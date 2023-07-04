Commentary: How Much Will the Affirmative Action Ruling Change Things?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

When Prop. 209 passed in 1996 ending affirmative action in California, many were concerned that it would not only cut off a path to equity but cut off the ability of universities to be able to recruit students of color.

Nearly 30 years later, that has not happened. If anything, the University of California, the competitive branch of California’s higher education system, is more diverse than it was in 1994, pre-Prop 209.

In 1994, UC was 37 precent Asian, 15 percent Latino, 36 percent White and 4 percent African American. In Fall 2022, it was 32 percent Asian, 22.5 percent Latino, 22 percent white, and 4.5 percent African American.

The biggest change is that as recently as 2002, it was 1 percent international, now it’s 15 percent international. But at the core, ending affirmative action did not help whites or Asians get into UC, and the diversity of the system continues to grow.

For all the consternation, that affirmative action harms Asians, the data just doesn’t support it.

From an analysis in the LA Times: “ In California, the ban on affirmative action at public universities imposed more than 25 years ago had little positive impact for Asian Americans. Asian American and white students may have been marginally more likely to get into their first choice of college versus their second choice after the ban, but overall access to the top tier of UC campuses was unchanged, as were economic outcomes. The ban, however, had major negative impacts on Black and Latino students’ enrollment at the most prestigious campuses, drove down their applications to the UC system overall and dramatically decreased earnings over time.”

The data from California suggests we might not even need affirmative action at this point. Politically, affirmative action has always been a hard sell because it is too easy for people to argue that people should be admitted to college on their merits—and too difficult and complicated to point out that the way we determine merits is not only not based on objective science, it in and of itself bakes into racial prejudice (and more).

People who oppose affirmative action—even the court itself—often rely on flawed data and logic to support their claims.

The only saving grace here is that the court waited a long enough time to ban affirmative action that the impact is probably going to be far less than it might have been had it happened back in the 1970s when the court issued the ruling In re Bakke.

We have yet to level out the impact of historic and institutional racism by any means—but companies with bad track records for hiring and promoting women and people of color are much more likely to face scrutiny and criticism.

As the data show from California, universities that prioritize and value diversity will find ways to make it happen.

That’s not to say that I think this is the right ruling. Far from it.

The biggest problem is that it exposes hypocrisy, both of the court and in colleges and universities themselves.

For example, the NY Times reported, “It’s been called affirmative action for the rich: Harvard’s special admissions treatment for students whose parents are alumni, or whose relatives donated money. And in a complaint filed on Monday, a legal activist group demanded that the federal government put an end to it, arguing that fairness was even more imperative after the Supreme Court last week severely limited race-conscious admissions.”

A big part of my problem with complaints about affirmative action is that we act as though the admissions criteria that we have had based on things like GPA and SATs is somehow objective and evidence-based.

In 2022, California eliminated SAT and ACT tests from the undergraduate admissions processes.

“The decision by the Board of Trustees aligns with the California State University’s mission of access and our efforts to provide high-quality college degrees for students of all backgrounds,” says April Grommo, Ed.D., assistant vice chancellor for Enrollment Management Services. “We are eliminating a high-stakes test that can cause great stress on students and their families and does not add any additional predictive value over high school GPA. The CSU being test-free will better meet the needs of our future students.”

More than 1,800 campuses—nearly 80% of all four-year colleges and universities— have now dropped standardized testing requirements for admissions.

The LA Times reported last year, “Research around disparate outcomes of test results based on socioeconomic backgrounds and CSU’s goals to increase graduation rates by 2025 were taken into account. A 2019 study that found high school GPA was a stronger predictor than the SAT of first-year grades and second-year retention for Cal State students.”

Meanwhile, critics point out that the court has been inconsistent on racial issues.

For instance, Justice Sonia Sotomayor in her dissent pointed out, “The result of today’s decision is that a person’s skin color may play a role in assessing individualized suspicion, but it cannot play a role in assessing that person’s individualized contributions to a diverse learning environment.”

She continued, “That indefensible reading of the Constitution is not grounded in law and subverts the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection.”

This is the fundamental problem we continue to face. While we have clearly come a long way as a society we have not gone nearly far enough to remove institutionalized racism, and those who argue that the solution to racism is color blindness forget something fundamental—if you don’t see race, you may well be continuing to look past injustice.