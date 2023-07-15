My View: Expert Discusses the Elimination of Parking Minimums

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

One of the bigger points of contention with the new housing proposals in downtown Davis is the elimination of parking minimums by the city—following state law. A critical point here is that Davis is not alone in grappling with this issue and Davis is again… following state law in this regard.

There was a good discussion on parking demand hosted by the Eno Center for Transportation.

“The more parking you provide, the more likely people will be to own a car,” said Henry Grabar, staff writer for Slate Magazine and author of Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World, as reported by Smart Cities Dive this week.

In fact, Graber explained that the demand for parking raises the costs and reduces the availability of housing. This is a critical problem because, as I explained in an earlier column, we are transferring the costs of parking onto the people who can least afford to pay it.

But there is another point as well—the downward costs of parking are enormous, especially as we grapple with climate change.

We have grown accustomed to our lifestyle and have spent the last forty years or so in climate denial—but in a week where the hottest planetary temperatures in the last 100,000 years occurred—we are at the point where that can no longer be ignored.

But, climate change aside, during a time of housing crises we need to rethink how we do city planning.

“We have become so accustomed to seeing the streets as perpetually lined with car storage—as if that had always been the way that they were—it can be a little hard to even comprehend what happens when you begin to design streets in a different way,” Grabar said as quoted by Smart Cities Dive.

As our discussions in earlier weeks suggest, “car owners still often expect parking to be readily available.”

Indeed, businesses and community members rebelled at the notion of paid parking. But the community failed to understand that there is no such thing as free parking—someone pays for it. Just not the person actually using the space.

“They want parking to be free. They want it to be convenient, which is to say directly in front of their destination, and they want it to be immediately available at the moment they arrive,” Grabar said.

It is not only costly, it is wasteful.

Smart Cities reported, “Many cities have minimum parking requirements that set the number of parking spots for residential and office buildings as well as shopping centers and other venues. Nearly seven parking spots exist for every car in the U.S., according to some estimates.”

But the biggest concern I have is the impact on housing.

I argued that mandated parking increases the costs of housing on the average renter. But Grabar also pointed out that “parking mandates impact the housing supply by reducing the land available to build on.

“What you lose is what is now commonly referred to as missing middle housing, which is a big reason why the country finds itself short four million homes,” he said.

With parking minimums, Grabar explained, “You have to include all this parking, especially in an infill environment where the amount of land is limited.”

In my column, I cited the 2021 study by Donald Shoup, a professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles, who recommended several reforms.

Smart Cities added that “more than 1,400 cities have implemented parking reforms. San Jose, California, eliminated parking minimums last year, and Austin, Texas, plans to do so this year. “

Key point: “People will adapt.”

Grabar pointed out, “You get rid of parking, people decide to make trips other ways, and then you emerge with an environment that’s more pedestrian-friendly, simply because there are so many more people walking and biking.”