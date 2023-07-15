Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

My View: Expert Discusses the Elimination of Parking Minimums

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion, Parking
(5) Comments
142 Views
Share:
Photo by Sven Mieke on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

One of the bigger points of contention with the new housing proposals in downtown Davis is the elimination of parking minimums by the city—following state law.  A critical point here is that Davis is not alone in grappling with this issue and Davis is again… following state law in this regard.

There was a good discussion on parking demand hosted by the Eno Center for Transportation.

“The more parking you provide, the more likely people will be to own a car,” said Henry Grabar, staff writer for Slate Magazine and author of Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World, as reported by Smart Cities Dive this week.

In fact, Graber explained that the demand for parking raises the costs and reduces the availability of housing.  This is a critical problem because, as I explained in an earlier column, we are transferring the costs of parking onto the people who can least afford to pay it.

But there is another point as well—the downward costs of parking are enormous, especially as we grapple with climate change.

We have grown accustomed to our lifestyle and have spent the last forty years or so in climate denial—but in a week where the hottest planetary temperatures in the last 100,000 years occurred—we are at the point where that can no longer be ignored.

But, climate change aside, during a time of housing crises we need to rethink how we do city planning.

“We have become so accustomed to seeing the streets as perpetually lined with car storage—as if that had always been the way that they were—it can be a little hard to even comprehend what happens when you begin to design streets in a different way,” Grabar said as quoted by Smart Cities Dive.

As our discussions in earlier weeks suggest, “car owners still often expect parking to be readily available.”

Indeed, businesses and community members rebelled at the notion of paid parking.  But the community failed to understand that there is no such thing as free parking—someone pays for it.  Just not the person actually using the space.

“They want parking to be free. They want it to be convenient, which is to say directly in front of their destination, and they want it to be immediately available at the moment they arrive,” Grabar said.

It is not only costly, it is wasteful.

Smart Cities reported, “Many cities have minimum parking requirements that set the number of parking spots for residential and office buildings as well as shopping centers and other venues. Nearly seven parking spots exist for every car in the U.S., according to some estimates.”

But the biggest concern I have is the impact on housing.

I argued that mandated parking increases the costs of housing on the average renter.  But Grabar also pointed out that “parking mandates impact the housing supply by reducing the land available to build on.

“What you lose is what is now commonly referred to as missing middle housing, which is a big reason why the country finds itself short four million homes,” he said.

With parking minimums, Grabar explained, “You have to include all this parking, especially in an infill environment where the amount of land is limited.”

In my column, I cited the 2021 study by Donald Shoup, a professor of urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles, who recommended several reforms.

Smart Cities added that “more than 1,400 cities have implemented parking reforms. San Jose, California, eliminated parking minimums last year, and Austin, Texas, plans to do so this year. “

Key point: “People will adapt.”

Grabar pointed out, “You get rid of parking, people decide to make trips other ways, and then you emerge with an environment that’s more pedestrian-friendly, simply because there are so many more people walking and biking.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

5 thoughts on “My View: Expert Discusses the Elimination of Parking Minimums”

  1. Walter Shwe

    I wonder if this so-called expert owns a vehicle and possesses a private parking space, garage or carport and a driveway where he lives. I hope that answers to all of the these questions is an emphatic no. Otherwise he is a blatant hypocrite. Fortunately most people can see straight through hypocrisy if they care to look. Unfortunately some think they can get away with hypocrisy and escape getting called out for it.

    As for myself, I would not have chosen where I currently live if it didn’t have a carport or a garage. I know my sister’s family wouldn’t have purchased their current or past Davis homes if each one didn’t have private parking space and driveway.

    Written by Walter ‘Non-Hypocritical’ Shwe

    1. Keith Olsen

      I can’t believe I’m saying this but I actually agree with Walter here.

      There are many who advocate for others to not own vehicles or parking spaces while they themselves own a car or several cars along with parking spaces.

      Some of them comment on here.

  2. Ron Oertel

    The more parking you provide, the more likely people will be to own a car,” said Henry Grabar, staff writer for Slate Magazine and author of Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World, as reported by Smart Cities Dive this week.

    So according to this author, cars can be “eliminated” if developers aren’t required to mitigate the impacts they create. Interesting theory, but doesn’t work that way in the real world.

    In the city in which I grew up (and spent a substantial portion of my adult life), I never had an onsite parking spot – but always had a car.

    So you know what I did?  I generally parked in front of someone else’s home, as the spot in front of my home was usually already-taken.

    Keep in mind that the city in which I grew up was already far-more dense, and far-less isolated than a place like Davis.  Anyone living in Davis is ultimately dependent upon a car – either theirs, a friend or family member’s car, a Zip car, etc.  The reason being that what “lives in Davis, doesn’t stay in Davis”.

    In fact, Graber explained that the demand for parking raises the costs and reduces the availability of housing.

    And by eliminating onsite parking (and increasing housing), it causes even more people to move into a neighborhood, bringing more cars. Brilliant!

    This is a critical problem because, as I explained in an earlier column, we are transferring the costs of parking onto the people who can least afford to pay it.

    Oh my god – who cares?  You want to subsidize cars for “poor people”?  Does the climate know about that?

    And (other than those moving into Affordable housing), how many “poor people” are moving to Davis in the first place?

    “What you lose is what is now commonly referred to as missing middle housing, which is a big reason why the country finds itself short four million homes,” he said.

    Total and complete myth – both the “shortage” and the claim that onsite parking is “causing” what doesn’t exist in the first place.

    Let me ask you – does the “middle” rely upon cars?

    1. Ron Oertel

      missing middle

      In Davis’ case, the elimination of parking minimums ensures that the so-called “missing middle” is that much more-likely to seek housing in a surrounding community – where parking is always provided.

      And the new housing (e.g., the massive structures planned for downtown, without parking) will be student housing, as usual.

    2. Ron Oertel

      So you know what I did?  I generally parked in front of someone else’s home, as the spot in front of my home was usually already-taken.

      Oh, and don’t try to claim that “permit-parking” had much impact on that.  The reason being that I parked overnight (when there was no hourly restriction), and moved the vehicle (by 10:00 a.m.?) the next morning.  (Often times, I needed the vehicle during the daytime, regardless.)

      There was no permit parking directly in front of my home, for a period of time.  But there was in the neighborhood at large, where I parked.

      Besides which, “permit parking” is of no use, if it “limits” parking to residents on a street which has insufficient onsite parking in the first place.

      So unless residents of new developments are specifically “excluded” from the ability to get a parking permit in the neighborhood in which they’re located, those new residents will just get permits themselves – and park throughout that neighborhood. (Or, will park overnight and move their cars the next morning – as I did.)

      Don’t get me wrong, though – it would probably be even WORSE downtown if these new student housing developments included massive amounts of parking. The actual problem is that massive housing developments don’t belong downtown.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for