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

2 thoughts on “Commentary: Homeless Problem More Complex Than a Simple Market Problem”

  1. Ron Oertel

    So nationwide, the places with the most homelessness are those where you have poverty and high housing costs.”

    No data has been presented which shows this.

    But more importantly, how does the author explain locales which have “high housing costs”, but “low poverty”?  Places like Atherton, Tiburon, etc.?

    How does one explain the fact that San Francisco (which has lower housing costs than many places in Silicon Valley or Marin) nevertheless has vastly higher numbers of homeless?

    Did the author look at the number of organizations “serving” the homeless in areas which have “high housing costs” as a possible reason why they’re congregating there?  Along with policies in those locales which encourage living on the street?

    For most people (e.g., those who aren’t drug addicts or mentally ill), they get the heck out of Dodge and move to cheaper areas, if “high housing costs” become an issue.  Which causes one to question what’s “keeping” those at the very bottom of the economic ladder (e.g., those reportedly earning an average of $960/month) in areas with “high housing costs”.  (See “supportive services” and “policies” which encourage this.  This isn’t rocket science, folks.)

    Also, did the author consider the impact of weather regarding “where” homeless folks congregate?  Venice Beach, for example, is a lot more comfortable than Needles, CA or anywhere in North Dakota.

    And how does the author explain locales which have “moderate” housing costs (e.g., Sacramento) or perhaps even “low” housing costs, but high numbers of homeless?

    She said “we found that those relationships, when they fell apart, fell apart quickly. People only had one day’s warning. You know, when you’re the 10th person in a one-bedroom apartment, not that surprising that there would be conflict there. Or sometimes people just felt like they could no longer impose.”

    When you’re only the “second” or “third” person crashing in your parents’, sibling’s, or friend’s multi-bedroom home (but are a drug user, unable to function or contribute, or possibly even a thief to support the former “problem”), it’s “not surprising that “there would be conflict there”,  either.

    And if looking for “solutions”, why (and more importantly “how”) would anyone suggest building more “low-cost” housing in areas that already have the highest construction costs, rather than in areas where housing costs are cheaper? How does that make any sense?

    Wouldn’t it make more sense if (for example), locales with “high housing costs” funneled their funds to areas with “low housing costs” to accommodate the homeless? Why is the goal to create incentives for those who only receive $960/month “live in” the most expensive cities in the country, when those same locales also out-of-reach for those with “moderate” incomes? How does that make any sense whatsoever?

    1. Ron Oertel

      the 10th person in a one-bedroom apartment.

      Those places (assuming they exist) are called “drug dens”, unless we’re referring to housing illegal immigrants.  Landlords should kick them out for safety/access reasons alone.

      Or sometimes people just felt like they could no longer impose.”

      Right – I’m sure that’s the “reason”. Wouldn’t want to “impose” on the other 9 drug users, there. Everything was running just fine, until that 10th person showed up.

      (At least they can “pool their $960/month income. Might even be able to afford “2” bedrooms, that way – without even needing that “10th” person. ($960/month X 9 people = $8,640/month.)

Leave a Reply

