Commentary: What Could Council Do about Measure J?

Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
Covell site in 2005

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Any reasonable accounting for the math suggests that the city will not be able to meet its next RHNA cycle obligations—particularly on the affordable housing side—without significant peripheral housing.

Even a fairly optimistic view as expressed by Judy Corbett last month includes Village Farms (a Measure J proposal) as an infill project—and the math doesn’t seem to add up when you consider a lot of the proposals listed there have either already been counted or are unlikely to add significant affordable housing.

Can the city council count on the voters to approve sufficient housing via Measure J?  The history there suggests that’s a tough ask.  There have been seven such votes since 2005, and only two have passed.  Anything with significant traffic impacts have been met with a good deal of skepticism from the voters.

So what are the options…

Do nothing – I would argue this probably is not viable in terms of successfully rezoning land for housing, but ironically it might be the most likely scenario.  If the city council changes nothing, then they are taking it out of their own hands.  The pending projects will go to the voters, and then it remains to be seen whether the voters will approve it.  Failing that, it would force the state or the courts to step in to determine whether Measure J is a barrier to the building of housing and thus in violation of a variety of different state laws.

Eliminate Measure J – There is still a segment of the community that opposes Measure J and would favor removing it.  The problem with this approach is that that sector of the population is shrinking.  In 2000, it was a relatively narrow victory for Measure J, but by 2020, it was renewed with 83 percent of the vote.  A direct vote doesn’t seem likely to remove Measure J in the foreseeable future.  The most likely path to elimination would be either the state or a local citizen or developer filing a legal action that Measure J violates State Law.

Then there are a variety of Measure J revisions that could be proposed

Affordable Housing Exemption – This is one that the council has floated at various times.  Currently there is an Exemption for 100 percent affordable housing projects.  And while this has been offered up by defenders of the status quo, it is worth noting one key number: zero.  That’s the number of 100 percent affordable projects that have been even proposed in the last nearly 25 years.  With no RDA that doesn’t seem like a viable option.

What about changing that exemption to 40 percent?  That has been at least informally floated.  Would that produce any projects?  Would the voters support it?

There is a segment of voters who have argued repeatedly that we already have an exemption for affordable housing and we should leave Measure J as written.  What we don’t know is whether a majority of voters feel that way.

The other key question is whether that’s enough.  The logic here is that by reducing uncertainty it would incentivize a much larger affordable component and, with large peripheral projects, creating land dedication sites are relatively easy ways to generate large amounts of affordable housing.

Rubric Qualified Exemption – Another suggestion has been to create a refined rubric as proposed by the council this spring, and then projects that achieve a certain level of certification would gain exemption.  This is a variant of the affordable housing exemption, except it might extend to environmental or transportation goals as well.

Urban Limit Line – Tim Keller recently proposed the suggestion of using or extending a urban limit line as a work-around for Measure J.  Basically, Measure J acts as a de facto urban limit line—it makes the line the current city boundaries and in order to rezone additional land, it requires voter approval.  Tim Keller and others have proposed basically extending that line outward, so that land within the boundary would be subject to normal land use approvals and then to extend the line would require a vote.

Pre-approval – Similar in concept, I have pointed out that you can basically use pre-approvals to designate land as already approved for planning purposes.  The advantage of this approach is that it would not require a Measure J amendment, it would only require the voters to approve certain land for development.  The advantage with that is that the developers would not have to expend time and money to develop a proposal, only to have it be rejected.  The disadvantage is that without the kind of specificity there is a good chance the voters wouldn’t approve the project.

So where does that leave us?

I think there is no chance that the voters will vote to eliminate Measure J.  Would they vote to amend it?  Possibly, but I think we’ll quickly see in the comments opposition to any sort of amendment.  There is at least a chance the council will attempt to do something and there is also a chance that citizens put up their own initiative.

I still think the most likely outcome is going to be status quo and then it will be up to the state and the courts eventually to decide what to do—unless of course the voters show a willingness to approve some of these projects.

Stay tuned.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

2 thoughts on “Commentary: What Could Council Do about Measure J?”

  1. Tim Keller

    While I would love to take credit for the urban limit line idea.  It was actually Robb Davis who first proposed it.  All I did was do the math to see if it pencils out ( and it does )

    That said housing is a complicated issue which impacts finances, environment and the fabric of our society.  We cant just look at it from one of these lenses: we need to look at the issues altogether in a wholistic (and hopefully balanced )sort of way.

    I discussed this with some others recently, and the concept we have in mind is crafting a narrow exception to measure J that checks ALL of the boxes for what we really want out of housing:

    1) Housing density averaging 20 du/ acre.    This makes the project more affordable for residents, for  at least twice as  sustainable environmentally, and net positive for the city economically…

    2) Compliance with a city-drawn transit and bike connectivity master plan.  Makes sure that if the properties are developed one at a time, they still all “line up”and prioritize bike and transit use over driving

    3) Parking maximums.  Limiting the number of parking spots avaliable while simuiltaneously providing for bike and transit makes the degelopment much more useful to the local workforce and less useful to commuters, AND it means that this growth of the city does not mean growth in traffic and parking issues.

    4) Percent Land dedication for Low-income housing.   Self explanatory, but we need to be careful with defining what the percentage is.   Because % affordable ‘units’ metric we are used to ignores the density of the development, and when we start talking higher baseline density, the “ask” for land dedication changes quite a bit… I can elaborate if there is interest.

    5) There may be other issues we want to add to this list!!!  Green building standards maybe?  Maybe Leed Silver / gold as a minimum?  That would push up costs to be sure, but it is worth discussing.

    6) All of these standards would ONLY apply to properties within the geographical boundaries that we designate as an urban limit line.

    ——-

    The right path for us is not going to be choosing whether we want affordability, OR environmental sustainability, OR transit connectivity… the right path is to use a measure J exemption to incentivize these private developers to develop their properties according to OUR master plan to meet ALL of our environmental / economic / social standards.

    Measure J would remain in place, and if developers really wanted to do what THEY wanted with their property, they still have the measure J process to try to convince voters that they have a better idea worth approving.

    But creating this measure J exception would allow us to incentivize developers to come to the city with sustainable, master planned projects that reflect what WE want out of housing, not what THEY think is simple or profitable, and they would be willing to do this because it removes the uncertainty of a measure J vote.

    (That said, even for projects that check all of our boxes, I still think that review and approval by the planning department and council is STILL a good idea, especially in terms of deciding how much to build and on what timeline, but for the developer this is still a much more reliable pathway that they would likely welcome)

    PS:  Notice I didnt include the rubric in this list… LEED-ND is not a planning tool.  The rubric will not get us bike paths that efficiently get us downtown, or master plan our transit system, or get us enough housing to make our limit line work.. its good for analysis and conversation… it cant drive the bus it can just tell us if the bus we are on is going in a good direction.

     

  2. Richard McCann

    I think a combined urban limit line with a refined rubric is the best solution. That rubric would have to be approved by voters to keep a large degree of local control, just not project by project. The additional twist is that if a project doesn’t meet the rubric, it must go through a Measure J/R/D vote to maintain leverage on developers to comply to gain the easiest path forward.

    On preapproval, I don’t know how we would identify parcels. Property owners need to be willing to accept preapproval (and may not be interested anyway), and voters would face even more uncertainty about what might be built on a parcel than already occurs. One of the vulnerabilities of DiSC was the uncertainty about the pace and type of development and lack of committed potential tenants. And if a parcel is rejected by the voters, it will be more difficult to gain future approval.

