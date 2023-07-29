Los Angeles Welcomes Collective Greets Another Bus from Texas – This Bus Loaded with 36 Asylum Seekers, Including 13 Children

By The Vanguard

LOS ANGELES, CA – Another bus – the sixth from Texas – carrying approximately 36 asylum seekers was scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles late this week after leaving Brownsville, TX Wednesday, and believed to be funded by the State of Texas, according to The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California.

CHIRLA said the bus included 23 adults (15 females and 21 males), and 13 children ranging in age from two to 17. The group added eight families composed of two members up to five members in each unit hailed from Honduras, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela, with the two largest groups from Mexico and Venezuela.

Individuals, said CHIRLA, will receive “urgent humanitarian support services, such as food, water, clothing, hygiene kits, and legal immigration guidance (and) connected with loved ones, family members, or sponsors in the region.”

According to CHIRLA, previous buses from Texas “arrived on June 14 with 42 asylum-seekers, July 1 with 41 asylum-seekers, July 13 with 30 asylum-seekers, July 18 with 41 asylum-seekers, and July 22 with 44 asylum-seekers aboard.”

Angelica Salas, CHIRLA executive director, said, “In one of the hottest summers in recent history, the lives of 36 asylum seekers have been upended once again by political ploys courtesy of Governor Abbott.”

Salas added, “CHIRLA and other non-profit organizations in collaboration with city and county departments and officials, have worked hard to receive these asylum seekers and have shown what leadership looks like. We will rise to the moment as we have previously done when our community is being attacked or persecuted, is frightened, or needs guidance and services. We have been here before and we will stand with our community, thick and thin.”

CHIRLA is a leading member of the L.A. Welcomes Collective, a network of non-profit organizations and faith groups in collaboration with the City and County of Los Angeles. Other members include, Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE-LA), Central American Resource Center-Los Angeles (CARECEN), Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Esperanza Immigrant Rights Project, Haitian Bridge Alliance (HBA), and Immigrant Defenders Law Center (ImmDef).