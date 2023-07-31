Monday Morning Thoughts: What Can/Should Council Do to Jumpstart Housing in Davis?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – There is a general but by no means universal sense in this community by many who believe the city lacks housing and is becoming increasingly unaffordable. What the city council should do about that—we have seen a wide range of different community and council-based proposals but no real consensus, and that’s part of the problem.

Here I am going to throw out some ideas and attempt to assess their utility and likelihood.

The Rubric: The Long Range Growth subcommittee (Mayor Arnold and Councilmember Vaitla) developed a “set of interim criteria by which to evaluate proposed and potential future annexation/development projects.” This was designed to “serve as a bridge and provide guidance for consideration of such proposals until such time that an updated General Plan is crafted and adopted.”

The upshot: this is the plan moving forward. The upside is that creates a series of criteria by which to evaluate projects and also give applicants something tangible to shoot at. But as we have already seen the criteria are complicated, extremely subjective and unless they give the council legislative muscle (probably through some kind of Measure J amendment) it’s hard to imagine that this is any more than a bridge.

General Plan Update: Let’s be honest, the city has needed to do a General Plan update or new General Plan for a long, long time. The update process would serve a visioning process for the community to engage. I’m probably a good deal less sanguine that such a process would yield any kind of consensus. I also have a grave concern about how long the process will take. We saw how long the Downtown Plan took. I am not saying we shouldn’t do it, just that it needs to be one necessary step in an array of decisions. We are not going to solve the current housing crisis with a new general plan, but we can solve it using the general plan and other strategies.

At this point, the council is moving forward on their Rubric and they are at some point probably soon going to launch a General Plan Update process.

So what should that include?

Infill: Infill is a popular solution because it at least theoretically adds housing without a contentious Measure J vote and probably an even more contentious Measure J revision. But how far will we actually get with infill? We looked at the infill proposals and one thing that immediately jumped out—people like Mike and Judy Corbett were counting Village Farms as infill—which, whether it is or not, is a Measure J vote. We have seen three proposals for redevelopment in the downtown—all good for sure, but also primarily rental housing. We can densify the core, we can add infill, but we are neither going to solve our housing crisis nor address our affordable housing RHNA requirements through infill.

Status quo: Or as I put it a few weeks ago, do nothing. I don’t think this is a solution to anything or for anyone. But it might be the de facto outcome of a paralyzed process. Theoretically, status quo would probably look like the infill solution. But it basically means we continue on our same course without a large shift in policy.

Measure J Amendment: I have seen some interesting proposals. I have personally suggested we simply pre-approve land prior to going through the development process. The upside of that is that it would not require any change to Measure J. The downside of that is that it probably would not have sufficient detail to garner support from the community.

I have also noted the possibility of a high affordable project being exempt from Measure J. Some have argued we already have such an exemption, but that exemption is for 100 percent; I am thinking maybe 40 percent or something in that range. While we may have an exemption, there has never been such a proposal, so it doesn’t appear realistic or viable.

Another option be a Rubric Qualification Exemption—create a refined rubric as proposed by the council this spring, and then projects that achieve a certain level of certification would gain exemption. One of the thoughts behind these types of incentives is that by creating high standards—40 percent affordable, LEED Platinum or the like—we would be adding costs and requirements, but then giving the applicant certainty that, if they met them, they would not have to go through a costly and uncertain Measure J vote.

Urban Limit line: Again we have discussed this elsewhere. As noted before, Measure J acts as a de facto urban limit line—it makes the line the current city boundaries and in order to rezone additional land, it requires voter approval. There is no reason we couldn’t move that line out (it would require a vote—perhaps a Measure J amendment or perhaps something like I was suggesting with the pre-approvals) and allow housing to be built out to the limit line without a new vote of the people.

Elimination of Measure J: This is probably the most extreme change. There is probably no chance that the voters of Davis would vote to eliminate Measure J. In 2000, it was a relatively narrow victory for Measure J, but by 2020, it was renewed with 83 percent of the vote. A direct vote doesn’t seem likely to remove Measure J in the foreseeable future.

But this is not an impossibility—that either a developer or more likely the state will file a suit, take the matter to the court, and argue that Measure J is a barrier to housing and thus in violation of state law.

Is this a realistic possibility? Yes. I also see it as a bit of leverage—we have to do something to create more housing in town or we will risk losing local control.

Is that a threat? I think so. It is a realistic threat and one that the community should acknowledge and grapple with.