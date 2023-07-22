Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Justice Reform Congressman Danny K. Davis Declares Support of  Illinois Supreme Court Decision to Eliminate Cash Bail

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, National Issues
Leave a comment
44 Views
Share:
Via The Blue Diamond Gallery Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License.

By Cynthia Hoang-Duong

WASHINGTON, DC – Continuing a lengthy career dedicated to criminal justice reform, Congressman Danny K. Davis (D-IL) announced his support of the Illinois Supreme Court decision that has upheld the constitutionality of abolishing cash bail in Illinois, the first state to ban cash bail.

“I commend the Illinois Supreme Court for their courageous decision to eliminate cash bail,” applauded Rep. Davis, adding, “This ruling marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to reform our criminal justice system and ensure that it truly serves the best interests of our communities.”

In a 5-2 decision Tuesday, the state’s supreme court allowed the enactment of the cash bail ban, a provision of the 2021 SAFE-T Act, starting Sept. 18. In effect, the measure would remove the condition that requires individuals to post bail to be released from jail before their trial proceedings.

In a statement released on the day of the ruling, the office of Rep. Davis declared the state of Illinois is the first state in the U.S. to eliminate cash bail, noting the ruling is a “significant step forward in addressing the systemic inequalities and injustices that have plagued our criminal justice system for far too long.”

Because of the cash bail system’s disproportionate impact on low-income and minority communities that reinforce the cycle of poverty and incarceration, Rep. Davis noted the decision “sends a powerful message that we are committed to breaking that cycle and creating a system that treats every person with dignity and fairness.”

With the elimination of cash bail, Illinois—with the support of Rep. Davis—seeks to ensure that the criminal justice system and justice do not rely on the individual’s financial position but rather on the “merits of the case” and the ideals of fairness and equity.

As Congressman Davis said, “By removing the financial barriers that have long hindered equal access to justice, we can now work towards a system that is built on rehabilitation, restoration, and compassion.”

The congressman’s office concluded its statement by affirming his commitment and advocacy for criminal justice reform and commending the individuals and groups involved in the successful ban of cash bail.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for