Commentary: The Small Town Character of Davis

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – I have told this story a few times before, I chose to stay in Davis even though I would have trouble purchasing a house, largely because I preferred both the character of the college town as well as the small town feel.

After graduation, I spent some time living in Washington, DC, and later living in Sacramento.  Ultimately, I came back to live in Davis because I didn’t like the ordeal of having to spent long periods of time driving to do simple things.  We take for granted that we can go to a grocery store and get a meal and get back in 20 minutes.

That small town feel was a big part of why I supported the growth control measures in Davis, supported slow growth policies, and opposed many housing projects when I first got involved in local policies.

But that comfort and convenience comes with a downside.

I think the community as a whole, and probably me in particular, thought that we could almost freeze time or capture a moment.  We were wrong.  I have come to believe I was wrong.

What we did was attempt to keep Davis as it was in people’s minds when they first got here—whether it was the 1970s and 1980s for some, or the 1990s for myself.

Perhaps if I had been able to purchase a home in 1996, I would have the same thinking—freeze Davis in time, preserve what we have.

The problem is that you can’t actually do that.  But we’ve tried to do exactly that.

The result is that we put Measure J in place in 2000.  At the time, I supported the idea of the community having the final say over the approval of peripheral housing.  A lot of people saw the rapid change in the way Davis looked from the 1980s to 2000 and wanted to slow things down.

But the result was that it made it too difficult in a place like Davis to build a reasonable amount of housing.  We have seen and presented the data.

Davis over the last 23 years or so has built less than 800 single-family homes.

At the same time, it was about 17 years in between the last market rate apartments and the opening of places like Sterling, Ryder, and other apartments.

What that has done is helped drive up the cost of housing.  Davis is, of course, not a bubble—despite how some may act—and so Davis was not alone in having a housing crisis, but Davis definitely did its part to help make that housing crisis more acute.

As a result—Davis was changing even without actually changing much over the last 20 years.  Housing vacancies, both rentals and for sale, are difficult to come by.

We have talked a lot about the student housing crisis over the years, the fact that for several years, the vacancy rate in Davis was 0.2%.  That had a huge impact on students.  An increasing number suffered from housing insecurity.

Despite the fact that the university has built additional housing and the city has opened some apartment complexes in recent years, we still have a scarcity of rental housing as embodied by the fact that in January students reported having to camp outside in frigid temperatures lining up to sign leases for the fall—nine months away.

On the for-sale side, data from the month of May caught my attention.  This year there were 39 home sales in Davis for the entire month.  The average home was on the market just ten days.  The median home price was $900,000.

There are those who acknowledge that we have a housing crisis, but they’ll argue that what we have is an affordability crisis—in that they argue we don’t need more homes for the wealthy.

But these days, $900,000 homes are not homes for the wealthy.  They are the median home on the market, and frankly we don’t have enough of even those seemingly expensive homes—we had 18 or 19 total homes on the market in May that were for more than $900,000 and those were snatched up almost immediately.

The market and the state are going to force change.  The state is going to compel the community to build more housing.  The market is right there as well—that’s why we have five projects lining up for Measure J approvals, and now three projects in the downtown.

I was reading Rich Rifkin’s column in the Enterprise on the downtown infill: “I have already heard complaints that these multistory developments will destroy the ‘small-town’ character of Davis. No doubt our city will look different once they are built. But infusing new residents on foot and bike into the downtown will revitalize a core that needs new life.”

My response is twofold—have you been downtown lately?  Downtown has been decimated.  It was not in great shape before the pandemic, but it’s become even worse since.

And second, the small town character of Davis has been eviscerated by runaway home prices that have forced out the middle class and families.  This community is not the vibrant place it was when I moved here.

There are those who have opposed new housing, fearing that Davis will become a new Elk Grove or Natomas, but in the process they are turning Davis into another Carmel—without the sea.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

3 thoughts on "Commentary: The Small Town Character of Davis"

  Tim Keller

    I think there are two ways to look at change:

    1) Change means degradation

    2) Change is an opportunity to make things better

    Keeping things the way they are, as you point out, it not possible, and attempting to accomplish it creates DECAY.  (see: rent control)

    I look at our city which was supposed to be a bike-able small town and I see a city that could be a lot better.   Despite our bike branding, in reality we are a sprawling suburb of Sacramento with tens of thousands of automotive commuters coming in and out every day.

    The “small” walkable davis that I remember as an undergrad was a figment made possible by the fact that I lived in student housing close to campus, and could walk / bike around campus and downtown freely…

    Most adults living in the vast tracts of R1 zoned single family housing that we have created in other parts of the city are leading an existence much more typical of suburbia that you can find anywhere else in the state.   The bike lanes that we have painted onto the side of roads in a city fundamentally designed for cars are lipstick; A lie we have told ourselves about the bike capital of the world, where almost everyone drives.

    So I see change not as something that is going to degrade what we have, but as an opportunity to fix what we SHOULD have done in the first place.

    We cannot fundamentally avoid population growth, but we CAN funnel that growth into forms that are sustainable, bikeable, and lovely.  We just have to break up with the car and accept that our buildings need to be more than 1-2 stories tall.  All of the great cities that people love to walk around are dense: Paris, Barcelona, Amsterdam.

    Here in the US we create “lifestyle centers” which are malls you drive to which simulate dense urban retail environments…   Why cant downtown be a genuine version of that?

    It starts with accepting vertical growth but it is also going to absolutely require investments in transit over investments in automotive access… to quote one of my favorite urban planning youtube channels:  “If you are assuming people are going to drive to come visit your walkable downtown, you are already doing it wrong”

    Change is good – IF it is well thought through.

  Eileen Samitz

    Hard to believe that anyone would advocate for “degradation”, but everyone is entitled to their opinion.

    Further, Davis is not unique in having had less new development for years, because it is a nationwide problem. The country has been trying to survive a decimating recession for years and then a pandemic. I get tired hearing this constant complaint as if Davis is unique in this problem, but what has exasperated the housing situation is UCD’s continued negligence to build the needed housing for its enormous student population. UCD has also neglected to build any of the promised faculty and staff housing which it has reserved land for in West Village for years now. Yet, the Vanguard continues to carefully not recognize, nor address this serious and relevant issue.

    Davis is a very small city (less than 10 sq. miles) and it is essentially built out now due to accelerated growth in the 90’s which should never have happened. Housing should have been phased rather then the glut that happened all at once which overwhelmed the City infrastructure and services. So that’s what you get with a lack of good planning.

    Finally, change is only good when it is change for the better. And “build anything” is not good planning, nor a good philosophy.

     

    Don Shor

      Further, Davis is not unique in having had less new development for years, because it is a nationwide problem. The country has been trying to survive a decimating recession for years and then a pandemic.

      Eileen, I hate to quibble with you, but there is no question that Davis has grown more slowly than the surrounding cities for the last two decades. We had a major growth period in the 1980’s, of course. But housing growth here has been much slower than the region and, obviously, much slower than demand would indicate as being needed.
      There is no question that city policies have suppressed housing growth in Davis compared to our region.

      Housing growth 2010 – 2020:
      https://www.kron4.com/news/california/fastest-growing-cities-in-california/

      Sacramento was one of the nation’s fastest-growing large cities 2010 – 20:
      #7. Sacramento
      – 2010 to 2020 population change: +65,432
      — #38 among all cities nationwide
      – 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 14.2%

      Housing growth post-pandemic in CA:

      https://www.newgeography.com/content/007716-california-2022-400000-leave-yolo-county-grows-most

      Yolo County
      Amazingly, the largest growth occurred in the 27th largest county, Yolo, with only 0.6% of California’s population. Yolo County is in the Sacramento metropolitan area, directly across the Sacramento River from the state capital. Yolo County gained 6,900 new residents, a stunningly low figure for the maximum population growth in a state of 39 million. But the growth rate of 3.18% was very strong, as a result of its comparatively small population (222,000). Yolo County also led the state in net domestic migration, gaining 5,900 new residents.

      Davis is a very small city (less than 10 sq. miles) and it is essentially built out

      Davis is not “built out.” The residents have enacted a policy that restrains annexation. But there is not presently a natural barrier to growth to the north or west. Maybe I don’t understand what you mean by “built out.” Slow growth policies can certainly create a de facto growth limit. But I agree with others, and have advocated before, that an urban limit line would be beneficial. That isn’t inherently a no- or slow-growth tool. It just creates some certainty about the likely areas of future annexation and development. Unfortunately, I don’t think you will like where most of us would draw that line, as it almost certainly would include the areas presently being proposed for new housing on the northeast side.

      UCD has also neglected to build any of the promised faculty and staff housing which it has reserved land for in West Village for years now.

      Good. Faculty and staff belong in town, not on campus.

