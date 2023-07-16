More Dublin Federal Facility Officers Plead Guilty in DOJ Investigation – 8, Including Warden and Chaplain, Now Charged with Sex Abuse of Female Prisoners

By The Vanguard Staff

DUBLIN, CA –Two more federal prison correctional officers were charged and pleaded guilty for sexually abusing multiple female inmates at the Federal Correctional Facility in Dublin, according to a statement released by the Dept. of Justice Friday.

The DOJ noted its “ongoing investigation into FCI Dublin,” has led to eight FCI Dublin correctional officers, including the former Warden and Chaplain, (being) charged with crimes related to the sexual abuse of the female prisoners at the facility…former Warden Ray J. Garcia was convicted by a jury of sexually abusive conduct against three female victims and was sentenced to 70 months in prison for his crimes.”

The most recent officers charged were Nakie Nunley, 48, of Fairfield, CA, and Andrew Jones, 35, of Pleasanton, CA. Both were each charged by information with multiple counts of sexually abusing female inmates and then lying about the abuse to federal investigators.

The DOJ added “Nunley and Jones were employed as federal correctional officers at the time of the abuse. Both have agreed to plead guilty in written plea agreements, which were filed concurrently with the charging documents.”

“Nunley and Jones are the seventh and eighth individuals charged with sexually abusing inmates at FCI Dublin. Five individuals, including the Warden and Chaplain, have been convicted of sexual abuse of inmates,” said Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz.

The IG added, “The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General (DOJ-OIG) is continuing to investigate these heinous allegations at FCI Dublin and is aggressively pursuing justice for victims of sexual abuse at the hands of rogue BOP employees.”

“The sexual abuse charges and guilty pleas announced today are the result of the Department of Justice’s sustained commitment to rooting out sexual misconduct at the Bureau of Prisons,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco.

Monaco added, “As these guilty pleas reflect, we will continue to hold accountable correctional officers who abuse their positions of trust and fail to humanely care for those in their custody.”

U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey for the Northern District of California, said, “This office’s ongoing investigation into the conditions at FCI Dublin has revealed significant wrongdoing by multiple correctional officers at that facility.”

Ramsey added, “The Department of Justice will not tolerate misconduct in the care of incarcerated persons. Correctional officers have an obligation to ensure the safety of incarcerated persons…the Department of Justice will do its part to ensure that those who stray from these obligations are held accountable.”

“Incarcerated individuals should be able to serve their sentences without fear of being sexually assaulted by correctional institution staff,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp of FBI San Francisco Field Office.

“Nakie Nunley and Andrew Jones abused their positions and will be held accountable. Protecting civil rights stands among the FBI’s highest priorities, and we will continue to investigate such claims as they come to light,” Tripp added.

Nunley was charged with “engaging in sexual acts and sexual contacts with five women who were serving prison sentences at FCI Dublin at the time of the abuse. He was also charged with lying to federal investigators about the sexual abuse and writing sexually explicit notes with one of his victims,” said the DOJ.

Jones was charged with “engaging in sexual acts with three women who were serving prison sentences at FCI Dublin, as well as lying to federal investigators about sexually abusing one of these victims,” the DOJ explained.

The DOJ provided the following tally of correctional officers charged with misconduct as part of Justice’s investigation.