COURT WATCH: Medical Records of Alleged Davis Stabbing Serial Killer, Victims Released to Prosecution Despite Confidentiality Concerns – Competency Trial Upcoming

By Madison Whittemore

WOODLAND, CA – In a second discovery hearing Wednesday in Yolo County Superior Court for accused Davis serial stabber Carlos Dominguez, Judge Samuel McAdam distributed several subpoenas for the medical records of Dominguez and the three victims to Deputy District Attorney Matt De Moura over the objections of Deputy Public Defender Dan Hutchinson.

Dominguez, allegedly responsible for stabbing three people in Davis and killing two of them, is currently in custody but criminal proceedings on the case have been paused because of a question about Dominguez’ mental incompetency to stand trial – according to a report given by Judge McAdam on June 20 from a court-issued doctor.

The matter will remain as is until July 19 for a TRC which will prepare the court for the jury trial July 24 on the competency of Dominguez, a former UC Davis student, to stand trial.

If the jury finds the accused is competent then a full trial will be scheduled. If the jury decides he’s incompetent to stand trial now, the accused will receive treatment – which could take months or years, according to Marc Reichel, a Sacramento criminal defense attorney.

“The defense can’t do anything if their client is not competent. Generally, this favors the defense. Everyone is clamoring for justice, naturally…we lose our motivation to seek retribution, seek revenge, for this crime,” as time goes on,” added Reichel in a News10 interview.

Despite establishing Dominguez’s mental incompetency, a jury trial has been scheduled to let the public decide on Dominguez’s mental competency – as requested by DDA De Moura and agreed upon by Judge McAdam.

During Wednesday’s discovery hearing, with both DPD Hutchinson and DDA De Moura agreeing to the chain of custody for the documents, Judge McAdam produced five packets that contained health records for Dominguez and the three victims.

Judge McAdam stated each packet was “subject to a protective order that governs all medical records in this case” because of concerns by DPD Hutchinson regarding the confidentiality of the records and the highly public nature of the case.

The first and second packets, subpoenaed by DDA De Moura, were Dignity Health records.

The third packet, subpoenaed by DPD Hutchinson, was a Wellpath email in regards to a 5150 referral (which is a section of the California Welfare and Institutions Code that has to do with psychiatric hospitalization).

The fourth packet, subpoenaed by DDA De Moura, was a Wellpath record that contained more medical information.

The fifth and final packet, subpoenaed by DDA De Moura, contained “important records” from the court appointed doctor who conducted Dominguez’ competency exam.

After addressing discovery, Judge McAdams stated he recently held a conference in chambers with both prosecution and defense which provided an “Opportunity for the court to talk to the attorneys and offer the court’s assistance in resolving conflicts and the dispute in the case.”

Judge McAdam added the conference was a “productive” and a “nice conversation” between the court and both attorneys in which they discussed some previously disagreed upon issues regarding live streaming the trial and when witnesses would testify under subpoena.

Judge McAdam next addressed the trial readiness conference (TRC) July 19 where he explained the court would address the witness list, provide a projection for trial, and discuss using a questionnaire for jury selection (to ensure an impartial jury).

“We might have a more expansive trial readiness conference than you’re used to given the timeliness of what we’re doing here” Judge McAdam later stated.

At the end of the hearing, Judge McAdam briefly addressed previous concerns that DPD Hutchinson had regarding the treatment Dominguez has been receiving in jail, further highlighting the court’s support for Dominguez receiving “necessary [psychiatric] treatment.”

During the entire hearing Dominguez sat still, displayed no emotion, and did not make any attempt to communicate with Judge McAdam or the court as he did in previous hearings.