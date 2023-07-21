Breaking News
Commentary: Looking at the City/UC Davis Dynamic in Terms of Housing and Growth

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – No discussion of housing in Davis can take place without acknowledging two realities—one being Measure J and the other being UC Davis.  For the last decade or so, a heavy debate has focused, particularly in the slow growth community, about UC Davis.

A lot of residents of Davis frankly blame UC Davis for forcing growth on the city of Davis.  And there is a good amount of truth to that.  The conversation quickly focuses on some notion of UC Davis taking on its share of the housing impacts of its growth, how much obligation the city has to the university, and whether UC Davis will add more housing, both for students but also faculty and staff on campus.

In general, I would argue that UC Davis has not traditionally put sufficient student housing on campus.  I would also argue that the city of Davis has not been a great host community to the university, which is going to have some pretty serious ramifications down the road as UC Davis looks more toward Sacramento for its future growth potential, to the detriment of Davis.

In general, I take a more nuanced view of the situation.

Let me address a few key issues from my perspective.

In 2015, when the university was looking at its latest LRDP, it seemed rather obvious that the university had not done nearly enough to address a pretty serious student housing crisis.  Here again there was plenty of blame to go around.

UC Davis at that time had only housed 28 percent of their students on campus, which was I believe the second lowest in the UC system at the time.  That clearly was not helpful and not acceptable and the initial drafts of the LRDP frankly were not good enough.

With community and city pressure, the university pushed their on-campus housing projected to nearly 48 percent.  We can quibble as to whether it should be higher, but clearly that was a vast improvement over before.

But at the same time, the city hadn’t really done its part to deal with housing in town either.  The city, up until Sterling was developed, had gone over 15 years without adding market rate student housing in town—which, given the growth of the university, didn’t make a lot of sense.

Moreover, land use battles over West Village not only delayed on-campus housing, but probably more than anything else poisoned city-university relations to the point where they may be permanently damaged.

The city can point to the MOU as a positive perhaps, but the fact that UC Davis went to Sacramento for Aggie Square and stayed out of DISC should tell you a lot about the future—UC Davis is going to avoid dealing with Davis where it can and will put a lot of its growth and investment into Sacramento.

A second point: I’m really not that keen on putting a lot of non-student housing on the UC Davis campus.  We can argue about whether UC Davis should do more to provide housing for faculty and staff, but there are a lot of disadvantages to putting a lot of people on campus as opposed to in the city.

Do we really want a community of 30,000 next to the city?  They would be people who de facto live in the city but are disenfranchised.  Moreover, they figure to have traffic and safety impacts without actually being citizens.

Moreover, I don’t see that building on farmland at UC Davis is that much better than building on farmland on the north side of the city.

There is a slight advantage with traffic putting housing next to campus, but looking at the travel data, it’s really not as much as you might think.

And if you think in terms of RHNA, it might actually be worse for slow growthers, because you end up having housing on campus that doesn’t count for the city’s RHNA figures and you still end up with housing requirements in the city.  You could end up having to build more housing.

Finally, there has been this long debate over the benefit incurred by the city to having a university next door.  You can look in terms of the percentage of people in Davis employed by the university.  You can also look the value incurred to housing from the proximity to the university.

There are those who argue that, without UC Davis, Davis would look like Dixon.

That said, I don’t necessarily believe that Davis has an obligation to the university as much as it has an obligation to itself.  As I mentioned in the previous section, I don’t see forcing the university to build a bunch of housing that’s not part of the city as being advantageous.

Second, the idea that the city and university are not interconnected and adjacent is ludicrous.  As such, the city limiting its housing or not building sufficient student or faculty housing is only going to hurt it, by driving up the cost of living, and creating scarcity.

The lack of student housing has led to low vacancy rates and pushed a lot of single family homes to become mini-dorms rather than serve families.

Thus I would argue that the city needs to provide housing in order to have a healthy housing market, to maintain its supply of housing for families with children, and to continue to have a community that serves the needs of all its residents.

Clearly, both the city and the university could do better in this regard and do a better job than they have of working together.  But at the end of the day, the university is kind of the 800-pound gorilla, and the city’s ability to shape their decisions is not only at times futile, but also counterproductive.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

18 thoughts on “Commentary: Looking at the City/UC Davis Dynamic in Terms of Housing and Growth”

  2. Ron Oertel

    Davis, CA – No discussion of housing in Davis can take place without acknowledging two realities—one being Measure J and the other being UC Davis.  For the last decade or so, a heavy debate has focused, particularly in the slow growth community, about UC Davis.

    There’s “other” realities, as well.

    First off, there’s been no discussion regarding how much UCD has actually expanded its staff, over (for example) two points in time. In other words, the net increase.

    Secondly, there’s been no discussion regarding the impact of increased housing in surrounding communities, which are probably accommodating much MORE than that increase.  (Those plans were already-established, and Davis has no say in them.)

    Thirdly, there’s been no analysis whatsoever regarding turnover of existing housing, and how that addresses “demand”.

    I just looked at the results from one builder, in one development in one city (Woodland) and found 37 brand-new houses for sale, right now.  (Not to mention what’s offered by other builders, and the entire pre-owned housing market.)  There’s also another 1,600 housing units in the pipeline, at the planned technology park.

    Can someone explain how this translates into a “housing crisis”? Because I’m not seeing it. Again, the housing in the southern part of Woodland in particular is a short/easy commute to UCD – easier and less-congested than most of the peripheral sites surrounding Davis.

    Could it be that there’s actually a GLUT of local housing available?

    https://www.lennar.com/find-a-home?state=CA&market=SAC&city=woodland

     

     

    1. Ron Oertel

      Oh, and if you want to “purposefully” ignore all of this (along with the price difference), how much did The Cannery (and other developments in Davis) accommodate the “new growth” created by UCD?

      (You know – the net growth in staff that hasn’t even been quantified in the first place – despite being the “centerpiece” of David’s article.)

      And didn’t UCD have plans to accommodate some of their growth in staff on campus, as well?  Did they just “forget” about this, without even making any announcement or communicating that in any way, shape or form? Is that how planning is occurring, these days? And the city is now supposed to “respond” to that by approving sprawl?

      Or are these the folks that are primarily ending-up in Woodland, due to the price differential alone?

  3. Matt Williams

    A lot of residents of Davis frankly blame UC Davis for forcing growth on the city of Davis.  And there is a good amount of truth to that.  The conversation quickly focuses on some notion of UC Davis taking on its share of the housing impacts of its growth.

    .

    To add some specificity to the above statements one need go no further than the November 2002 commitment that UCD made to the UC Office of the President, all the other UCs, and to the city of Davis in November 2002 during the UC Housing in the 21st Century task force report (copy provided below).  If UCD had actually delivered on those promises, apartments in Davis would be less filled with students and more filled with families with children and more filled with Davis workforce employees.  Unfortunately UCD failed miserably to honor its commitments in that report, and we are all paying the consequences now, and have been paying those consequences for well over a decade.

    https://www.davisvanguard.org/uc-housing-in-the-21st-century-ucd-commitments/

    1. Eileen Samitz

      I completely agree with Matt regarding the history, and continued problem of UCD not producing nearly enough on-campus housing for its students. UCD also continues to renege on its promise to produce faculty and staff housing which they actually have reserved land for in West Village. So, while this UCD vacant land reserved for housing is just sitting there, it is outrageous to suggest that the City should instead provide more housing for UCD.

      It is complete nonsense to try to argue that UCD’s ag land would be used, because they have already reserved this land in west Village. Plus UCD has 5,300 acre campus  with a 900-acre core campus, the largest in the UC system. So how is it that they can’t manage to commit to 50% on-campus housing like all the other UCs?

      What the Vanguard continues to evade talking about which is the serious and fundamental problem that UCD continues to resist building higher density housing on campus. It is inexcusable that they keep building only 4-stories with a rare 5-story building for housing. It is wasteful of the footprint of land and it is the most inefficient and more costly to build only 4- or 5-stories. There is an economy of scale factor where the revenue return is far greater on collecting the rents for the additional housing units when you go higher. That is why all the higher density housing projects downtown proposed are 5-, 6-, and 7-stories.

      The Vanguard needs to stop running interference for UCD and start demanding that they start practicing what they teach which is that higher densities need to be on campus of 7-stories or more like the other UCs are building like UC Irvine and UC San Diego. If the other UCs can accomplish this, there is no excuse why UCD can’t unless they are simply incompetent. If that us the case they need to get new planning staff to step up to the job.

      Higher densities on campus needs to beginning with the redevelopment of Solano Park on campus being planned now to be a minimum of 7-stories. UCD needs to not screw up this opportunities like they have with all their previous on-campus housing project like Orchard Park on campus. It is an embarrassment that Orchard Park is a sprawling complex of housing that is only 4-stories which should have been 7-stories like the “Identity” student housing project right across the street on Russell Blvd.. That project was developed by a private developer who had to by the expensive land in the City and pay City development fees and they pay property  taxes, none of which UCD has to pay for. So don’t tell me UCD can’t build higher density housing like other UCs are and private developers.

      The Vanguard really needs to stop defending UCD’s negligence to provide on-campus housing that it is totally capable of building. The City has approved over 4,000 student beds in the City and it need to focus on housing for its workers and families now. UCD has the land and resources to build far more on-campus housing and they need to stop pushing their housing needs off campus which is seriously impacting Davis and surrounding cities who also complaining about UCD’s negligence.

       

  4. Matt Williams

    Thus I would argue that the city needs to provide housing in order to have a healthy housing market, to maintain its supply of housing for families with children, and to continue to have a community that serves the needs of all its residents.

    .

    The statement above is a gross oversimplification of the situation Davis faces.  As Tim Keller has shown clearly in his series of articles about the Davis housing marketplace, Davis exists in a regional marketplace (the Sacramento-Bay Area corridor) that produces a near limitless demand for commuter-oriented housing in Davis.  The Cannery experience gives us hard data that shows that the demographics of the home buyers and apartment renters are overwhelmingly NOT families with children.  Further, prospective buyers fleeing the Bay Area have the financial wherewithal to be able to outbid local families with children for any new housing that is built.

    In his July 9, 2022 article “Where have all the Babies Gone?  Dave Taormino shared the following about families with children.

    In the Cannery, roughly 80% of the buyers had no relationship to Davis or UCD, although some had grown children living here. Most came from the Bay Area and Marin County, exactly where the Cannery developers heavily advertised. It was an intentional strategy not intended to attract local UCD faculty, staff, and other Davis workers. In the 546 homes, an unbelievably low number of school age children actually live there. Something like 26 new students resulted from Cannery’s 546 homes plus apartments. In the 80’s and early 90’s a “Cannery-type neighborhood” would have generated 300 to 400 new students. Where have all the families with or capable of having babies gone?

    .

    It bears repeating, the statements in today’s Vanguard article are a gross oversimplification of the situation Davis faces.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      I would argue that any relatively short commentary is bound to oversimplify the situation. Your comment and reference to Taormino’s simply illustrates the failure of the city’s policies to meet the needs of the community. That we don’t have a planned/ command economy by the state means that nothing we do will produce a one to one impact. All we can do is lesson some of the restraints.

      1. Ron Oertel

        Your comment and reference to Taormino’s simply illustrates the failure of the city’s policies to meet the needs of the community.

        Taormino is one of the developers involved in the creation of Spring Lake.  Doesn’t it seem rather disingenuous for him to “complain” about developments such as Spring Lake, while also being part of it?

        https://www.davisvanguard.org/2022/07/guest-commentary-where-have-all-the-babies-gone/

        But what are the “needs of the community” in the first place?  (If you bring up declining enrollment, you already know what I’ll say regarding that.)

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          I don’t think he complained about Spring Lake so much as the conditions that forced so many to move up there from Davis

        2. Ron Oertel

          Here’s some of what he said:

          Sadly, Davis doesn’t get the tax dollars, although we do get the kids, which is a blessing.

          To be clear, this is NOT a blessing for Davis.

          Most of his article is essentially an advertisement for Palomino Place.

          But the basic “problem” (if you want to call it that) is that housing is cheaper in Spring Lake/Woodland.  So if you want that type of growth in Davis (and the clientele it attracts), the prices would have to be equivalent.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            He’s not complaining about Spring Lake, he’s complaining that housing like that couldn’t have been built in Davis

        3. Ron Oertel

          He’s not complaining about Spring Lake, he’s complaining that housing like that couldn’t have been built in Davis

          It is built in Davis (see The Cannery).  Though with smaller yards.

           

    2. Don Shor

      The Cannery experience gives us hard data that shows that the demographics of the home buyers and apartment renters are overwhelmingly NOT families with children. 

      The Cannery was not designed for families with children.

       

      1. Ron Oertel

        The Cannery was not designed for families with children.

        I visited The Cannery a number of times as it was under construction, and toured the single-family model homes. Many of which are relatively modest, and directly comparable to what they’re building in Spring Lake.

        Who do “you” think all of the single-family housing in that development was intended for?

  5. Ron Oertel

    I don’t know why Davis would supposedly “want” to attract young, less-wealthy families in the first place.  These are folks who tend to have a lot of cars, and demand a lot of services.

    Personally, I’d prefer the clientele of those (on average) who occupy The Cannery.  I don’t know the traffic situation there as is (e.g., in regard to the funneled access point), but it would be a lot worse if there were lots of large families living there.

    If the folks in The Cannery did largely come from the Bay Area, I suspect that they’ll also be relatively slow-growth (yet another “bonus”). Personally, I’m counting on them to help sink “Covell Village redux” – especially since it would “wrap-around” The Cannery on the north side – which is also where the “fancier” houses are located. No way are they going to be happy about that.

    In any case, there’s demographic changes occurring across the entire state.  I recently read that the only county with an increasing population of children is Placer county.  (Which makes sense, given how Roseville has developed.) Needless to say, Roseville’s pursuit of growth is totally-unsustainable.
     

     

      1. Ron Oertel

        I recall reading that some of the recent “growth” in Yolo county was due to UCD students “repopulating” the area post-Covid.

        Regardless, this brings up a larger point.

        How is it considered “environmentally-friendly” to pursue sprawl on prime farmland in an area which requires more driving, more energy usage (e.g., air conditioners) than the locales from which most people are moving from (the Bay Area)?

        How does that fit in with supposed “climate goals”, e.g., in light of I-80 freeway expansion to accommodate this development?

        Population has been dropping the fastest in areas where population has the least-negative impacts (e.g., San Francisco).

        And is this what the state intended, regarding its “targets”?

