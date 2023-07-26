Commentary: Kahlenberg’s Column Points the Finger At Liberal Hypocrisy on Housing in Place Just Like Davis

By David M. Greenwald

Richard Kahlenberg in his article in the Atlantic this week wrote about the suburb of Scarsdale, located in Westchester County, a suburb of New York. From the description he could have been writing about Davis.

He noted that Scarsdale, one of the country’s wealthiest communities, also is strongly liberal. For instance, in 2020, three-quarters of Scarsdale voters voted for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.

“One can safely presume that few Scarsdale residents are ardent backers of Trump’s wall on the Mexican border,” writes Kahlenberg. At the same time, “But many of them support a less visible kind of wall, erected by zoning regulations that ban multifamily housing and keep non-wealthy people, many of them people of color, out of their community.”

Sound familiar? I’ve heard Measure J in Davis described as an urban limit line, but perhaps a border wall is a more apt metaphor.

Indeed writes Kahlenberg, “Across the country, a lot of good white liberals, people who purchase copies of White Fragility and decry the U.S. Supreme Court for ending affirmative action, sleep every night in exclusive suburbs that socially engineer economic (and thereby racial) segregation by government edict.”

Those of you who have been reading the Vanguard since the start – July 30, 2006 – will note that this is a theme I have returned to again and again and again. In my original conception, I referred to it as the “dark underbelly of the People’s Republic of Davis.”

At the time, I was referring to the fact that erstwhile liberals and progressives on national issues stuck their collective heads in the sand when it came to issues like racism and racial profiling by the police.

Many of the people who proudly and vocally supported the nation’s first Black President two years later, were noticeably silent it came to inequalities in their own backyard.

In those days, before I read “Color of Law” I may not have connected land use policies to inequality, but the shoe definitely fits.

Following Rothstein’s thesis, Kahlenberg notes, “The huge inequalities between upscale municipalities and their poorer neighbors didn’t just happen; they are in large measure the product of laws that are hard to square with the inclusive In This House, We Believe signs on lawns in many highly educated, deep-blue suburbs.”

While Davis can be compared with nearby Woodland and West Sacramento in terms of growth policies and demographics, Kahelenberg compares Scarsdale with Port Chester, eight miles away but another world.

He notes, “Scarsdale’s median household income, in excess of $250,000, is nearly three times that of Port Chester, as is the portion of residents with a college degree. And whereas three-quarters of Port Chester’s elementary students qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school, zero percent of Scarsdale’s students do. In Scarsdale, 87 percent of residents are non-Hispanic white or Asian American, whereas 69 percent of Port Chester residents are Black or Hispanic.”

Kahlenberg has a book, Excluded: How Snob Zoning, NIMBYism, and Class Bias Build the Walls We Don’t See, here he notes, “low-wage single mothers from across the country repeatedly expressed their desire for better schools for their children.”

I like the fact that Kahelnberg focuses so heavily on access to education. In the last five years, I have argued that Davis growth policies are potentially permanently straining and damaging our schools. By pricing most middle class parents out of the market, we are creating a situation where we face long term declining enrollment which will strip our district, slowly but steadily of resources and funding.

Writing from a Davis perspective, I have focused on that side of the coin. But Kahlenberg focuses on the flipside – access to education.

He noted the staggering achievement gap between students at Chester versus Scardale.

Writes Kahlenberg: “Television cameras help depict the plight of immigrant families who are turned away at the border, but they don’t capture the way working-class families in places like Port Chester are shut out of higher-opportunity public schools in places like Scarsdale that prohibit the construction of the types of homes that less advantaged families could afford.”

He adds, “Although Scarsdale parents may try to reconcile the exclusion with their political liberalism by supporting greater state education spending in places like Port Chester, economic integration of schools has been found to be far more effective than a “separate but equal” compensatory-spending approach to equity.”

This is a point that is not focused on much here. It will undoubtedly appeal to the core Davis voter less than perhaps the argument about declining enrollment, but it’s nevertheless an important point to consider from the standpoint of equity.

Kahlenberg noted that “By limiting housing supply, Scarsdale’s zoning laws—and similar rules in other New York City suburbs—also artificially drive up home prices in the metropolitan region.”

Interestingly he added, “yes-in-my-backyard reforms have gained traction in states such as California and Oregon and in cities such as Minneapolis and Charlotte” but lamented, “the liberal New York State legislature deep-sixed a moderate Democratic governor’s housing agenda—with the help of elected officials and civic leaders from affluent liberal suburbs.”

While true California has put through some modest reforms – most have not been gamechangers. And those state reforms are running into local resistance in many of the very places that Kahlenberg is talking about – wealthy but liberal enclaves not just in Davis, but around the Bay Area and elsewhere.

As Kahlenberg argues, “Wealthy conservative areas also erect barriers to new housing, but liberal areas are typically worse.”

Writing in 2022, the Brookings Institution researcher Jenny Schuetz observed that “decades of painstaking research of zoning by economists and urban planners have produced a high degree of consensus on which places in the United States have tight land use regulations, regardless of the method used to measure zoning.”

She argues that “overly restrictive zoning is most prevalent and problematic along the West Coast and the Northeast corridor from Washington D.C. to Boston.” These areas “lean heavily Democratic in national, state and local elections.”

Kahlenberg notes, “And studies that examine the stringency of zoning within states—for example, California—find that the most restrictive zoning is found in the more politically liberal communities.”

Hey if the shoe fits… we at least need to own up to it.