Commentary: Looking at the City/UC Davis Dynamic in Terms of Housing and Growth

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – No discussion of housing in Davis can take place without acknowledging two realities—one being Measure J and the other being UC Davis. For the last decade or so, a heavy debate has focused, particularly in the slow growth community, about UC Davis.

A lot of residents of Davis frankly blame UC Davis for forcing growth on the city of Davis. And there is a good amount of truth to that. The conversation quickly focuses on some notion of UC Davis taking on its share of the housing impacts of its growth, how much obligation the city has to the university, and whether UC Davis will add more housing, both for students but also faculty and staff on campus.

In general, I would argue that UC Davis has not traditionally put sufficient student housing on campus. I would also argue that the city of Davis has not been a great host community to the university, which is going to have some pretty serious ramifications down the road as UC Davis looks more toward Sacramento for its future growth potential, to the detriment of Davis.

In general, I take a more nuanced view of the situation.

Let me address a few key issues from my perspective.

In 2015, when the university was looking at its latest LRDP, it seemed rather obvious that the university had not done nearly enough to address a pretty serious student housing crisis. Here again there was plenty of blame to go around.

UC Davis at that time had only housed 28 percent of their students on campus, which was I believe the second lowest in the UC system at the time. That clearly was not helpful and not acceptable and the initial drafts of the LRDP frankly were not good enough.

With community and city pressure, the university pushed their on-campus housing projected to nearly 48 percent. We can quibble as to whether it should be higher, but clearly that was a vast improvement over before.

But at the same time, the city hadn’t really done its part to deal with housing in town either. The city, up until Sterling was developed, had gone over 15 years without adding market rate student housing in town—which, given the growth of the university, didn’t make a lot of sense.

Moreover, land use battles over West Village not only delayed on-campus housing, but probably more than anything else poisoned city-university relations to the point where they may be permanently damaged.

The city can point to the MOU as a positive perhaps, but the fact that UC Davis went to Sacramento for Aggie Square and stayed out of DISC should tell you a lot about the future—UC Davis is going to avoid dealing with Davis where it can and will put a lot of its growth and investment into Sacramento.

A second point: I’m really not that keen on putting a lot of non-student housing on the UC Davis campus. We can argue about whether UC Davis should do more to provide housing for faculty and staff, but there are a lot of disadvantages to putting a lot of people on campus as opposed to in the city.

Do we really want a community of 30,000 next to the city? They would be people who de facto live in the city but are disenfranchised. Moreover, they figure to have traffic and safety impacts without actually being citizens.

Moreover, I don’t see that building on farmland at UC Davis is that much better than building on farmland on the north side of the city.

There is a slight advantage with traffic putting housing next to campus, but looking at the travel data, it’s really not as much as you might think.

And if you think in terms of RHNA, it might actually be worse for slow growthers, because you end up having housing on campus that doesn’t count for the city’s RHNA figures and you still end up with housing requirements in the city. You could end up having to build more housing.

Finally, there has been this long debate over the benefit incurred by the city to having a university next door. You can look in terms of the percentage of people in Davis employed by the university. You can also look the value incurred to housing from the proximity to the university.

There are those who argue that, without UC Davis, Davis would look like Dixon.

That said, I don’t necessarily believe that Davis has an obligation to the university as much as it has an obligation to itself. As I mentioned in the previous section, I don’t see forcing the university to build a bunch of housing that’s not part of the city as being advantageous.

Second, the idea that the city and university are not interconnected and adjacent is ludicrous. As such, the city limiting its housing or not building sufficient student or faculty housing is only going to hurt it, by driving up the cost of living, and creating scarcity.

The lack of student housing has led to low vacancy rates and pushed a lot of single family homes to become mini-dorms rather than serve families.

Thus I would argue that the city needs to provide housing in order to have a healthy housing market, to maintain its supply of housing for families with children, and to continue to have a community that serves the needs of all its residents.

Clearly, both the city and the university could do better in this regard and do a better job than they have of working together. But at the end of the day, the university is kind of the 800-pound gorilla, and the city’s ability to shape their decisions is not only at times futile, but also counterproductive.