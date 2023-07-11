Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

COURT WATCH: Man’s 2nd Degree Murder Conviction Tossed – Yolo Court Schedules Retrial and New Bail Hearing Date 

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
117 Views
Share:

By Rena Abdusalam

WOODLAND, CA – Yolo County Superior Court Judge Sam McAdam scheduled Justin Gonzalez’s retrial for Oct. 7 at a trial setting conference Monday, and granted Deputy Public Defender Ron Johnson’s request for a new bail hearing for Gonzalez.

Five years ago, Gonzalez was found guilty of second degree murder. He received a 70-year sentence with no parole. Gonzalez has maintained his innocence throughout the course of his case.

After the last year’s passage of Senate Bills 1437 and 775, which changed the state’s murder law and authorized sentence reductions for qualified convicted individuals, Gonzalez’s 2017 second degree murder conviction was overturned.

However, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office chose to retry Gonzalez’s case, arguing that Gonzalez was not entitled to reversal.

In March of this year, visiting Judge Stephen Mock denied DPD Johnson’s prior request for reduced bail, stating Gonzalez is “a danger to be let out.”

When DPD Johnson requested another bail hearing during this recent trial setting conference, Judge McAdam authorized it, saying he was “open to Gonzalez’s status and hearing all arguments.”

The bail hearing is set for the 17th of July.

Gonzalez’s retrial date was affected due to his denial of the right to a speedy trial. The date of Oct. 7 passes the 60-day guarantee trial for a felony conviction.

Judge McAdam also scheduled an early disposition conference for Gonzalez’s retrial on Aug. 30 as a quick check-in. Gonzalez’s trial readiness conference is set for Sept. 27 and his retrial is predicted to last about three weeks.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Rena is a junior at Davis Senior High School and is currently exploring her interest in the criminal justice system. After high school, she plans to attend college and continue to pursue a career in law.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for