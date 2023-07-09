Illinois Police Chief Put on Administrative Leave for Unspecified Reasons

By The Vanguard Staff

CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. – The Campton Hills Police Chief reportedly is now on administrative leave as a result of an ongoing investigation by Illinois State Police—more details are expected next week, according to Yahoo News and ABC7 Chicago.

Campton Hills Police Chief Steve Millar did not respond to phone messages seeking comment, said several news sources. Millar was placed officially on administrative leave Thursday, replaced by Police Sgt. James Levand, who has been with Campton Hills for eight years.

Yahoos News wrote that Village Administrator Denise Burchard said village officials “first learned of the investigation in May and decided in early July to put Millar on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police probe, which she said ‘is related to Millar’s role as Police Chief and financial in nature.’”

Yahoo also reported, “Illinois State Police officials confirmed they are conducting an investigation into the village of Campton Hills and said they were unable to provide additional details, and Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s office declined to comment. It does not appear that Millar has been charged with any crime in Kane County, according to a review of online court records.”

Yahoos News added, “Millar was promoted to police chief in May 2018, according to a biography that was removed from the village website Friday. He served as a part-time officer in December 2018 and began as a full-time officer in September 2014. He retired from Streamwood Police Department after 28 years of service.”

Campton Hills, 45 miles west of Chicago, had a population of 10,836 in 2021.