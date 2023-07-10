Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Monday Morning Thoughts: The Public Spectacle Continues of a 13-Year-Old Who Tragically Killed People in a Vehicle

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, Opinion
(9) Comments
1019 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Woodland, CA – Last week Yolo County Judge Janene Beronio rejected a motion to close the proceedings against a 13-year-old accused of murder after he allegedly stole a vehicle then drove it at high speeds through town, which tragically led to the deaths of two Woodland residents and injured eight other people.

As a member of the press, I normally agree that open proceedings are the way to go.  The public not only has the right to know the evidence that the government has against the accused in the case—and public disclosure is a critical check against government abuse.

Indeed, I would argue that it is often the government that hides behind the confidentiality that is supposed to protect children from public scrutiny.

The Enterprise last week reported that both the Davis Enterprise and the Sacramento Bee opposed the defense motion to close the proceedings to the public as did Prosecutor Jennifer McHugh, who argued that several articles referenced in Avalos’ own motion showed “simply factual and accurate news reporting on a very small scale, and nothing that approaches the level where the court should even consider closing.”

As defense attorney Martina Avalos notes, “In juvenile court, we start with the general principle that neither the public nor the press should be admitted to a juvenile proceeding.”

However, she also notes, Welfare and Institutions Code (WIC) section 676 enumerates a list of offenses in which it states that “members of the public shall be admitted, on the same basis as they may be admitted to trials in a court of criminal jurisdiction.”

She notes that reviewing the legislative history of WIC Section 676, “it becomes clear that it was the legislative intent to provide additional public access to juvenile matters that allege certain enumerated offenses. However, the legislature does state that the admissibility of the public is akin to that which would be authorized in a court of criminal jurisdiction where Due Process, as well as a defendant’s 6th and 8th Amendment rights control and exceptions can be made if a showing of good cause can be presented.”

Avalos argues that the court has discretion limiting access to the courtroom, that high profile trials inherently create risk of prejudice to the defendant, and that the media coverage of this case “has been extensive and vitriolic.”

She argues, “The nature of coverage extends beyond mere news articles as it expands into social media.”

For instance, a Twitter comment by one user who said, “Shmmm… the douchebag kid deserves more than death… but the sad part is he gunno go free.”

Another person noted, “If found guilty, he should get the death sentence.  This is my opinion only.  I’m not a cruel person but he killed two people.”

Avalos argued, “These articles and social media posts are only a small sample of what can be found through an online search.”  She said, “The examples show that the public has a strong and potentially extremely influential opinion about (the case).”

The Enterprise reported during the hearing Avalos argued, “It just seems like so much of the discussion has been about punitive measures — how can the court completely dissociate itself from that…  It is very difficult for the family, for the minor and for counsel to believe this is going to be a fair proceeding.”

Reported the Enterprise, “That struck a nerve with the judge, who responded after serving 34 years on the bench, she knows not to be swayed by media coverage or public opinion.

“I have not read a single thing about this case. …This case is what I hear here in this courtroom,” Beronio said. “So whatever a press agency wants to publish, I’m not reading it. What they write will not prejudice me at all. There’s been no showing that I need to exclude anyone. The motion is denied.”

“The law was clear on the matter; the public is best served by openness in serious crimes of this nature,” Sebastian Oñate, editor of The Davis Enterprise said, as quoted in their article. “Beyond the tragic loss of life, and the direct and indirect impact on so many people, this case touches on wider public-safety issues that will be important for the community to hear.

But is the public’s interest served by turning a 13-year-old into a public spectacle?  What the public has shown through their comments is that they emotionally react to this type of coverage—and they do so, apparently ignorant of the law.  For example, it is unconstitutional for a 13-year-old to be executed in this country for any crime.

The whole incident is an undeniable tragedy.  But at some point, we have to recognize that this is a child—not just a juvenile or a minor.  This is a 13-year-old, barely out of elementary school.  The minor is facing murder charges in a very tragic case.

Judge Beronio is frankly being blasé and naïve in suggesting that she would not be impacted at all by the information environment.

But, even beyond whether this case remains a public spectacle, is the fact that it’s being charged as a murder in the first place.

When the Supreme Court 15 years ago in Roper v. Simmons threw out the death penalty for 16- and 17-year-olds, the science finally caught up with the law.

In a joint brief filed, eight medical and mental health organizations including the American Medical Association cite “a sheaf of developmental biology and behavioral literature to support their argument that adolescent brains have not reached their full adult potential.”

“Capacities relevant to criminal responsibility are still developing when you’re 16 or 17 years old,” says psychologist Laurence Steinberg of the American Psychological Association, which joined the brief supporting Simmons. Adds physician David Fassler, spokesperson for the American Psychiatric Association (APA) and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the argument “does not excuse violent criminal behavior, but it’s an important factor for courts to consider” when wielding a punishment “as extreme and irreversible as death.”

In 1988, the court already ruled it it was unconstitutional to execute children under 16, but at that time ruled that it was within states rights to put 16 and 17 year old minors to death.

As Science Magazine pointed out, “Structurally, the brain is still growing and maturing during adolescence, beginning its final push around 16 or 17, many brain-imaging researchers agree.”

That debate was over 16- and 17-year-olds; this case is involving a 13-year-old who, while probably knowing better than to drive a vehicle at that age, also probably never had an inkling that it would result in the death of two people.

The National Juvenile Justice network noted that, as of October 2022, “24 states in the U.S. have no minimum age for prosecuting children.”

But they also note that the US is an outlier “throughout the world in the practice of prosecuting young children in court; 14 is the most common minimum age of criminal responsibility internationally.”

“It is shocking to the conscience that there are still states in this country that have not set a bare minimum age at which you can try a child in juvenile court,” they said.  “NJJN calls on all states to set a minimum age of prosecution of no lower than 14-years-old in accordance with the standards set forth by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).”

In California, Governor Brown signed into law SB 439, which ended the prosecution of children under the age of 12—and established for the first time in 2018, a minimum age in California.

But while that represented a momentous step forward, it still left California out of compliance with the rest of the world.

Cited in the explanation for SB 439 is: “The inherent lesser culpability of youth under criminal law, given their expected developmental immaturity, as repeatedly recognized in recent United States Supreme Court decisions.”

Also, “The diminished capacity of children to make intentional decisions regarding participation in crime or understand that an act was morally wrong.”

At the end of the day, what is prosecuting this case going to change?  A horrible thing happened and cannot be undone.  It was done by a child.  Continuing to publicize the proceedings, however, will continue to inflict damage on this child by a public that is clearly not educated on childhood brain development.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

9 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: The Public Spectacle Continues of a 13-Year-Old Who Tragically Killed People in a Vehicle”

  1. Ron Oertel

    In a joint brief filed, eight medical and mental health organizations including the American Medical Association cite “a sheaf of developmental biology and behavioral literature to support their argument that adolescent brains have not reached their full adult potential.”

    How about the brains of their parents?  The ones responsible for what their kids do, and are often a large part of the “cause”?

    In any case, you’re likely over-estimating the impact of what you describe as a “spectacle”.  Social media?  Really?  (Maybe if the jury consisted of juveniles, themselves.)

    If anything, comments such as “the kid should get the death penalty” might encourage the opposite reaction, for most people.  Just not on social media.

    This is a very different situation than (for example) the “Central Park Five”, in which there was a palpable/societal anger due to the perception of an out-of-control city – which apparently led to the conviction of juveniles not involved.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “How about the brains of their parents? The ones responsible for what their kids do, and are often a large part of the “cause”?”

      Spoken like someone who has never had kids.

      1. Ron Oertel

        Spoken like someone who doesn’t take responsibility for their own kids.

        “Gee, I didn’t even know that he (allegedly) stole a car and killed a couple of people.  I thought he was upstairs, doing his homework”.

        2. Ron Oertel

          That sounds somewhat different than the usual situation (e.g., involving 13 year olds in stolen cars or other crimes).

          This is also what a trial is for – to determine the facts.

          But, still – what are the odds that a “successful” family is going to have an outcome like this?  Or, do you think that some parents just have “uniquely bad luck” in regard to their “apple falling from the tree”?

          Just a rotten apple – could have happened to “anyone”?

          I was watching a random video the other day, in which the parents of a young guy who was convicted of raping and killing a young woman actually lashed out at the parents of the victim, after the conviction.

           

           

           

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            You never took your parents car without permission when you were a kid?

        3. Ron Oertel

          No – I couldn’t drive when I was 13, anyway. The thought wouldn’t have even occurred to me, at that time.

          This case might be a different situation than what I first envisioned (e.g., when you mentioned that it was the sister’s car).

          Then again, I hadn’t been paying attention to it in the first place.

          Those folks who say that the “kid should be executed” are just venting (for no apparent reason).  They are not influencing anyone, when it comes down to it.  Few who “matter” (e.g., a jury) even see that, most likely.

          Now, if they’re friends or family of the victims, I understand that they’ll have an opportunity to put forth victim impact statements – assuming that there’s a conviction.

          I do think that most folks who actually get selected to serve on a jury take their responsibility seriously. It’s probably the most “serious/impactful” duty they’ll ever have.

           

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            No one is supposed to drive when they’re 13, that’s the whole point. This is a sad story, but charging a 13 yo with first degree murder is absurd.

        4. Ron Oertel

          Seems excessive, and if that’s the only “choice” given to a jury – he’d likely not be convicted at all.

          In fact, it seems excessive regarding almost “any” accidental death.

          But I wouldn’t worry about comments on social media. People say stupid stuff on there all the time (and some might say that it occurs on blogs, as well). 🙂

          If important decisions were based primarily upon those type of sources, things would be a lot worse-off then they already are. The “Old West” had a more-measured “justice system” than social media does.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for